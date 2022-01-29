News from the world of education: January 29, 2022

29 January 2022 16:38 IST

Information on admissions, new courses and other events.

APU opens admissions for Master's and LLM programmes

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, invites applications for the two-year full-time M.A. Programmes in Economics, Education, Development, and Public Policy and Governance and for the one-year full-time LL.M. programme. For the former, graduates from any discipline (including students graduating in 2022) can apply. For the latter, applicants must have a Bachelor of Laws degree from a recognised university in India or abroad.

Deadline: February 28.

For further details, visit https://bit.ly/33TxFXa

International Undergraduate Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering the International Undergraduate Scholarship 2022 to new international students starting at the university in September 2022. The scholarship is worth £2,000 per year for courses in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Faculty of Social Sciences and £2,500 per year for courses in the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health, and Faculty of Science.

Eligibility: Student must commence studies of an undergraduate degree at the University of Sheffield in September 2022. All undergraduate degree courses are included except for Medicine and Dentistry. The University of Sheffield must be the firm or insurance choice before 16:00 (UK time) on June 17, 2022.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3fJ84CJ

Future Leader Programme

Jaro Education has announced the launch of a flagship six-month virtual live joint certification Future Leader Programme from Deakin University, Australia, and KPMG in India. The pedagogy consists of a blend of academic rigour and practical insights from corporate practitioners that will enable participants to identify decision-making frameworks, initiate open-minded and critical thinking to reshape tomorrow’s businesses. Visit https://www.jaroeducation.com/

Front-End Development programme

Digikull has announced a new Front-End Development programme to upskill youth. The course is available for zero initial investment, and a learner will only have to pay the fees once they start earning. The company will also provide placement assistance. Anyone who has cleared the 12th standard or equivalent can apply. Students will go through four months of training and two months of real product development before the certification is awarded. For mroe details, visit https://bit.ly/3ryp4kw

ASDC launches CareerGuide microsite

In an attempt to help bridge the gap between the skills required by the industry and those possessed by the youth, the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) has launched a microsite called CAREERGUIDE (https://careerguide.asdc.org.in). In addition to training, this will enable youth to explore emerging career avenues in the automotive sector, along with available choices of reskilling upskilling and multiskilling. They will be provided with career-related information and job opportunities and interact with ASDC master trainers.

Programme on Digital Marketing and Analytics

The Indian School of Business (ISB Executive Education) has announced the fourth cohort of its Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA) Programme with Emeritus. This will start on February 14, 2022 and run for 12 weeks. The programme is ideal for professionals, who may not have any formal management education or may have MBA/PGDM degrees without marketing as a specialisation and also for entrepreneurs. For details visit https://bit.ly/3IwfpBZ

Webinar on research in Economics

Scholarly Global presents free webinar on college-level research on Economics. This will explain how to evaluate and use infomration for effective research and to apply critical thinking to turn general curiosity about a topic into real knowledge, grounded in research and supported by evidence. High-quality research papers that are endorsed by the professors will be published by Scholarly. The session will be presented by Prof. Michael Michaelides. On February 5 at 7.30 p.m. IST. Visit https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

Course in Product Design

Istituto Marangoni, the Italian Fashion and Design school, is offering a new undergraduate progression course in Product Design, which will teach participants about the effective application of research methods to the development of product design proposals. Post completion, learners can apply for job profiles like product designer, product development management, design director and concept designer.

Course begins: August 22.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3nDLyQ6

SNU offers specialisations for B.Sc. Chemistry

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has announced the introduction of academic specialisations to their existing B.Sc. (Research) degree in Chemistry. Students keen on pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry can now choose between Chemical Biology, Computational Chemistry, and Materials Chemistry. Under this, students will receive rigorous training in chemistry and related transferable skills, which will put them in a strong position to apply for a range of different employment sectors. Students can also opt for no specialisations.

More details at https://www.snu.edu.in/home

Built Environment Specialist programmes

RICS School of Built Environment has begun accepting applications for full-time Built Environment Specialist programmes at the Noida and Mumbai campuses for the academic year 2022. The institute offers courses such as MBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure; MBA in Construction Project Management, MBA in Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying, and PostGraduate Diploma in Facilities Management. For details on eligibility and to apply, visit https://www.ricssbe.org/