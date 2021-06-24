News from the world of Education: June 24, 2021

Information on admissions, new courses, free webinars and more

SNU undergraduate admissions

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, invites applications for B.Tech., B.Sc.(Research), B.M.S., and B.A.(Research) degrees across Management, Natural Sciences, Engineering, and Humanities and Social Sciences.

Courses: Seven new B.Tech specialisations — Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science and Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Energy and Environment, Modelling and Simulations, Production Technology and Industrial Engineering, and Energy Technology — have been introduced. The School of Humanities and Social Sciences has introduced a Minor in Political Philosophy, which students can pursue along with a Major from any of the disciplines. A five-year Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. programme in Chemistry is also offered as is a B.Sc.(Research) programme in Economics and Finance.

Admission: Will be conducted through a remotely proctored entrance test (SNUSAT and APT). SAT (College Board), ACT and JEE Mains 2020 and 2021 scores are accepted. Provisional admissions will be awarded based on performance in the entrance exam and interviews wherever applicable. Post evaluation, an online interview will be conducted for select programmes.

To apply, visit, www.snuadmissions.com

Courses and placement at World University of Design

World University of Design (WUD) recently launched new courses in disciplines such as Management, Architecture, Design, Arts and Performing Arts for the 2021 academic year. Other programmes include courses in computers and design, transportation design, animation & game design, UI/UX, film and video, built environment and habitat studies, design management, art education, curatorial practice among others. For more information, visit, www.world university of design.ac.in

JD Institute of Fashion Technology 2021 admissions

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has opened admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and post-diploma programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, among others. The institute will also provide a new 10% scholarship in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for Backward Community students including SC/ST and kins of ex-servicemen from this year. The institute has unveiled lateral entry provision in Fashion and Apparel Design and Interior Design degree courses from 2021. For online applications, visit, https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/apply-online/

India Scholarship Award 2021

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has opened registrations for the fifth edition of the India Scholarship Award, with a combined prize of ₹ 5,00,000. Open to undergraduate students of all AICTE- and UGC-approved national institutes, it aims to reward and celebrate individual excellence and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in India. This year, it will be relaunched digitally. The award evaluates participants across academic performance, extracurricular activities, range of outreach activities and their ability to come up with engineering solutions to solve problems impacting society, among others. Laste date to submit entries is August 15. For more, visit, www.scholarships.theiet.in.

Deep Learning workshopat IIT-Mandi

Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi, in conjunction with IIT-Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation (iHub), is hosting a six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning Crash Course (ADLCC 2021) between July 3 and July 18. This workshop will cover both theory sessions and lab sessions. This workshop will cover AI/ML techniques with extensive hands-on tutorial sessions, and may pave the way for a research internship opportunity at the iHub and IIT-Mandi. Register at https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/ADLCC2021/.

M.Sc. Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year MSc Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class in a biomedical-related subject from a reputed university. Overall IELTS score should be 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: £27,150 for overseas students

For more, visit, https://bit.ly/3qny0IE

M.Sc. Advanced Biochemistry

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Advanced Biochemistry course starting this September.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or international equivalent in a biological or chemical discipline. Minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Fee: £20,650 for international students.

For more, visit, https://bit.ly/3xOJIP0

Online B.BA. program in Banking and Finance

Imarticus Learning has launched a UGC-recognised B.BA. programme in Banking and Finance, in association with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) that will cover topics such as financial modelling, equity research, and FinTech. Enrolled students will be exposed to a learning experience from instructors across the globe and have access to pre-recorded lectures, case studies, assignments, and projects, and over 16,000 courses on LinkedIn, customized career support. For more, visit, https://bit.ly/3qjHsN5

Fashion Designing courses admission

The Edu Brain Group recently announced opening of admissions at the Edu Brain Academy School of Design for UG, PG and diploma-level courses. Commencement date is August 1.

Applications: Eligible students can apply online and offline. Due to the COVID-19, there is no entrance exam. Admissions will be based on Class 10 and 12 marks and merit.

Eligibility: For the degree course, students should have completed Class 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed Class 10 in any stream from an approved school board.

For more details, visit http://www.edubrain.in

Flipkart’s Back to College programme

Flipkart recently introduced a Back to College programme to facilitate the educational needs of millions of students for their virtual classes. The e-commerce website is making available a wide selection of computing devices and bundled education content through tie-ups with leading ed-tech players. As part of the initiative, over 400 courses across coding, AI and competitive entrance exams will be available. As part of the nearly three-month initiative, it has curated a special page on the platform to help students select the right computing and electronic items along with online learning material depending on one’s primary use. A Student Loyalty Programme with wide-ranging benefits has also been introduced. Students will have to sign up on the electronics page on the Flipkart app using their student identification card. After verification, they will be eligible for three months of Flipkart Plus membership along with a host of other benefits.

Online certification programme in Equitation and Horsemanship

Embassy International Riding School (EIRS), Bengaluru, has curated a special three-week learning programme for equestrian enthusiasts, focused towards understanding the basics of the sport and horses, including equine health and theoretical knowledge of horse riding.

Eligibility: The Level-2 Advanced programme is suitable for those who have successfully completed the Level-1 programme. Those who wish to directly enrol for Level 2 (without completing Level 1) have to appear for an exam and meet the minimum score requirements. The programme offers learners five different cohorts to choose from, with each costing ₹4,900C+ GST.

Cohorts: Equine Anatomy, Equine Health (Advanced level), Theory of Riding (Advanced level), Equine Hoof and Farriery, Breeding and Genetics, and Professional horse breeding.

For details, visit, https://www.embassyridingschool.in/

Interview Etiquette and Power Dressing webinar

Great Learning is hosting an hour-long webinar on Interview Etiquette and Power Dressing by Devyani Acharya, Career Preparation Manager, Great Learning, on June 25. This free session is to help final-year college students and freshers prepare for their interviews. Etiquette rules, body language, dressing for interviews etc. will all be discussed. Register at https://www.greatlearning.in/academy/learn-for-free/courses/interview-etiquette-power-dressing

Postgraduate Diploma in Global Education

Aditya Birla Education Academy recently announced the commencement of a Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education, in association with B.K. Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce (Autonomous), Kalyan. The educators are currently teaching ICSE, CBSE, and CAIE curriculums. The course has been launched to enable teachers to undertake upskilling and digital training from a global education perspective, and update their knowledge in international education. For details, visit, https://abea.in/home

Internship opportunities

Amity University’s RICS School of Built Environment (SBE) recently implemented an innovative internship idea for its current students, in the wake of the pandemic. It has transformed the internships into intensive research projects based on the specific needs of industry organisations. Some of the leading organisations that have offered internships are M-Realty, Tata Projects, Savills, and Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd. For details, visit, https://www.ricssbe.org/