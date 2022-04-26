News from the world of Education: April 26, 2022

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, MoUs, and more...

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, MoUs, and more...

Social scholarship

In an initiative launched in association with Nottingham Trent University, the U.K., University Living recently introduced a scholarship for students of Indian citizenship, who have contributed in some way or form to improve society, the environment, or people’s lives. This scholarship is for Indian students who have applied to Nottingham Trent University, the U.K., and requires them to upload a video of the social impact they have created. Last date is May 31. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3L6WhMD

International LLM scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering two International LLM Scholarships worth £4,000 towards tuition fees for two outstanding students.

Eligibility: Applicants must be overseas students for fee purposes, have an academic offer to study the full-time LLM (includes Sheffield LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways), and must have an application number.

How to apply: Complete the International LLM Scholarship application form, including a 2,000-word essay on Law alone cannot address all social problems. Discuss. Scholarship applications will be considered together with applications for admission.

Deadline: June 12

https://bit.ly/3Ms0kTZ

Postgraduate Diploma in Development Leadership 2023

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, has opened admissions for its 11-month, part-time Postgraduate Diploma in Development leadership programme.

Eligibility: Mid-to-senior level professionals with eight or more years of experience in the development sector, who are already in leadership roles in their organisations or are likely to take on such roles soon. Open to those working in NGOs, social movements and grassroots organisations.

Deadline: May 15

Written assignments and interviews: June-July 2022

https://bit.ly/3L1xDgd

Post Graduate Diploma in Finance - Online

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur recently launched a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Finance (PGDF) in the online mode.

Apply online by visiting http://www.xlri.ac.in/pgdf

Masterclass on AI in Cricket Predictions

Great Learning will host a Masterclass on AI in Cricket Predictions on April 28 from 7.00 p.m. The free session will be hosted by Arun K. Sharma, an M.Tech graduate from IIT-Bombay. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3xI9sQ8

Free Data Science webinar

Scholarly Global will present a free webinar on Data Science with Prof. Gregory Kapfhammer on April 30 at 6.30 p.m. for students interested in pursuing Information Technology, Science, Commerce, Statistics majors in college. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/38ZjRMU

Online programme in nutraceuticals

Nutrify Today Academy recently launched an online certification programme on industry-ready bridging courses in nutraceuticals. The early bird discounted programmes on offer include ‘New Product Development and Commercialization,’ ‘Nutraceuticals for Nutritionists and Dietitians,’ ‘OTC Marketing Management’ among others.

Free masterclass series on Data Analytics

University of Essex recently announced a free online masterclass series on Flooded by data: What can businesses do with the huge volumes of data they collect. The sessions will cover Business Analytics, Data in Agrifood Businesses, International Marketing, big data in finance and show how even small businesses can use data. Those interested can sign up at https://bit.ly/3K0c1Q4

News from Amity

Amity Institute of Liberal Arts, Amity University, Mumbai, recently organised the UPSC Motivational Conclave for students to understand how to prepare for the Civil Services Exams.

Students of Amity School of Fashion Technology (ASFT), Amity University, Noida, recently organised a fashion show as part of the university’s annual art show KREATVI 2022. The collections included cocktail gowns, party and fusion wear, and more, in myriad hues.

News from Lovely Professional University

The School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, LPU, recently organised the fourth international conference on Intelligent Circuits and Systems-(ICICS 2022). The two-day conference brought together leaders in electronics and electrical technology for an overview of the expanding area of research and development.

Prof. Vishal Sarin, Teaching Economics at Mittal School of Business, released his research on Cryptocurrency: A revolution or a gimmick.

News from the IITs and IIMs

An MoU was recently signed between IIMK and the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology, here today, to build collaboration and the exchange of best practices in Instructional Leadership, Educational Psychology and Management.

IIM Calcutta recently published a case study on the life of Founder-Chairman SAI International Education Group, late Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, on IIMC’s website. This will be taught to all management students who attend the MBA programme.

In her recent talk on Women’s Legal Rights and Inequality in Economic Resources: A Global Perspective, Prof. Hema Swaminathan, from the Centre of Public Policy at IIMB, focused on inequality in the economic sphere with respect to employment and asset ownership, explaining that economic freedom and empowerment is foundational to empowerment in other spheres.

Jaro Education recently empanelled with IIT Palakkad to present online techno-functional programmes, meeting the rising needs of techno managers to boom in their IT careers. Visit https://bit.ly/3rLnhJF for further details

IIT Guwahati will host the first edition of North-Eastern Research Conclave (NERC-2022) between May 20 and 22 jointly with the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education, Government of Assam. The aim is to boost collaboration between industry and academics in the region.

MoUs and partnerships

Artium Academy recently partnered with pianist Louis Banks, who will create a special piano curriculum to guide young learners. It will be taught live, in a one-on-one training mode.

Thinkerplace, in association with NEP, is promoting STEM education by helping set up labs in various institutions across the nation. The aim is to amalgamate ‘Ideation, Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ (IIE) in the learning ecosystem

Xebia Academy recently announced its partnership with Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU), for a four-year B.Tech CSE programme with specialisation in AI and ML. The collaboration will enable Engineering students to develop core skills in cutting-edge specialisations and give them a competitive edge.

Campus 365 and Actipass recently collaborated to bring the Young CEO programme to young business aspirants. The course duration is three months with after-school classes.

Seminar on drug discovery

Sanskriti University School of Pharmacy, recently organised a seminar on Drug Repurposing and Applications of QSAR in Drug Discovery. Anshuman Dixit, Ph.D Scientist-E (Institute of Life Sciences), spoke at the event.

Living with art

Pathways School, Noida, students recently hosted an art exhibition titled Living with Art at Stainless Gallery. It showcased artwork by students from classes 9 to 12.

PhysicsWallah target 2025

PhysicsWallah has undertaken a mission to improve the learning outcomes of 250 million+ students across India by 2025, through a series of initiatives. With content for K12, soft and digital skill courses for learners, the platform will set up PW Pathshalas in multiple locations and provide test preparation for other competitive exams.

SAI Kaleidoscope

To bring back children to school, SAI International Residential School recently conducted a 25-days SAI Kaleidoscope, an initiative to enhance students’ 21st Century learning skills. It incorporated events ranging from scholastic, sports, entertainment, community service and more.

Board exam prep

With students gearing up for the boards, SpeEdLabs Learning app is offering unlimited practice tests to learn concepts and revise. The platform offers personalised analytics insights into what students must focus on, their individual areas of weakness, and also allows them to strengthen their core concepts by offering learning and doubt-clearing sessions and mentoring, among others.

Simulation-based medical education

DAMS recently launched a simulation-based medical education at its Delhi centre. It provides a structured, learner-centric environment in which novice, intermediate, and advanced practitioners can learn or practice skills without causing harm to patients.

At IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad organised a Bharatanatyam performance by Ragini Chandrashekhar through SPIC-MACAY. This was part of a two-day conference titled Reaching The Roots. The Chief Guest was Pramod Agarwal, Executive Council Member, IMS Society.

Art talk

School of Visual Arts (SOVA), World University of Design, recently organised Art Talk to help students get a fresh perspective from personalities in the contemporary visual arts scenario. The resource person for visual storytelling was celebrity photographer Atul Hundoo from Lucknow University.

Screenwriting workshop

Whistling Woods International recently hosted the 2022 edition of its five-day annual screenwriting workshop in association with Screenwriters Association. Over 200+ aspiring and existing writers participated. The hands-on workshop led by Anjum Rajabali, screenwriter and HOD, Screenwriting at WWI School of Filmmaking, along with guest speakers from the Indian film fraternity, was delivered in a hybrid mode, to encourage pan-India participation.