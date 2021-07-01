News from the world of education: July 1, 2021

01 July 2021 10:19 IST

Bachelor’s in Business Management and Marketing

SVKM’s NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business has introduced a Bachelor’s programme in Business Management and Marketing designed for aspiring entrepreneurs. The three-year bachelor’s program aims to nurture young minds for corporate leadership positions. The curriculum focuses on practices like digital marketing, marketing research and analytics, franchisee modelling, channel and neuro marketing, among others. The programme will begin from August 2. Applications are ongoing.

Eligibility: Applicants must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examinations with minimum 50% aggregate marks) from a recognised board.

For details visit https://familybusiness.nmims.edu/

APCA opens admissions for Culinary Diploma

The Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts (APCA) begins a new session of its Culinary Diploma programme, which is meant for those who want to work as a cuisine chef at hotels, restaurants or as entrepreneurs. Those who complete the programme will receive a diploma from the City and Guilds, the U.K. and Skills India. Internship and placement assistance will be available. The course fee is ₹6,00,000 + GST. For details visit https://www.apcaindia.com/

Aadhaar identification temporarily accepted for TOEFL and GRE tests

In light of the spread of COVID-19 and lockdowns in various states, Education Testing Services (ETS) has announced that the Aadhaar Card will be temporarily considered an acceptable form of identification for applicants taking the TOEFL and GRE tests in India. The exception is applicable to the TOEFL iBT test, TOEFL iBT Home Edition test, TOEFL Essentials test (beginning August 2021), GRE General Test, GRE General Test at home and GRE Subject Tests (beginning October2021). Indian students will be required to furnish an original full version of their Aadhaar Card as received in the mail, which can be used for TOEFL and GRE tests either taken in-person from a third-party test centre, or at home. Photocopied or printed documents will not be accepted, and documents cannot be presented on a mobile phone or any other electronic device. For details, visit https://www.ets.org/

IIM-Kozhikode launches certificate programmes along with Coursera

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, in collaboration with Coursera, has launched of four certificate programmes in the fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management. Each is designed as a 6-8 month graduate-level offering and will comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM-K faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera. The inaugural offers are four advance certificate programmes in Business Management, Strategic Management, Marketing Management and Product Management. For more details visit https://iimk.ac.in/

IIT-Mandi and WileyNXT launch programme in Full Stack Development

The Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi (IIT-Mandi) and WileyNXT have come together to launch the first batch of a professional certification programme in Full-Stack Development. The immersive seven-months programme is designed for next gen developers to help them build end-to-end full stack solutions based on industry standards and customer needs. The next batch will commence in November 2021. For details visit https://www.wileynxt.com/iit-mandi-full-stack-developer-certification

Teach for India invites applications for 2022 Fellowship programme

The Teach For India invites applications for its two-year full-time paid fellowship programme, which selects and recruits recent graduates and working professionals to serve as teachers to children from low-income communities in some of India’s most under-resourced schools. Recruitment for the 2022-2024 cohort opens today. Through two years of the ‘Teaching As Leadership’ model, training, support, and on-ground exposure, Fellows will transform as teachers in the short-term, while also developing critical leadership development skills in the long-term. To apply, visit http://apply.teachforindia.org/

Researcher at LPU develops lemongrass-based health drink

Adityam Dutta, a researcher and assistant professor at Lovely Professional University, has developed a new immunity-boosting health drink made with natural extracts of lemongrass. Naturally grown lemongrass contains inflammation-fighting compounds such as chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swartiazaponin. Dutta said that he hoped to present this as a healthy alternative to aerated drinks.

E-bike with wireless charging technology

Students from KL Deemed-to-be University have developed an electric bike with wireless charging technology. The innovative prototype was developed by a team of third- and fourth-year students in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering department along with a few alumni. The team received mentorship and feedback from experts and senior academicians. The university has offered a grant of ₹1,40,000 to the team to incubate this project idea as a start-up. The e-bike allows people to travel at a maximum speed of 55 kmph with a charging capacity that can cover between 85 to 100 km in standard conditions in a single recharge that takes five hours.

Simplilearn expands leadership team

Simplilearn has announced the appointment of four senior leaders to further strengthen its leadership teams across verticals. P.V. Viswanathan will be Senior Director, Product Management; Jason Marcuson will be Director, Partnership and Alliance and will be part of Simpilearn Americas; Gaurav Agrawal will be Director, Analytics and Data Science and Vivek Maheshwari will be Director, CRM.

Students solve real-life problems

Ed-tech company Codevidhya, which offers products for schools in offline and online forms, which is helping kids solve real-life problems. Nitin Yadav (14) from Euro International School, Sikar, developed an app called COVIUPDATER to provide an one-application platform for people to get information and different features about Covid19. Ekunit, an online community of blood donors and receivers, was also developed by the students of the same school under the guidance of Codevidhya.

Financepeer ties up with schools in W. Bengal

To address the woes of fee payment during the pandemic, fintech company Financepeer has tied up with over 100 schools in West Bengal to provide fee financing at zero-cost zero-interest EMI. The company has so far provided fee financing solutions to over 30,000 parents and is also offering free insurance facilities to students to enable them pursue their education. Financepeer ensures that the payment is directly made to the school/ educational institution and is already operational in more than 100 cities in India.

New dean for Dr. Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has appointed senior consultant, cataract surgeon, and uveitis specialist Dr. Karpagam Damodaran as the new Dean of Dr. Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry (DAIO), The institute offers a wide range of courses, including a four-year B.Sc. Optometry and a two-year M.Sc. Optometry programme in association with Alagappa University, and Prist University respectively, from its campus in Chennai. It also offers Fellowships in Clinical Optometry, and conducts various certification courses. The institute is planning to establish campuses in more cities in India, Africa and Mauritius and is exploring options for MoUs with medical universities and hi-tech labs for academic and research programmes.

GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music completes one year

The GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music celebrated the successful completion of its first year. A collaboration between composer Shekhar Ravjiani and Singapore-based Global Indian International School, the institution provides mentorship to talented students. Fourteen students from Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, India and Japan graduated in the first year and six have made it to Level 2 of the programme. In its second year, the school saw a five-fold jump in the number of applications.

Ashoka University appoints Ombudsperson

Ashoka University announced the appointment of Hon. Justice Madan Lokur, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the University Ombudsperson, who will provide impartial and independent guidance to the Ashoka community. The Ombudsperson will make recommendations to faculty, staff and the University leadership on matters that are referenced to his office and counsel the complainants on avenues within and outside the University for redressal of their issues. Any member of the Ashoka faculty or staff can reach out to the Ombudsperson confidentially for any issue they believe is not being satisfactorily resolved through the University’s existing processes.

MicroDegree raises funding

MicroDegree, a Mangalore-based ed-tech start-up working towards democratising IT skills through vernacular courses, has raised an undisclosed amount in a recent funding round. MicroDegree was founded by Gaurav Kamath, Rakesh Kothari, and Manikanta Nair in 2019 and aims to make emerging tech affordable for students and freshers across regions irrespective of their educational backgrounds and language.

Whistling Woods International holds vaccination drive

Whistling Woods International (WWI), the film, communication and creative arts institute, organised a vaccination drive for its staff and faculty and students and its holding company, Mukta Arts Ltd., at the WWI campus situated in Filmcity Complex, Mumbai. The vaccine was fully subsidised by the institute. Conducted in association with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, the vaccination drive was also extended to accommodate the employees of all external agencies who extend their service to the institute. Apart from regular free testing, WWI has conducted several sessions on mental health awareness and assigned a dedicated team of counsellors to connect with its staff and students.

University of Sheffield celebrates women in engineering

Women engineers from the University of Sheffield are sharing their personal stories in order to help more girls study engineering and go on to develop a career in the industry. The Wall of Women, launched by the University’s Faculty of Engineering, features the personal stories of women like Josie Colclough a Lead Repair Design Engineer at Airbus; Amy Nicholson, who started her career as a Technical Evangelist in DX at Microsoft; Opusaziba Aranye-Okilo, a PhD student in the University’s Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering; Dounia Bakira, an Applications Engineer at Rotherham-based AESSEAL; Lavanya Balasubramanian, Project Assistant for ASTUTE 2020; and Heidi Christensen, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science and Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering. The wall aims to break the preconceived notions of what engineering is and show why engineering is a great choice for women. To view the wall, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/engineering/about/wall-women