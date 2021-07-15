News from the world of education - July 15, 2021

15 July 2021 10:52 IST

Simplilearn partners with JAGSoM

Simplilearn will partner with Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) for its first degree-equivalent programme: a PGDM with specialisation in Digital Marketing, Business Analysis, Data Analytics and Operations. The two-year AICTE-approved course offers a blend of online self-paced videos to teach concepts and frameworks, live virtual classes to provide context and industry examples, and hands-on, phase-end capstone projects to help learners apply their skills in context and crystallize their learnings. With over 200 hours of applied learning and interactive peer learning through group projects and discussions, this programme will be taught by experienced faculty. Upon completion, learners will receive JAGSoM alumni status and placement assistance. Details at http://www.simplilearn.com

Simpilearn also announced that it aims to onboard five million learners in the next two years on its SkillUp platform, which offers short-term skilling programmes and enables learning continuity during the pandemic. The curriculum focuses on building strong foundational tech skills for career growth. Some popular programmes on the platform include Business Analytics with Excel, Introduction to Cyber Security, Java Training, Data Science with Python, and Introduction to Data Analytics. The company has recently added more programmes under the categories of Software, Digital Marketing, Cloud, and Data.

MoU between British Council and TSCHE

The British Council and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) have begun curriculum reform pilot in higher education institutions in the State. Global Wales, through the British Council, and the state of Telangana, through TSCHE, will begin implementation of initiatives aimed to elevate the standard of education at HEIs in the state. The Universities of Bangor and Aberystwyth from Wales will work in partnership with Osmania and Kakatiya Universities to enhance the curriculum of Arts and Commerce subjects. A new scholarship programme exclusively for students from Telangana to study at Welsh universities in 2021 has also been established. The programme will offer 16 scholarships worth £5,000 each for a one-year Master’s degree at Aberystwyth University, Bangor University, Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Swansea University, University of South Wales, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Wrexham Glyndwr University. More details at http://www.studyinwales.ac.uk/scholarships

University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee launched

The University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee (UETR) was launched recently 11 by J.C. Jain, Chancellor, UETR in the presence of Baby Rani Maurya, Governor of Uttarakhand and other guests. The institution will offer courses in domains such as Computing, Business Studies, and Social Sciences, Smart Agricultural Sciences as well as Creative Arts and Design. Registrations are open for the current academic year. More details at www.uetr.ac.in

Scholarships at AdtU

Assam down town University (AdtU), Guwahati, has launched a scholarship programme of upto ₹1 crore for students across the country. Students who have appeared in 10+2 exams from any stream, or have already obtained their results are eligible to register free for the scholarship test ton July 25. The 60-minute online test will carry questions in MCQ format with no negative marking. English and G.K sections are compulsory while other papers can be selected from respective subjects/streams. Candidates can register on or before July 22 at https://bit.ly/366dkeU

Certificate courses on home healthcare

Masina Hospital, Byculla, Mumbai, along with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram, has launched certification courses on geriatric care, dementia care home health aide. The courses have been designed to train students and upskill home healthcare services to ensure the smooth delivery of treatment. The courses are Certificate in Geriatric Care in collaboration with TISS, Rotary Club of Bombay and Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI); Home Health Aide Course; and Geriatric Care Aide. The latter two are Government-Recognised certificates under Chief Minister MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram Scheme.

NIT-AP records increase in placements

National Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh recorded an increase in campus placement for the academic year 2020-21, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The selection process was conducted online. As many as 78.7% of students were placed through campus recruitments during 2020-21, whereas the previous year's number stood at 70.62%. Top recruiters included multinational companies and reputed firms such as L&T, Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, Infosys, ADP, Cognizant and Modak Analytics, among others. Placements are still going on.

Learning amid the pandemic

Learning technology provider D2L released a whitepaper on the challenges students faced with remote learning, the scope for improvement, and recommendations for blended learning in the future. Titled “Remote learning and the future of post-pandemic education”, the whitepaper surveys 802 students across Australia, India, the Philippines and Singapore to understand how they feel institutions performed during the pandemic; how they utilised the technology available; and the challenges they faced as they adapted to online learning. The key takeaways show that, following the shift to online learning, student satisfaction dropped across all countries for all types of educational institutions. Students also expressed a preference for more one-to-one feedback and personalised advice on how to improve, as well as the ability to self-pace their studies with structured course content that allows them to progress from one course to the next at their own pace. The study also brought to the fore, students’ preference to have classes in a blended format. The ones using e-learning platforms reported a higher diversity of teaching techniques used in their studies and higher student satisfaction.

Emerging career opportunities

Ecole Intuit Lab and Techno India University, West Bengal will host a two-day virtual ‘Design Your New Age Career’ to educate students on emerging career opportunities in Design, Art and Gaming. To be held on July 16 and 17 between 11.00 am and 1.15 p.m., the event will consist of live scribing sessions, intriguing panel discussions and interactive digital activities. Attendees also get a chance to avail academic scholarships and win prizes at various contests. The event will be preceded by two main digital contests, revolving around memes and gender fluidity.

LPU establishes a professional space station

Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently announced the establishment of ‘Professional Space Station for Multiple Satellite Tracking and Telemetry’ at its campus. The station will function under LPU’s ‘Centre for Space Research’ and not only act as a resource for LPU and its researchers but also be a virtual lab for other educational institutions. It can track multiple satellites and collect real-time images for a host of functions. The Space station will allow students and researchers to communicate with the International Space Stations as well as receive data from nanosatellites and other spacecraft. The centre will carry out awareness programmes related to space research and remote sensing with the support of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre as well. It also offers an internet-to-orbit gateway mission control centre for public use.

Vidyakul expands operations

E-learning platform Vidyakul has expanded its operations to 10 state boards enabling students from smaller cities to adapt to online education in regional languages. The startup is currently helping more than one million students and plans to scale up to over five million students in 10 boards with its 1000+ courses over the year. So far, Vidyakul has 505 courses and video lectures spanning around 50,000 hours of content shared by more than 50 educators. Vidyakul offers 90% of its educational content free so that students can prepare well in the absence of resources.

Cracking the CAT

CATKing Educare conducted a webinar on preparation strategy for the CAT exam. The purpose was to get students to understand the exam from previous toppers of the institute, who shared the strategies and methods that helped them crack the exam. The webinar focused on preparation for the upcoming exams with tips and tricks and discussion of the problems and challenges.

Virtual job fair

ICA Edu Skills recently organised a virtual mega job fair in order to help and connect those seeking employment opportunities amid the pandemic. As many as 45 leading companies from various sectors including CA Firms, Banking & Insurance, Manufacturing, ITES and BPO, and Logistics participated and more than 5,000 students from different parts of the country registered for the event. After registering and signing in, seekers had to explore the employers’ virtual booths, learn more about the companies, and see what opportunities were available. This was followed by one-on-one virtual interviews through text-based chats and video conferencing with the company representatives.

ASDC wins SKOCH award

Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) received the “SKOCH Award” at 74th SKOCH Summit held recently. The award was given for the project “World Bank iStar Programme - School to Employment”, held in Rajasthan and Maharashtra to connect school dropouts to livelihood opportunities by skilling them on future skills, especially women candidates and persons with disabilities. Since 2003, the SKOCH Award has been recognising innovative practices and successful models of different organisations in Economic and Social Infrastructure Development segments in India.

Battery-operated masks developed

Researchers at SVKM’s NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS), Mumbai, developed a mask that ensures protection from airborne human pathogens. The technology was transferred for commercialisation and marketing to Milton Group of Pharma Company Mumbai. Developed Dr. Neetin Desai, Dean of the school, along with post-doctoral Fellow Dr. Vrushali Joshi, the battery-operated mask uses four-layered cotton with a metallic mesh, which acts as an electrical filter. During inhaling and exhaling, the pathogens coming in contact with the mask get neutralized instantly, ensuring complete protection. The mask is reusable, self-sterilising, and environment-friendly. The battery lasts for more than six months if used with care and is replaceable. Priced at ₹800-1000, the mask is available online.

IMS Noida hosts webinar on blockchain

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida organised a webinar on 'Blockchain Technology: Issues and Opportunities' for students of BCA, BBA, and MCA programmes. Hosted in association with Japan Education and Skill Development Centre (JESDC), Aamida Consulting, and India blockchain Alliance (IBA), the aim was to create awareness about the new emerging technologies and their need in the current digital world. Key speakers were Raj A Kapoor, founder of India Blockchain Alliance (IBA), and Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director-IMS Noida

Promoting research

Niramaya Research has launched “Research India”, an initiative to encourage and build medical research framework in the country. The aim is to awaken interest in new research among the students associated with the medical field and to direct their attention towards new experiments being done in the world of science. The competition is open for all medical colleges and Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Dental colleges across India. Last date to apply is July 15, while the last date for submission of the report is August 10. Three outstanding entries will be awarded with scholarships of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,00 respectively.