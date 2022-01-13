News from the world of education - January 13, 2022

13 January 2022 15:05 IST

Information on admissions, courses, webinars, workshops and other events.

JKLU opens early admissions

JK Lakshmipat University is offering Early admissions to students appearing for their Class XII Board Examinations in 2022 for all UG programmes like B.Tech, BBA, B.Des, and BCA for the academic session 2022-2023. Limited seats are available and admission will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis only to those applicants who meet all the admission criteria. Last date to apply 15 February 15. For further details visit https://www.jklu.edu.in/admission

SNU Delhi-NCR launches new B.Tech programme

Advertising

Advertising

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, announced the introduction of a unified B.Tech. programme in Electrical and Computer Engineering, which combines the core of existing engineering programs in Electrical and Electronics as well as Electronics and Communications. Introduced by the School of Engineering, it will offer four distinct specialisations: Modern Energy Systems; Embedded Systems and Computer Engineering; Analogue/RF and Communication Systems; and Sensors and Nano-Electronics. For details, visit https://www.snu.edu.in/

The Design Village opens applications

The Design Village Noida invites applications for admissions to the Bachelor of Design and Master of Design courses. The entrance exam will be held on January 29. Applicants can fill the application form online and submit along with a payment of Rs.2000. Students who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from a recognised Board of Education or equivalent can apply for the undergraduate programme. Admission to PG course will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the graduation, supported with relevant work experience. Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test followed by an interview for both courses. Last date to apply is January 27. Visit https://thedesignvillage.org/admissions/ for more information.

SNU Chennai launches Ph.D. programmes

Shiv Nadar University Chennai announced the launch of Ph.D. programmes, offered by the Departments of Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics, and English. Budding researchers will have the option to pursue their doctoral research either Full-Time or Part-Time. Last date to apply is January 31 and applications can be submitted at https://apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com/ The procedure will follow a two-step selection process, including a written test followed by an interview for short-listed candidates. Admission is open to students who are Indian residents, Non-Resident Indians, Persons of International Origin as well as Foreign Nationals. Details of research programmes can be found at visit https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/research

Masterclass on Data Engineering

Great Learning will host an hour-long free masterclass on Opportunities in Data Engineering on January 15 from 11.00 a.m. onwards. The session is meant for those who want to know what skills are required to be a data engineer, trends and scope in the field. Mukul K.S. Chauhan, General Manager, Great Learning, will be the speaker. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1642810430184740107

Shaastra goes virtual

Students of IIT-Madras are developing a virtual, futuristic rendering of the campus and showcasing the institute's landmarks through 3D navigation for users to explore. This initiative is part of the 22nd edition of Shaastra, the annual student-run technical festival. This edition is being held completely virtually between January 13 and January 16 and many of the events are free to access for the public. A total of around 50 events with around 30,000 participants will be organised. For details visit https://www.shaastra.org/

IIT-Mandi publishes study on COVID hotspots in India

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi have identified the states with a high probability of being the first hotspots for the spread of COVID-19. According to the study performed on 640 districts from April 1 to December 25, 2020, the hotspots in India have been states with high international migration and districts located close to large water bodies. Researchers reviewed the past pandemics and found common patterns between the Spanish Flu (1918-1919), H1N1 (2014-2015), Swine Flu (2009- 2010), and COVID-19 (2019-2021) outbreaks. The research was led by Dr. Sarita Azad, Associate Professor, School of Basic Science, and co-authored by Neeraj Poonia, research scholar. The findings have been published in Current Science.

Amity University hosts symposium and workshop

Amity Law School, Amity University, Noida, organised a Symposium on Cyber Security and Data Protection, on the occasion of the first Cyber Jagrookta Awareness Diwas. The symposium was attended by Rakshit Tandon, Director, Hackershala and Head Capacity Building, Cyber Peace Foundation; Dilip Singh, Lawyer, Supreme Court and Delhi High Court; Shreya Suri, Partner, Indus Law; Dr. Shruti Bisht, National President, Cyber Security Council, WICCI and Advocate Supreme Court of India; Prof. (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University; Prof. (Dr.) D. K. Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Amity Law School; Prof. (Dr.) Aditya Tomer, Additional Director, Amity Law School; and Prof. (Dr.) Shefali Raizada, Additional Director, Amity Law School.

Amity Institute of Environmental Science (AIES), Amity University, Noida, organised a Workshop-cum-Training Programme in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Society, Delhi on “Climate modelling and remote sensing applications for environmental systems”. Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, President IMS and Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, Government of India; Dr. D. R. Pattanaik, Secretary IMS and Head, NWP, IMD New Delhi; and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, were the speakers.

IMS Ghaziabad hosts certification programme

IMS Ghaziabad organised a two-day Value-Added Certification Programme on ‘Digital and Social Media Marketing’ by the Ministry Of Micro, Small, And Medium Enterprises (MSME) for students of PGDM Batch 2021-23. The Expert Resource speaker was corporate trainer Bhawana Bhardwaj and the Guest speaker was Abhishek Mukherjee, Founder & Director, Knowledge Talks. The session organised by Dr. Urvashi Makker, Director IMS Ghaziabad, was coordinated by Dr. Surabhi Singh, Chief Coordinator, Value-Added Certification Programmes, and Dr. Pushpender Kumar.

WUD students create DIY template for sustainable masks

Students of World University of Design have created a DIY template of right-fitting and sustainable masks in the light of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This design provides higher protection and can be fabricated with any standard triple-layer fabric approved by the Medical Association of India and can be used for making surgical, N95 and even FFT2 masks. Keeping the no-profit nature of the university and for wider social benefit, the design and pattern for the mask are being offered as "free-access" to all.

AVV wins DSCI Cyber Champions Excellence Award 2021

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has been adjudged the winner of the DSCI Cyber Champions Excellence Award 2021 for Cyber Security Education by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). The Award committee cited the institute’s academic graduate programmes specialising in Cybersecurity, conduct of programmes to promote women (www.shakticon.com) in cybersecurity through various initiatives, multiple labs to cater to the learning of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, Big data, Ethical Hacking, Cyber Physical Systems and Hardware security, significant investment in infrastructure and curriculum for hands-on learning and training.

IIT-Guwahati develop low cost INDCR system

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati have developed a low-cost Improved Natural Draft Charcoal Retort (INDCR), as part of the ‘Green Charcoal Hackathon 2020’competition organised by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd’s New Initiative Wing for Waste to Energy Projects. Dr. Arunkumar Chandrasekaran and Dr. Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Professors in the Department of Chemical Engineering, who were the lead innovators of the INDCR system, have filed an Indian patent for the design. The details have been published in the Energy & Fuels Journal of the American Chemical Society.

BITSOM achieves 100% placement for summer internship

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) announced that its founding class has achieved 100% summer placement, with students being picked by many leading corporates in the country including Bain & Co, Kearney, Arthur D Little, Deloitte, PwC, E, Korn Ferry (Hay Group), Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer, Beiersdorf (Nivea), Pidilite, Hershey, Aditya Birla Group, Cisco, Tata Capital, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cervin Ventures (a Silicon Valley-based VC fund) and ICICI Prudential AMC among others. In all, 50 organisations made offers in the summer internship process. The students will join their respective organisations for internships from April to May 2022.

IIT (BHU) alumnus donates $1 million to alma mater

Jay Choudhry, an alumnus of IIT (BHU) Varanasi, has donated $1 Million to the IIT (BHU) Foundation, a non-profit organisation of IIT (BHU) alumni, to fund IIT (BHU)’s Entrepreneurship Centre. This donation will also help establish a Software Innovation Centre to encourage students to learn and innovate in Software Development, Quantum Computing, Cyber Security, IoT, and Data Analytics. In collaboration with the institute, Deep Jariwala, also an alumnus, will help identify a faculty member to fill the role of ‘Jay Chaudhry Professor of Software Innovation’. In addition to a professorship and Innovation Centre, the donation will fund a lecture series on software innovation and a software technology seed fund. Vish Narayanan manage both initiatives on behalf of the IIT(BHU) foundation.

Honorary degree for Dr. K. Sivan

KL Deemed to be University has conferred an Honorary Degree of ‘Doctor of Science’ (Honoris Causa) to Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, for his exemplary contribution to space technology. Dr. K. Sarat Kumar presented honorary doctorate degree Dr. K Sivan in Bengaluru on behalf of the institute.

MRG School excels in Blended Learning

Delhi-based research firm International Brand & Research Forum (IBRF) announced that MRG School was among the best schools providing ‘Blended Teaching Learning’. MRG School promotes the value-based education of The Shriram Schools, Delhi and Gurugram in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. (SEL) and aims to establish higher benchmarks of academic excellence and to set a new standard for quality education.

iSchoolConnect hosts Study Abroad meet

iSchoolConnect recently hosted a Study Abroad Meet for aspirants and their parents to interact with study abroad experts and gain a better understanding of the overseas higher education landscape, discuss their options, and receive curated assistance from the iSchoolConnect team. Students in the age-group 16-22 and youngster working in corporates or start-ups at the associate or mid-senior level, and searching for niche/specialised courses in foreign institutions to upskill themselves participated. The meet primarily catered to higher education overseas in engineering, computer science, science, and business studies.

IDP opens 23 new offices

IDP, the international education services provider, recently launched 23 new offices across India in Gandhinagar, Anand, Raipur, Shimla, Kurukshetra, Jammu, Trichy, Thrissur, Patna, Guwahati, Calicut, Agra, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Hubli, Warangal, Tirupati, Kakinada, Goa, and Nashik. With this, IDP now has 67 offices across 60 cities in India and 24 virtual offices through which students from any part of the country can connect with experts. Students will now have access to counselling services both via virtual and in-person mode through these new offices.

Celebrating Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

University of Birmingham experts are leading a series of high-profile events to celebrate the arrival in India of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay, of which the University is an official partner. The institute is also exploring how researchers can help to solve global challenges affecting the people of India. The University has selected 14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar, talented innovator and environmentalist, as the Baton bearer in India. Vinisha was a speaker at COP26 and was shortlisted for the Earthshot price for her solar ironing cart invention.