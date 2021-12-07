News from the world of education - December 7, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships and more...

Course on content creation and social media management

Kraftshala has launched a new specialisation in ‘Content & Social Media’ under its Marketing Launchpad programme. This will help freshers who want to build a career in Content Creation and Social Media Management. The course includes the art of content writing, developing social media management strategies, marketing strategies, search engine optimisation (SEO), online reputation management (ORM) and more. Students who enrol have to pay only after they land a job. Those interested can apply for the screening test at https://program.kraftshala.com/marketing-launchpad/

4-in-1 Professional Diploma in BFSI

The Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) has launched a 4-in-1 Professional Diploma in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (PDBFSI). The three-month programme offers students four qualifications – Certificate in Business English and Professional Diploma in Relationship Management in BFSI Sector from TSCFM, Certificate in Securities Market from National Stock Exchange, and Award in Principles of Marketing and Customer Services From EduQual (the UK). The specially-curated curriculum will be taught by senior industry experts and bank managers, further backed by on-site training for a month. TSCFM will provide full placement support to successful candidates. Classes will commence on December 15. Those interested can apply at https://bit.ly/3y1aaG9

Siemens Scholarship programme opened

Siemens Limited has launched the ninth edition of Siemens Scholarship Programme to hone youth to become industry-ready engineers, and launch a sustainable career in engineering, R&D or manufacturing. Under this, Siemens provides financial assistance, internships, mechatronics, soft skills trainings, projects and mentorships. The programme is available throughout the four years of graduation and 50% is reserved for girls. Last date to apply is January 10, 2022. For details and to apply, visit http://www.siemens.co.in/scholarship

World University of Design opens admissions

World University of Design invites online applications for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across all disciplines for 2022. WUD DAT 2022, the design aptitude-based entrance exam is scheduled for February 5, 2022. Admissions are open for nearly 30 programs offered across Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Architecture and Management. Application forms are available at http://www.wud.ac.in Candidates will be required to register, verify their email IDs and fill the form. They can use the unique WUD Query Management System (WUD-QMS) for responses to their queries.

Arch College to conduct All India Entrance Exam

Arch College of Design and Business will conduct the All India Entrance Exam for Design (AIEED) 2022 from December 15 to 25 for admissions to the April 2022 batch for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Design aspirants can apply for the examination until December 10. ARCH is affiliated to the University of Rajasthan for Bachelor of Design Degree (B.Des) and Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) and to the Rajasthan ILD Skills University (RISU) for Master’s in Design & Entrepreneurship. ARCH in strategic partnership with Pearson, is accredited to deliver six BTEC Level 5 HND qualifications in Art & Design. For details, visit https://www.aieed.com/ or https://www.archedu.org/

VMC to conduct International Incentive Test

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) is all set to conduct its International Incentive Test on December 18, December 19, December 25 and December 26. This test is an opportunity for the students to win various benefits, rewards, incentives, and scholarships. This test is planned for JEE and NEET candidates. Visit http://www.vidyamandir.com for more information

Edu Brain Academy opens admissions

The Edu Brain Academy has opened admissions for UG, PG and diploma courses in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. Eligible students can apply online and offline. Due to COVID-19, there is no entrance exam. Admissions will be based on Class 10 and 12 marks and merit. For the degree course, students should have completed Class 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed Class 10 in any stream from an approved school board. Admissions will be through a personal interview. Last date to apply is March 31, 2022. For more details, visit http://www.edubrain.in

Course in public speaking

Kandor, a personality development company, is hosting a five-day public speaking training programme, which will provide vital keys to conversation on the go, group discussions on current and vital topics and public speaking. The programme also includes creative visualisation, delivering impromptu speeches, understanding body language through personal attention and regular individual counselling. The programme begins on December 26 and will be held on subsequent Sundays. For more details, visit https://www.kandor.in/

FORE School of Management opens admissions for Fellow Programme

FORE School of Management invites applications for a Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). The last date to apply is December 13 and the entrance test will be held on December 17 followed by research proposal presentation on December 20. The programme is aimed at scholars with exceptional academic background and is AICTE approved and offers specialisations in the areas of Economics and Business Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, International Business, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource, Quantitative Techniques and Operations Management, Communication, and Strategy. For details, visit http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/register

IIAD extends admission deadline

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) which offers programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, has extended its last date for applications to December 17. The entrance exam will be held online on December 26 and 27 and offline on December 26. For details, visit http://www.iiad.edu.in or call +919871383633 or +91-11-41380000.

Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards announced

Cambridge International has announced the winners of its prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for 2020-21. This year, 150 Indian students have won 177 awards compared to 127 students last year. The global awards acknowledge student success in four categories – ‘Top in the World’, ‘Top in Country’, ‘High Achievement Award’ and ‘Best Across Subjects’. Out of 150 unique winners across the country, 15 students are from Delhi-NCR and four have won ‘Top in the World’. There are 18 winners from Chennai; three of whom won ‘Top in the World’, nine won ‘Top in Country’ and one student won ‘Best across Subjects’ award. Altogether, 42 students in India scooped the highly coveted ‘Top in the World’ award, which is awarded to students who achieve the highest marks in the world in a particular subject. In addition, 65 won the ‘Top in Country’ award and 17 won the ‘Best across Subjects award.

LSAC GLobal to award scholarships; hosts webinar

LSAC Global, the Indian subsidiary of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), has announced that it will award 53 merit scholarships and three Essay scholarships for students who take the LSAT-India 2022, which is to be administered in January and May 2022. LSAC Global will award the Topper Scholarships to those students who achieve high scores in the LSAT-India this year. In order to provide law aspirants an opportunity to fulfil their dream of a career in law, this year LSAC Global has increased the number of scholarships for the high scorers of LSAT-India 2022 exam. The scholarships will cover the tuition and boarding / hostel fees for the first year of a five-year law programme at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college. For more information, terms and conditions, visit https://www.discoverlaw.in/scholarship-opportunities. In addition to this, LSAC Global Law Alliance Colleges individually offer exclusive scholarships to LSAT—India takers taking admissions into their respective colleges.

LSAC Global also hosted a webinar to commemorate Constitution Day in India. The topic was “Constitutionalism: Idealism vs. Realism” and the conversation revolved around decoding the meaning of Constitutionalism and how the Indian Constitution is related to current issues being faced in India. Dr. Aman Hingorani, Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India; Prof. (Dr.) Purvi Pokhariyal, Dean, National Forensic Sciences University; Prof. (Dr.) Nuzhat Parveen Khan, Dean, School of Law, Bennett University; and Prof. (Dr.) Sourav Mandal, Associate Professor, Jindal Global Law School were among the speakers.

AdtU to host job fair and HR conclave

Assam down town University (AdtU), Guwahati, is organising the seventh AdtU Job Fair on December 10 at the university campus for students from across India. Around 50 reputed organisations including Adani Group, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Dabur, Byjus, Britannia Ltd, Marico Ltd, Topcem, Hike Education, Radisson Blu, Naryana Hospital, Lulu Group India, among others will participate. The job fair will cater to the students from various verticals such as Management, Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Engineering, Nursing, Paramedical, and Sciences. On December 11, AdtU’s placement cell will conduct an HR Conclave and bring together the best minds in talent sourcing and recruitment in India. The event will have insightful sessions on campus hiring post COVID 19, technology and its impact on recruiting, and digitisation of campus recruitment.

Great Learning launches PGP in software development and engineering

Great Learning has flagged off a six-month Post Graduate Programme in Software Development and Engineering for freshers, graduates and early career professionals. Dedicated placement assistance will be provided to help them get placed in top IT companies. The programme involves 150+ hours of live teaching sessions, 300 hours of coding with personalised mentorship, Core JAVA, Data Structures and Algorithms, Databases, Web Development Frameworks and Capstone Projects Upon successful completion, learners will receive a certificate from Great Learning. For details visit https://www.mygreatlearning.com/pg-program-software-engineering-course

Kashish Lakra wins gold at Asian Youth Para Games 2021

Paralympian Kashish Lakra, a student of class XII of Modern Public School, has secured a Gold medal in the Women’s Club Throw (F51) category at the Ongoing Asian Youth Para Games 2021. The event being held in Bahrain had around 800 participants under the age of 23 from 30 countries. The young athlete was also the youngest Indian athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.

CareerLabs launchs mobile app for engineering students

Ed-tech start-up CareerLabs has launched an all-in-one career solutions mobile application, CareerLabs ELEV8. This caters to engineering students based on their year of study, and offers customised higher education preparation programmes as well as access to exclusive off-campus placement drives, along with a wide array of career-related offerings. In addition to this, it provides students with a series of specially curated internship opportunities and technical masterclasses by industry experts, as well as valuable insights on how to build the ideal profile — all at no cost. The app is available on both the platforms IOS and Android. Download from https://elev8.thecareerlabs.com/

Funding news

Hyderabad-based ed-tech start-up NxtWave raised $2.8 million pre-series A funding led by Orios Venture Partners and Better Capital. Launched amid the pandemic in September 2020, the start-up plans to deploy fresh capital for expanding the team, accelerate product development and penetrate further in the existing markets to scale the revenue by 5X in the next 12 months.

CollegeDekho, the college admissions and higher education services platform, closed its Series B funding with Disrupt ADQ and QIC coming on board recently. The $35 million round has been led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital and existing investor Man Capital. CollegeDekho is planning to use the funds to further improve its offerings for students and colleges in India and abroad.

Ed-tech start-up PlanetSpark has raised $13.5 million from Prime Venture Partners and marquee global entrepreneurs including Binny Bansal, Deep Kalra, Dr. Ashish Gupta, Gokul Rajaram, and Shirish Nandkarni, in a Series-B round. PlanetSpark had raised $3.7 million in previous rounds, from Prime Ventures, FIITJEE and several angel networks. The latest round takes the total amount raised to $17.2 million.

Mercer|Mettl gets new VP HR

Mercer|Mettl has appointed Kangan Shekhar as VP-Human Resources and Special Projects to strengthen its HR operations and expand its global presence. She will be responsible for internal collaboration and play a key role in aligning organisational development and effectiveness with achieving Mercer|Mettl’s growth objectives.

Placements news

Around 137 students were placed on December 1 as part of the first phase of IIT Mandi’s placement process which began in mid-October. Top recruiters included Google, Microsoft, Samsung Bangalore, Adobe, Walmart, Sprinklr, Paytm, Amazon, Indeed, Cashfree, Nference, Flipkart, Mindtickle, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Ceremorphic, Addverb, L&T, ZS, Deloitte, Viscadia, Capgemini, KPMG, TCS, Reliance Jio, and LTI, among others. The placement drive is centrally coordinated from IIT Mandi campus with all the recruiters from various companies and eligible students taking part virtually from different locations of the country.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s Campus Placements for the 2021-22 Academic Year began on a robust note on December 1 with a total of 200 offers made by 38 Companies on day one. The big recruiters included Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Schlumberger, Graviton, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Texas Instrument, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs among others. The total number of PPOs this year is 179 and offers made till the end of the second day were 530. There were 28 international offers as well.

IIT Roorkee's placement exercise 2021-22 began on December 1 and saw around 437 offers including PPOs being made to students. Participating companies included Alphagrep Securities Private Limited, Amazon, Apple, APT Portfolio Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Limited, Cairn Oil & Gas, Codenation, Da Vinci Derivatives, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital LLP, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infurnia Technologies, Intel Technologies, ITC Ltd., Jaguar Land Rover, JPMC Quant, Mercedes Benz, Micron Technologies Operations India LLP, Microsoft, Millennium Management, nVidia, Oracle, Plutus Research Pvt. Ltd., Quadeye, Qualcomm, QuantBox, SAP Labs, Schlumberger, Sprinklr, Squarepoint Capital, Tata Steel, Texas Instrument, Trexquant, Uber among others.

T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination on December 19

T.I.M.E. is conducting the T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for CLAT/IPM/BBA and HM 2022/23 aspirants on December 19. The test will be conducted in two slots 10.00 am and 6.00pm. Applicants can choose to write the test in any one slot. To register visit https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4876