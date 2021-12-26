News from the world of Education: December 25, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, MoUs, and more...

GNI’s Newsroom Leadership programme

GNI Newsroom Leadership Programme, in collaboration with Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, recently opened applications for the first India-focused cohort. To be conducted virtually in this edition, the programme aims to enhance the leadership skills and decision-making capacity of newsroom leaders in India, with particular focus on applied technology, audience understanding, design thinking, data applications, emerging business models and editorial innovation. Fellows will gain skills and knowledge to make better strategic decisions for their newsrooms and audiences. For further details and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3qbS3tS

Patent Certification Course

Turnip Innovations is bringing in a two-week Comprehensive Patent Certification Course, useful for inventors, researchers, or aspiring patent/business analysts. No prior knowledge or pre-requisites are needed.

Deadline: December 31

www.turnip.co.in/

IE University launches IE Insights

IE University, Spain, recently launched IE Insights, a thought leadership publication to share knowledge on multiple topics ranging from global affairs and business and finance to sustainability, and more. A session by Professor Waya Quiviger details how social entrepreneurs use market-based solutions to address social issues. She used the example of Shaffi Mather, who launched an initiative to improve emergency response services in India. The session can be viewed at https://bit.ly/32nzSZE

HCL Jigsaw edition 2 winners

HCL recently announced winners of the second edition of HCL Jigsaw. Crowned as ‘India’s Top Young Problem Solvers’, the winners demonstrated exceptional problem-solving and critical-reasoning skills through creative solutions to real-world problems that they were required to solve during the competition. The winning students received prizes and gadgets worth ₹ 1 lakh, each and a learning opportunity at HCL Engineering and Innovation labs.

LAMP Fellowship

The LAMP Fellowship offers young graduates and professionals of any discipline a chance work with Members of Parliament as legislative research assistants for ten months.

Eligibility: Highly-motivated, bright young people who are 25 years of age or below. Candidate must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in any academic discipline. Only Indian citizens are eligible.

Deadline: January 9, 2022

prsindia.org/lamp

Full Stack Development programme from MIT xPro

MIT xPRO recently launched a one-year Post Graduate Certificate in Full Stack Development. Delivered through Emeritus in India, it is most suited for graduates and early career professionals to develop their coding skills using MERN stack. .

Duration: One year, 10-12 hours per week

Fee: $4,000

https://bit.ly/3mzDGyj

Ashoka University signs MoU with University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge and Ashoka University recently signed an MoU in recognition of their mutual interest in promoting and furthering academic links between the two institutions. The possibilities of collaboration include staff and student exchange and collaborative research.

M.Sc. Clinical Endocrinology and Diabetes

The University of Sheffield,the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Clinical Endocrinology and Diabetes course starting in September 2022.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60%, from a reputable university in a Life Science subject (Biochemistry, Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology), Veterinary Science or Medicine. Overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas (2022 annual fee) : £28,500

https://bit.ly/3mmPt37

IIAD opens admissions

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management.

Admissions process: IIAD Entrance Test

Exam dates: Online- December 26 and 27; Offline - December 26

Admission helpline: +91 98713 83633, +91 11 4138 0000

http://www.iiad.edu.in

National Space Science Symposium

IISER Kolkata will host the National Space Science Symposium between January 29 and February 5. In addition to the main programme, there are several public engagements for students across India and local outreach programmes for students and the public in the city of Kolkata, a quiz competition for high-school students and video and poster-making for school and undergraduate students. For details, visit, https://www.cessi.in/nsss/outreach