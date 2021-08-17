News from the world of education - August 17, 2021

Information on admissions, new courses, scholarships, partnerships and more

B.Sc. Medical Microbiology

The University of Sheffield invites applications for a three-year B.Sc. Medical Microbiology course starting in September 2022. The course offers a broad understanding of microbiology with an emphasis on topics of medical relevance Those with a minimum aggregate of 75% and 75-80% in key subjects in Standard XII including Biology and a second science. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification. Visit https://bit.ly/3yUW2hw or contact biosciences-ug@sheffield.ac.uk for further details.

M.Sc in Ecology and Nature Conservation

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for its two-year M.Sc. programme in Ecology and Nature Conservation, a joint effort by the Department of Life Sciences and the Albert Katz International School of Desert Studies. Spring Semester 2022 applications can be submitted, on a rolling basis. Applicants must have a B.Sc. degree in science from an accredited institution. A TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent score in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a programme taught in English. Applicants are expected to contact by e-mail one or more potential supervisors with whom they would like to work on their thesis. For details visit https://bit.ly/3gbdtDb

M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science course starting at an additional entry point in January 2022. Students will study two 11-week semesters, each with 3-4 modules. Each module typically has four hours of lectures, laboratory practicals and/or tutorials, with additional study time for further reading, self-directed study and assignments. In the summer, between June and August, students will undertake an in-depth three month research project. Those with minimum second-class honours degree or international equivalent in computer science or a closely related discipline. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5). Visit https://bit.ly/3xUv1th or contact science-masters@strath.ac.uk for further details.

IIAD opens admission

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management. The institute offers these programmes through its creative studio-based education at its state-of-the-art campus in New Delhi. Admission will be through the IIAD entrance test. To know more, visit www.iiad.edu.in or call +91-98713 83633 or +91-11-4138 0000

Undergraduate admissions open at WUD

World University of Design (WUD) has opened the online registration portal for admission to BDes, BArch, BVA and BDes in Computer Science & Design programmes. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the design aptitude test. Those who qualify will be invited for a personal interview round, which will be conducted online. For details of eligibility, fees and other information, visit worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in

IMS Noida opens admissions

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida invites applications for its graduate and postgraduate programmes in Law, Business Management, Mass Communication and Information Technology. All eligible candidates will have to undergo an entrance exam, which includes a written test and personal interview. All qualifying candidates will be required to carry their portfolios. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and performance in written tests and personal interviews. For details visit https://imsnoida.com/ or call 18001039383, +91-9911500000 or 0120-4798800-02

T.I.M.E. to hold free mock CAT

Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E.) Pvt. Ltd. is conducting a free All-India Mock CAT Exam' (Scholarship Test) on August 21. This is available in the non invigilated mode which means that students can write the test from the safety of your home/location. Attractive discounts (on CAT 21/22 courses, AIMCAT packages) will be available based on performance in this exam. Register at https://bit.ly/2UmCl2W

Jaro Education collaborates with SNU

Jaro Education has collaborated with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, to offer the university’s MBA (Executive) degree and Certificate programme in Data Science & Analytics for Business (DSAB). The MBA (Executive) is a UGC-approved two-year degree delivered in a flexible and blended mode for working professionals. The DSAB is an eight-month certificate programme with close to 200 hours of guided learning for young professionals. For details visit https://bit.ly/37PArek or https://bit.ly/2Xzm3oP

Pearl Academy launches PearlxStudio

Pearl Academy has announced the launch of PearlxStudio that will offer 40 fast-track creative courses in Media, Fashion and Performing Arts to learners of all age groups. Delivered in hybrid mode, an individual can pursue a course for three months and get a certification or can combine four courses of 12 months duration along with a capstone project (industry internship) to receive a diploma. With admissions open round the year to ensure flexibility, PearlxStudio officially starts its first batch in October 2021.

Humanities and Social Sciences at Exeter get a boost

Courses in Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Exeter, the UK., are now positioned among the top 100 of Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021, also known as the Shanghai Ranking. As per its latest edition, 11 subjects feature among the world’s top 100, with Geography (7th) leading the line-up. Other subjects including Ecology (11), Public Administration (17), and Atmospheric Science (44) were in the top 50, while Earth Sciences, Mining and Mineral Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Political Sciences and Sociology were ranked between 51 and 75. Remote Sensing and Water Resources were between the range of 76 and 100. Out of the total 54 subjects listed, the university gained a leading position in 33, with 18 additional subjects ranked in the top 200. Besides this, the university has positioned itself in the global top 150 of the esteemed QS World University Rankings 2022.

IIT-Roorkee celebrates women in STEM

Four women professors from the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee have been featured in the compendium by the Confederation of Indian Industry on women achievers from India in STEM. The CII launched an ebook, “WiSTEM-2021: Nurture and Celebrate Women in STEM” recently and CII Tamil Nadu and Technology Development & Promotion Centre released a compendium of 50 women achievers in STEM education. The compilation aims to inspire future generations to follow their hearts and explore the unknown aspects of STEM courses. The IIT-Roorkee professors who were part of the compendium are Prof. Davinder Kaur Walia, senior faculty in the Department of Physics and Centre for Nanotechnology; Prof. Debrupa Lahiri, faculty in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and Centre for Nanotechnology, Prof. Pranita P. Sarangi, faculty at the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering; and Prof. Kusum Deep, senior faculty in the Department of Mathematics and Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. All four have made immense contributions to scientific research, new product development, patents, and research publications.

Haryana CMGGA programme gets sixth cohort

Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana, inducted the sixth cohort of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA), a programme where young professionals from across the world work with the Haryana Chief Minister’s office and the Government of Haryana to improve governance. The CMGGA programme is a collaboration between Ashoka University and the Government of Haryana since 2016. The 25 members of the new cohort will now be assigned to different projects across the state. Selected from 2760 applicants from India, the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, Kenya, Qatar, France, Germany, Israel and Nepal, the associates have diverse educational backgrounds, ranging from Law and Commerce to Business Studies, Economics, Humanities, Information Technology, Public Health and Journalism. The current cohort has seven women and 18 men with an average work experience of over a year-and-a-half.

Anant National University celebrates World Indigenous People’s Day

The UNESCO Chair on Inclusive Museums and Sustainable Heritage Development, International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership (ICICL), Anant National University in partnership with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, conducted a symposium promoting the UN World Indigenous People’s Day 2021 on Indigenous Peoples and Towards a New Social Contract. Speakers included Bibitha S. from the Kadar community in Kerala on Sustainable Development; Dr. Charisma K. Lepcha, Assistant Professor, Sikkim University, on Anthropological Perspectives; N. Shakmacha Singh, Museum Associate, IGRMS Bhopal, on Museological Approaches; and Lisa Lomdak, Assistant Professor RG University, on Linguistic and Language Imperatives. The symposium was moderated by Prof. Dr. Amareswar Galla,the UNESCO Chair on Inclusive Museums and Sustainable Heritage Development, UN expert on Indigenous Concerns and SDGs.

ICA India signs MoU with ACCA UK

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the U.K., signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together in respect of professional training, education and examinations. The MoU was signed by CMA Biswarup Basu, President of the Institute and Helen Brand, Chief Executive, ACCA. Following the understanding, members of both institutes will be allowed mutual advanced entry through exemptions from appearing majority of papers to acquire the qualification of the other Professional Body. Both institutes have also agreed to offer jointly organised and co-branded continuing professional development (CPD) courses, workshops and conferences. They will also identify suitable research opportunities and undertake joint research and publications.

ACCA launches financial literacy programme

The ACCA has launched a financial literacy programme to create awareness on managing finances for children. ACCA India members have created four detailed modules - Evolution of Money, Banking, Growing My Money and Protecting My Money - through which they aim to help children imbibe financial literacy as a critical life skill. Each module is delivered through fun, child-friendly characters such as Fefy (Financial Education for You), a 16 year old girl from a village near Bangalore, and Mani, a robot gift that Fefy got from her uncle. This programme will be made available for schools across the country at no cost.

SVK’s NMIMS signs agreement with Societe Generale

SVKM’s NMIMS has signed an agreement with Societe Generale, a European banking and financial services company, to jointly conduct research in the area of impact-based finance solutions. As a part of PhD Research Sponsorship programme, scholars from NMIMS’ School of Business Management will receive support from Societe Generale to research on developing blended finance as a tool to support various social enterprises. The objective will be to study the value chains providing access to healthcare, water, energy, and professional training. Swati Sisodia from SBM, NMIMS has been selected as the first PhD scholar to work on the research project with Societe Generale. The project will focus on long-term revenue-generating solutions to help the country achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CollegeDekho has helped more than 20K students get admissions

CollegeDekho announced that it has helped more than 20K students get admissions across 600 colleges across India thus moving further toward its objective of enabling students towards the right education. The start-up has counselled over four million students in six years using advanced data sciences and technology to help students achieve their ideal career goal. CollegeDekho also has a Common Admission Form (CAF) Platform to enable students to apply to multiple colleges with a single click and offers end-to-end admission services to Study Abroad including coaching for exams, application guidance and admission services and assistance with travel and visa.

Hero Vired inducts new faculty

Hero Vired announced the appointment of Dipyaman Sanyal, Shivakumar Bavamala, Gaurav Singh and 20 new teaching staff. Dipyaman is the Head of Academics and Learning and will work closely with the leadership and academic teams to design programmes and courses that provide exceptional learning outcomes. Shivakumar will guide and mentor learners to achieve success in Fintech and business. Gaurav Singh is on a mission to make upskilling fun and industry-centred. Hero Vired has also hired over 20 new faculty members for its programmes in Game Design, Full Stack Development, Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence and Finance and Financial Technologies. Dr. Anirban Chakraborti, Dean of Research, Dean of School of Engineering and Technology at BML Munjal University; Devraj Sanyal, Founder Partner, Bdec.in and CTO, dōnō consulting; Manojit Chattopadhyay, Director, Kriyetic studio - Art & Automation; Satyavrat Bondre, CTO, Quant Legal Tech; Melvin Manuel X, Software Engineer, BLEEP PLC (Global Payments), UK; Subhashis Majumder, Professor & HOD, Heritage Institute of Technology; Gunnvant Singh Saini, Senior Consultant, Data Science, dōnō Consulting; Snehamoy Mukherjee, Senior Director, Axtria - Ingenious Insights; and Satyam Arora, Head of Personal Health, Strategy M&A and Partnerships, Philips, are some of the full-time and visiting faculty members joining the Hero Vired team.

Countingwell hosts Maths Premier League

Maths learning app Countingwell announced the commencement of the Maths Premier League from August 15, 2021. It will feature over 50,000 middle-school students from across 400 schools vying for the grand prizes. The five-week tournament is open to schools in India and abroad. Students can register by signing up on the Countingwell app. Countingwell will declare winners based on cumulative performance. Schools will be evaluated on metrics like highest total scores, average scores, and total scores of their students and will be eligible for stand-alone prizes. The top school will win the Ramanujan Maths Trophy. Towards the end, Countingwell will also announce six zonal winners across India. The total prize money is worth Rs. 50 lakhs. The League also features weekly cash prizes as well as bumper prizes for individual participants.

Study on jobs and well being

New research from the Universities of East Anglia (UEA) and Birmingham finds that some jobs can have a negative impact on well being. In a study published the the journal Development Policy Review, researchers examined how employment status and job attributes are linked to the well being of young people in India, Ethiopia, Peru and Vietnam. The analysis also examined how childhood experiences and family circumstances impact on adult outcomes, and the association between well being and access to wealth, specifically in the form of consumer durables such as phones, televisions, bicycles or cars. In the context of the four countries in the study, type of employment is relevant. Working for oneself or another individual or a household is associated with lower well being than working for a private company, a cooperative or a public sector/government organisation. A poorer quality physical working environment is significantly associated with lower well being. The study data came from the Young Lives project, a longitudinal cohort study of childhood poverty following the lives of 12,000 children from India, Ethiopia, Peru and Vietnam.

IIM Calcutta partners with Mercer|Mettl to conduct exams

IIM Calcutta recently conducted 45,000 exams virtually across various programmes since June 2020 in partnership with Mercer|Mettl. To ensure a smoother transition to the virtual environment, IIM-C conducted multiple dry-runs and platform walkthroughs in the weeks running up to the exams to help students and faculty gain familiarity and comfort in the end-to-end exam-taking experience, customised in multiple formats and question types, such as quizzes, classroom assessments, mid-term and term-end semester exams. As part of the online solution, Mercer|Mettl provided robust scalability, seamlessness and anti-cheating prowess, evaluation of students, and declaration of results through AI-based remote proctoring technologies.

LawSikho registers record placements

Ed-tech startup LawSikho registered record placements in the month of July, with 23 learners getting jobs in India while seven others bagged international opportunities as paralegal, legal analyst, trainee associates with companies and law firms based in the U.S., the U.K. and the UAE. Apart from jobs, 183 learners bagged internships while 62 new learners secured international remote freelancing projects. Top recruiters of interns have been leading law firms like HSA Advocates, IndusLaw, RK Dewan & Co, Khaitan & Khaitan, Khurana & Khurana, and high growth Internet companies like Livspace, Hoichoi and RuleZero. LawSikho is currently mentoring over 250 learners who are interested in international remote freelance work and helping them to secure opportunities through gig platforms. In July, LawSikho also launched a U.S. entity to focus on the U.S. legal remote work market. At present the platform is also working with solo lawyers and small firms in the U.S., the U.K. and the EU to identify their remote freelancer requirements in order to open new doors of opportunity for lawyers in developing countries.

Scaler launches Data Science and ML Course

Scaler Academy announced its new programme for engineers who want to specialise in Data Science and Machine Learning. Called Scaler Data Science & ML, it has been developed based on insights from a survey conducted by Scaler with over 100 data scientists working with the top 50 tech and product companies globally. Software engineers with at least one year of experience can enrol. The 11-month course will offer in-depth and hands-on learning experience. More details at https://bit.ly/3gbrVeq

Unacademy partners with MTV for new show

Unacademy has launched of ‘Unacademy Unwind’ in partnership with MTV. Every Friday, musicians will present renditions at 7.00 p.m. ‘Unacademy Unwind’ will feature legendary artists across 10 genres of music in a special programme spanning 10 episodes. The line-up comprises musicians like Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Benny Dayal, Papon, Armaan Malik- Amaal Mallik, Harshdeep Kaur, Monali Thakur, Rochak Kohli, Asees Kaur, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo and King. Viewers can watch all episodes and songs on the YouTube channel @UnacademyUnwind.

WWI celebrates Founder’s Day

Whistling Woods International (WWI) celebrated their its Founders’ Day with a virtual event that brought students, alumni, faculty, and staff together. The event started with a homage to the late actor, Dilip Kumar. The School of Animation & Game Design created a new animated logo for the Institute commemorating 15 years, which was unveiled by Meghna Ghai Puri, President, WWI, followed by the felicitation of the employees who have completed 10 years with the organisation. as part of the celebration, faculty member Rabiya Nazki and alumni Armaan Kaul conducted a virtual music video workshop for the children at Access Life Assistance Foundation.

TAPMI commences academic session

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) commenced the academic year for the batch 2021-23 with Chief Mr Bijoy RAGHAVAN, Chief Executive Officer at RAMLA Group and Owner of Mirrors Digital, Dubai, sharing his experiences at the institute. TAPMI welcomed the 39th batch of PGDM, eighth batch of PGDM Banking & Financial Services (BKFS), fourth batch of PGDM Human Resources (HRM) and the third batch of PGDM Marketing. The batch comprises 379 students in the core PGDM programme, 60 in the BKFS programme, 23 in the HRM programme and 39 in the Marketing programme. The sessions will be held online.

VU partners with Lithan for a new programme

Vijaybhoomi University (VU) has announced its partnership with Lithan, an accredited digital skills accelerator from Singapore, to launch an Apprenticeship pathway programme in BE Software Engineering. The partnership will extend opportunities to students to pursue a four-year programme in software engineering, which will include two years of formal education and two years of paid apprenticeship. The four-year-long programme will be taught by faculty from Lithan Academy and Vijaybhoomi University and the admissions open in September. The candidates will be eligible for paid internships with leading firms. For more details visit https://bit.ly/3g92xWA

Esri India to skill students in GIS technologies

Esri India has announced a drive to skill over two lakh students in GIS technologies in India over the next three years with a comprehensive campus-wide programme to help universities and institutes setup and scale their GIS learning infrastructure by establishing Centres of Competence (CoC). GIS skills when clubbed with other new emerging technologies like AI/ML, Big Data, 3D, AR/VR, Reality Capture, Data Science, Cloud Computing, etc. can create a strong differentiation and increase employability. This initiative will provide students with knowledge, expertise, best practices, and software infrastructure that can be accessed anytime, anywhere and from any device. Students, researchers, and professors will have access to e-learning content available at MyEsri Learning portal and guided lessons through Esri’s Learn Hub. As part of this, Esri India will also offer faculty training and student engagement programmes.

Univ.AI launches Hire-then-train programme

Univ.AI has launched a “Hire-then-train” programme for its consulting arm. Successful candidates will get a job offer from Univ.AI and will then be trained to be Data Scientists by Harvard & UCLA faculty in a 10-month, part-time programme on a full-scholarship. Upon completion, they will join Univ.AI’s consulting arm and start working on state-of-the-art client projects as Machine Learning and Data Science consultants in India and overseas. An aptitude test and interview round are part of the admission process. Visit http://www.univ.ai to apply. The hiring round will close on September 15.