News from the world of education - August 6, 2021

Scholarships to COVID-19 affected students

The Catalyst Group offers lifetime scholarships to students preparing for UPSC, SSC, GATE, IBPS, CA, CS, NET, IIT-JEE, NEET, and school students who lost their parents due to the pandemic. This will be applicable for the next three months and the total value of the scholarship is ₹2 crores. Students can enroll for any competitive or government exam preparation and choose to study individual subjects for school, graduation, post-graduation, or Ph.D. For details, visit https://www.thecatalystgroup.info/catalyst-care-for-you

NMAT registrations open

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has opened registrations for the NMAT exam. This will continue till November 10, 2021. The NMAT is a computer-based exam with three sections: Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. can choose the exam mode, date, time and location of the exam as per his/her convenience. Visit www.mba.com/nmat to register.

Global Excellence Scholarship at University of Dundee

The University of Dundee, the U.K., is offering Global Excellence Scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The scholarships offer benefit up to £25,000 and are applicable on full-time courses only. The scholarship is open for international students hailing from selected countries, including India. For undergraduate courses, the scholarship will be awarded at two levels. To be considered in the level one of £5,000 per year (up to £25,000) and level two £2,000 per year (up to £10,000), applicants need to hold an academic offer letter for the programme beginning in September 2021, have an international fee status and achieve a UK AAB at A Level or equivalent at the university’s discretion. The waiver of £5,000 for postgraduate programmes will be based on excellence in academics and extracurricular activities including voluntary service. To be eligible, the student needs to hold an academic offer entry for a full-time, 180-credit, 12-month programme in any academic school, either in September 2021 or January 2022, have an international fee status and have either a U.K. first Honour degree or equivalent at the university’s discretion. For more information, email scholarships@dundee.ac.uk.

Aakash offers new app for JEE prep

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has launched a new mobile application, the ‘JEE Challenger App’, to provide a smooth learning experience to JEE aspirants who want to practice and solve previous years’ questions. The students can use its analytics and reports to fine-tune their preparation and prepare for both JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The app will offer access to previous years’ question papers with a bank of over 5000 questions, provide the flexibility to attempt questions chapter-wise and year-wise for every subject and offer peer benchmarking reports and analytics that include chapter-wise and subject-wise performance reports, overall attempted questions report, and time taken report viewed in the context of the difficulty level of questions. The app is available for free download on Play Store.

VFS Global resumes student visa services

As lockdowns and restrictions across India lift and international borders start to reopen, VFS Global is resuming services in a phased manner. Reopened Visa Application Centres are operating in keeping with health and safety guidelines, local government directives and mission requirements. Information about visa application centres offering student visa services are being updated on the website For more details or information, students can visit http://www.vfsglobal.com and choose the country of origin and destination to be redirected to the relevant page.

Sunstone Eudvarsity to host career counselling event

Sunstone Eduversity will host EduFest2021, a virtual counselling event for MBA/PGDM and BBA aspirants. Held on August 7 and 8, individuals registering for the event will receive free counselling from Career Guide, a career counselling platform. There will also be leadership sessions by Vaibhav Rustagi (FMCG Head, Flipkart Grocery), Jagnoor Singh (Vice President, OYO) and Anshuman Harjai (Global Sales Lead, Amazon), and interactive sessions with influencers and entrepreneurs such as Yahya Bootwala (Writer & Storyteller) and Ashish Choudhary (Founder, Commerce Baba), among others. The institution is also offering a scholarship for those enrolling in its management programmes. For more details and to register, visit https://pap.sunstone.edu.in/edufest/

UPES opens admissions

UPES, Dehra Dun, has announced new admission dates and eligibility criteria for B.Tech, B.Tech LL.B., Law and B.Pharmacy programmes. Students can apply online by August 20 for the new academic session beginning on September 1. Depending on the programme, students can apply through Class 12th board marks or through national level exam scores like JEE/CLAT/LSAT. UPES has also announced 20% scholarship for girls. Students residing in Uttarakhand will be offered a domicile fee concession of 33% and the girls will be offered an additional 20% scholarship over this. Up to 20% scholarship on the tuition fee will be offered to the wards of COVID frontline warriors (doctors, nurses, employees of municipal bodies, military, para-military, police etc) and up to 100% scholarship on all-inclusive fee will be provided to the students who have lost a parent to COVID-19. Up to 20% scholarship on one-year tuition fee has been announced for the wards of teachers as well. For more information, visit https://www.upes.ac.in/

Great Learning collaborates with NUS Singapore

Ed-tech firm Great Learning has launched two executive education programmes —Future Leaders Programme (FLP) and Practical Decision Making Using Data Science Programme (PDDS) — in collaboration with the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School. The three-month online Future Leaders Programme is designed for those who aspire to build their leadership skills, and entrepreneurs. The six-month online Practical Decision Making Using Data Science Programme provides an in-depth and comprehensive journey in Data Science from the lens of a business manager. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a Certificate of Completion from NUS Business School. For details, visit https://bit.ly/37q0xEs

IIT-M launches consortium for virtual reality and fellowship for clean energy

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched a Consortium for Virtual Reality called ‘Consortium for VR/AR/MR Engineering Mission in India’ (CAVE). The main objective is to enable members to create new advanced technologies and applications in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality (XR) and haptics together and romote best practices, dialogue with all stakeholders, government policymakers, and research institutions. It aims to become a resource for industry, academia, consumers, and policymakers interested in virtual, augmented, and mixed reality.

IIT-M has also established the ‘Venkataramani Fellowship in Clean Energy and Green Mobility’ to encourage and motivate graduate students to undertake research in these areas. The endowment is being set up by the family of the late N. Venkataramani, who was the Chairman and Managing Director of India Pistons, and was a Fellow of The Institute of Mechanical Engineers. A MoU towards setting up the Endowment with a sum of Rs. 50 lakh was signed on August 4 by Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), and Sita Venkataramani on behalf of Amalgamations Inc. and the Venkataramani family, in the presence of Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, and others.

IIM-Udaipur opens registrations for Pre-Incubation programme

The Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur Incubation Centre has opened registrations for its second cohort of the Pre-Incubation Programme for early-stage ventures, students and working professionals with product ideas. The program is open to 30 eligible participants and will run from September 1 to November 2021. The programme will host live curated workshops, structured modules, offer incubation team support, and provide a learning community. Those eligible include co-founders of an idea or early-stage venture and students and working professionals with start-up aspirations or product ideas. Last date to apply is August 26. For more information, visit: www.iimuic.org/pre-incubation

HCL Jigsaw winners announced

Three students from Chennai were among the 12 winners of the first edition of HCL Jigsaw, a critical reasoning platform designed to assess important 21st Century skills in students between Class 6 and 9. Nithika N. (Class 8) from D.A.V Public School, Velachery; Sai Arun Prasaad (Class 6) from Budding Minds International School and Yuvankumar S (Class 6) from Hiranandani Upscale School were declared among India’s Top Young Problem Solvers. The 12 winners of HCL Jigsaw will get an opportunity to experience HCL Engineering and Innovation labs along with cash prizes and gadgets worth ₹1 lakh each.

IIT-Jodhpur inaugurates Centre for Muscular Dystrophy

The Indian Institute of Technology-Jodhpur, celebrated its 14th Foundation Day by inaugurating the Centre for Muscular Dystrophy. The Chief Guest, Dr. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Dr. Sanjeev Misra, Director, AIIMS Jodhpur; and Dr. R. Chidambaram, Chairman, Board of Governors of IIT Jodhpur presided over the event. The centre will address the fundamental problems in DMD disease and develop multiple therapeutic leads for clinical trials in DMD patients in India. Funded by the Department of Science and Technology, and Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB), India, IIT Jodhpur will carry out research in collaboration with AIIMS Jodhpur and DART Bangalore.

LaunchMyCareer offers platform in India

Recognising the need to facilitate career guidance for young learners, the U.K.-based LaunchMyCareer (LMC) has unveiled a career-focussed programme for schools that will help young learners discover their interests, identify their potential, learn workplace readiness skills and apply these in real life and make informed career decisions. LaunchMyCareer offers a gamified experience to give young people the chance to explore career possibilities through a journey of self-discovery, harmonising interests with future careers and helping them to acquire requisite skills. As part of the launch, LMC has partnered with NISA (National Independent School Alliance) to bridge the gap in India. Visit https://launchmycareer.com/ for more

Newton School partners with MIA-Digital University, Spain

Bengaluru-based Newton School has introduced a Master’s programme in Computer Science Engineering in association with MIA-Digital University, Spain. The EHEA-accredited year-long course will be available for working professionals holding a Bachelor’s degree in any field. With this collaboration, Newton School and MIA- Digital University aim to upskill the pool of talented professionals in India. For details, visit https://www.university.newtonschool.co/

NorthCap University opens admissions for School of Engineering & Technology

The NorthCap University (NCU), Gurugram, has opened admissions to various degree programmes offered by the School of Engineering & Technology for this academic year. A total of 640 seats are available across B. Tech, B.Sc., B.CA., and M. Tech (Part-Time) programmes. NCU also offers more than 125 merit-based scholarships up to 100% of tuition fees on a first-come-first-served basis based on marks in either JEE (Mains) or CBSE XII Boards or SAT. More details at https://apply.ncuindia.edu/

Kraftshala launches online digital marketing course

Kraftshala is all set to launch ‘The Marketing Launchpad’, a 20-week, online, full-time Digital Marketing course that includes an eight-week internship. This is meant to help people without any prior experience get into marketing careers with some of the world’s largest consumer companies for job roles across Digital Marketing. Those interested can apply at https://program.kraftshala.com/marketing-launchpad/

IIT-Mandi flags off second Startup Exploration programme

The Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi Catalyst started its second Startup Exploration programme with Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, Director, Department of Industries, H.P., virtually flagging off the event in the presence of Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi; Samir Shah, Managing Partner, Peak Ventures, and faculty members of IIT Mandi. As many as 23 startup teams including 11 from Himachal Pradesh working in sectors including Waste Management, Agrotech, Healthtech, Enterprise Management, and Cleantech will go through a rigorous training and mentoring process over the next three months after which they will present their refined ideas on a demo-day. Most suitable ideas will be further supported by IIT Mandi Catalyst through a one-year programme under various funding schemes.

Muzigal announces expansion plans

Muzigal, an online music learning platform that connects teachers and students, announced global expansion plans to Australia, the Middle East and East Asia. It will cater to both the Indian diaspora and native music learners worldwide and plans provide a full-stack earning platform to professionals, helping them nurture, grow and express their creativity across borders. For learners, Muzigal offers customised learning for adults and global music certifications through structured curricula like Trinity, ABRSM and Rockschool. More details at https://muzigal.com/

WhiteHat Jr launches blended curriculum

WhiteHat Jr announced the launch of a physical-digital blended coding curriculum for school children that combines the online platform with a classroom model, where children can learn and collaborate with their peers. The programme has been developed to support schools in India and involves three key features: Proprietary curriculum with an activity-based structured coding curriculum from Classes 1 -12; Physical-cum-digital access to maximise the benefits of peer classroom learning by delivering curriculum in the school computer labs in person by a trained teacher; and Teacher training to prepare teachers to conduct the programme in schools. It also has been empanelled by NSDC to build the capacity of coding trainers in the country.

University of Strathclyde to host COY16

The University of Strathclyde will be the official host for the UN Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY16), which will be held at the University’s city centre campus in partnership with its student association, Strath Union. The event will take place from October 28-31 ahead of the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow the following month. COY16 is designed to help prepare young people for their participation in COP26 and ensure that the voice of youth is heard. The University and Strath Union are working with COY16 organisers to ensure the conference is delivered in a safe and secure way, in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

SNU collaborates with Jigsaw Academy

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has joined hands with Jigsaw Academy to offer a holistic Data Science & Analytics for Business (DSAB) program for students and young professionals to upskill themselves. DSAB is a comprehensive, eight-month certificate program delivered online and gives learners an immersive, hands-on training on the most relevant analytics tools. DSAB’s case study-based approach will allow learners to build a strong foundation in technical and business aspects of data science and analytics.

BITS Pilani Dubai campus sees rise in enquiries

The BITS Pilani Dubai campus has witnessed an increase in the number of students opting to pursue higher education in Dubai. The enquiries seeking admission here has risen by 15% this year. The institute also offers scholarships under various categories and are applicable to tuition fees and concessions on hostel fees. BITS Pilani Dubai has also offered provisional admissions to students amid the cancellation and delays of board examinations. The programmes offered involve hands-on industry experience through internship programmes. Courses on offer for September 2021 intake include B.E Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. For more information, visit https://www.bitspilani.ac.in/dubai/ or email: admission@dubai.bits-pilani.ac.in

Seekho app for upskilling

Safejob, an online initiative launched by Seekify and Safeducate in March 2020, has introduced an app called Seekho that will enable youth to upskill themselves and land a job. The app offers an engaging alternative to gainfully utilise users’ time to learn new concepts and skills through short micro videos and also upload their video resumes and present it to the corporates. Seekho has partnered with NSDC to create awareness. The app is available on Play Store. For details, visit https://www.seekhoapp.com/