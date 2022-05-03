News from the world of Education: May 3, 2022

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, MoUs, and more...

M.Sc. Advanced Construction Technologies and BIM

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the course starting this September. The course has a January 2023 start as well.

Eligibility: A first or second-class Honours degree (or equivalent) in Architecture, Engineering, Project Management, or Quantity Surveying or those with other relevant professional qualifications in a discipline related to the built environment. Applicants must have an IELTS score (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

https://bit.ly/3MHsESo

Applications for session 2022

IMS Noida, which is affiliated to CCS University Meerut, invites application for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of Education. All eligible candidates must appear for the entrance exam comprising a written test and personal interview. Qualifying candidates must carry their portfolios. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and performance in written tests and personal interviews.

http://imsnoida.com/

HAN University to host webinar

HAN University, the Netherlands, offers courses on the Smart region, Sustainable energy and Environment with fair health. Application deadline is June 1 A webinar will be held on May 14 at 4.00 p.m. For details and to register visit www.beyoneducation.com or call +919500124679 and +919384880122.

Ai LIVE technology

Vedantu recently launched Augmented Interactive (Ai) LIVE technology classes for students from classes 6 to 12 in the CBSE, ICSE and Maharashtra Boards, and competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, NTSE. The classes are powered by the Multi Teacher Model.

Mindscreen Film Institute opens admissions

Mindscreen Film Institute has opened admissions for courses beginning in June. This includes nine-month course in Cinematography; six-month course in Film Making and Direction; six-month certificate course in Acting. For details, call +91 9841612595 or visit www.mindscreen.co.in

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Lucknow recently launched its Chief Operations Officer Programme with Emeritus, a 11-month programme to enable business leaders, aspiring and new COOs to improve their organisation’s operational efficiency, resilience to disruption, and business growth. For details, and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3s2ebbI

IIT Guwahati recently signed an MoU with Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) to collaborate on training, design, and manufacturing with a core emphasis on underwater technologies. They will jointly run training and certification programmes and workshops.

IIMA Endowment Fund – IIMA’s fundraising and philanthropic arm for all donations at the institute — recently announced the winner for the Best Startup Pitch Contest. An AI-powered digital wardrobe solution ideated by PGPX graduates Parul Vashist and Varun Jhaveri won.

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) at IIM Bangalore recently organised and hosted the PGPEM HR Summit 2022, themed Evolving role of HR in a BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear, Incomprehensible) world.

MoUs and collaborations

Clever Harvey recently collaborated with AWS Activate, Digital Ocean Hatch and Wix to launch its second start-up incubation programme (three months) for high school students. Under this, Clever Harvey will enroll 20 teams to receive one-on-one mentorship and assistance from industry experts. The application process is open till May 15. Students between the ages of 14 and 18 can apply for free. For details, visit, https://cleverharvey.com/incubation/

Learning Spiral recently organised Reimagine Education, in association with Amazon Web Services to introduce the world of education to the newer possibilities of education technology, cloud-based services, and web solutions.

Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) recently signed an MoU with Jagran Lakecity University to provide students with marketable and industry-oriented skills. Students will be offered industry-oriented Media and Entertainment programmes in JLU, in order to achieve the goal.

Instagram recently released a guide Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom, in collaboration with Fortis National Mental Health Programme, Fortis Healthcare, Sangath’s It’s Ok To Talk initiative, to help students readapt to offline school, prepare for in-person exams and manage exam stress.

The Sattvik Council of India recently signed an MoU with The FHRAI-Institute of Hospitality Management, through which students can pursue training in the three-week Lead Auditor Programme.

The University of Melbourne recently launched the Blended Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. blended) programme, in collaboration with the University of Madras designed to prepare graduates for further study in postgraduate science and related areas.

Bengaluru-based RV University recently forged partnerships with Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), Swami Vivekanand Youth Movement (SVYM), Sochara, HelpAge India, South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring (SCIHREM) Human Rights Alert, Manipur, the Kohima Institute, Nagaland, the All India Network of NGOs and Individuals working with National and. State Human Rights Institutions (AiNNI) and Manav Chetna Vikas Kendra, Indore to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged sections of society. It was also awarded the Global India Business Forum (GIBF) for its contribution to CSR in the education sector.

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), in association with The Centre for Policy Studies, recently organised a Healthcare Roundtable to discuss the recommendations contained in the policy paper by Ajay Shankar, Chairperson and Distinguished Fellow of the Centre for Policy Studies, JKLU.

The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust recently launched the Julia Garnham Centre, a new clinical genetics training and work placements facility. Students will learn diagnostic skills, an understanding of patient pathways and the importance of the results, after which they will go on to work within the NHS all over the U.K. Researchers from the university and Aclipse Therapeutics have been awarded £1.2 million to support the development of an investigational motor neurone disease (MND) drug. The award will fund research conducted at the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN).

Gurugram-based Ridge Valley School, recently collaborated with 1M1B to celebrate Earth day. Three Climate Action Heroes from the school participated in a discussion on climate action and sustainability. The school has set aside six acres on its campus for organic farming.

Ed4All and The Bengal Chamber of Commerce recently announced the intent to partner with Department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development (TET and SD), Government of West Bengal, to enhance employability through skilling and jobs in the state of West Bengal at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022. The partnership will prepare unemployed graduates, recent graduates, and about-to-graduate learners of West Bengal for skills and jobs in the Digital Age.

Study abroad fest

iSchoolConnect Technologies recently hosted a virtual, two-day, Study Abroad Fest to guide students to the right universities based on their profiles and fostering communication between applicants and representatives from prominent overseas universities. Over 35+ overseas universities from across 10 countries participated.

Tilak PG College’s annual national conference

Tilak PG College, Jaipur , recently organised its annual national conference on Nation Building and Role of Deprived Section. It was attended by around 250 participants including academicians, intellectuals, research scholars, social reformers and activists, and students.

Manish Sisodia at GITAM

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi was recently present at the GITAM (Deemed to be University) Vizag campus to address students, academicians, and civil society members as part of its Changemakers series.

Antarpreet Singh joins FORE School of Management

Prof. Antarpreet Singh recently joined the FORE School of Management as a Professor of Practice in the Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources area. He brings 37 years of experience as a techno-business strategist-cum-academician.

Project Day 2022

SRM Group of Institution, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai (Easwari Engineering College, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and SRM Dental College) recently organised a three day event Project Day 2022. Over 250 innovative projects covering different branches of Engineering, Technology, Dental, Management and Film Technology were showcased by students.

Next-Gen Coaching Centre Model

Gurucool is set to initiate conference-based learning, a concept that strives to imbibe the values of a phygital model of education. It aims to launch 50 centres in 15 cities across India, with each centre being able to accommodate 600 students.

Plantation drive organised

Smiling Tree recently organised a plantation drive at Gyan Bharati School, at which its founder Mukesh Kwatra spoke about the different species, how and where to plant them.

EuroSchool at Upper Thane launched

Lodha recently launched EuroSchool’s campus at Upper Thane. The school will be open for admissions from September 2022.

Vidyamandir Classes felicitated

The Delhi Government recently felicitated Vidyamandir classes as the education partner for its Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence project. School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) aims to provide education in key areas like Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), humanities, performing and visual arts, high-end 21st century skills and so on.

Pearl Academy hosts What’s Next

Pearl Academy’s What’s Next 2022 had conversations around the Future of design in the unreal world. The sixth edition of the event brought industry and academia together to chart the roadmap for the future at its Bengaluru campus.