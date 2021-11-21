News from the world of Education: November 21, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

SCOL launched

ATechnos Group recently announced the launch of Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL), which offers various degree courses in English and Marathi medium to students from all sections of society at an affordable cost. With this, students get an opportunity to complete degree courses in a classroom like environment and take an exam when they are ready.

Amrita Varsity’s Smart Grids lights up 13 villages

Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications (Amrita WNA), part of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, is running 40 projects in 13 villages across India to achieve rural electrification with ‘smart grids.’ A group of Amrita researchers worked on a microgrid prototype to solve the problems of power theft, fault detection, and manual billing, among others.

TFIx Incubation programme invites applications; Teach for India celebrates Children’s Day

TFIx Incubation Programme recently invited applications for its 2022-23 batch. Visit https://www.tfix.teachforindia.org/ to apply. Currently, TFIx incubated entrepreneurs are running 23 Fellowships with 877 Fellows (teachers) across 13 states, reaching thousands of children.

Teach For India, along with Kids Education Revolution, celebrated Children’s Day Week from November 14 to 20, to bring out stories of student leadership across the country. With more than 4,000+ alumni reaching out to more than 33 million children, the organisation identified children who stand out as change agents, taking initiatives at various levels of the system from schools, communities to governance and policy.

Finland welcomes Indian talent

Finland is welcoming talented Indians to study, work and establish start-ups in the country with its ‘Future is made in Finland’ campaign. Delivered through a series of interactive virtual events that showcased Finnish technology and innovation, participants got an up-close of study opportunities, progressive career opportunities and high quality of life for global talents.

Convocations held

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised its grand 30th Annual Convocation 2021 for PGDM Batch 2018-20 and 2019-21. From PGDM Batch 2018-20, the overall toppers Arpita Kumra and Mansi Aggarwal were awarded gold and silver medals respectively. In PGDM (IB) Batch 2018-20, the overall toppers Bhavya Tyagi and Shree Deeksha bagged the gold and silver medals respectively. The PGDM first-year toppers from Batch 2019-21, Priyanshi Singhal and Sakshi Agarwal were awarded gold and silver medals respectively for being the overall toppers.

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh recently conducted its second and third convocation, offline. A total of 381 candidates of 2016-20 Batch and 412 candidates of 2017-21 batch were awarded degrees. The Chief Guest was G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Dasarath Ram Yadav, Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) was Guest Honour. Mridula Ramesh, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), NIT Andhra Pradesh, presided over the ceremony.

Sharda University recently conducted its fifth convocation. Around 2,618 degrees were distributed at the university campus. Around 192 students are awarded different medals. The Chief Guests were Subhas Sarkar Minister of State for Education, Prof Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate, Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan and former chairman, ISRO Prof G.C Tripathi, Chairman UP state and education council and S.P. Baghel, Minister of Law and Justice.

IMTS Institute celebrated National Education Day

Institute of Management and Technical Studies, Noida (IMTS), recently celebrated National Education Day and felicitated students by giving them certificates.

Coursera launches LevelSets

Coursera, Inc, recently announced the launch of LevelSets, a new assessment tool designed to help learners determine their current proficiency in key business, technology and data skills. Offered as part of the company’s enterprise platform, it currently includes over 20 skill assessments created using machine learning programmes. For details https://www.coursera.org/business/data-science-academy

CMR University placements

CMRU placements recently took place with 300 students being placed. As many as 120 top multinational companies, virtually recruited students.

Nutraceuticals academy launched

Nutrify Today recently launched the Nutrify Today Academy, aimed at elevating skillsets in the nutraceuticals category. The academy, with dual bases in Mumbai and Bengaluru, will have tie ups with universities such as GITAM, Centurion University, AIC-CCMB, National Research and Development Corporation of India,and Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine. For details, visit, https://academy.nutrifytoday.com/.

National Design Guru Day celebrated

World University of Design (WUD) recently commemorated National Design Guru Day by felicitating designer, educator and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Jatin Bhatt as Design Guru, for varied contributions and having helped create many generations of young designers.

Four-week FDP launched

Rashtram School of Public Leadership, Rishihood University, Sonipat, is hosting a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) from November 15 to December 7. The theme is India’s Knowledge Systems (IKS): Sources, Theories, Concepts and Practices. The programme is supported by CPDHE (UGC-HRDC), University of Delhi, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, IKS Division of MoE at AICTE, CoEIKS, IIT Kharagpur, INDICA and SOA.

IMS Ghaziabad’s PG Diploma in Management; offers Value-Added Certification Programme

IMS Ghaziabad is offering a PGDM programme approved by AICTE and accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), NAAC accredited with “A’ Grade and equivalent to MBA by Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The institute is also accredited globally by AACSB (USA) and ASIC (UK).

Eligibility: Applicants must have a minimum of three-year Bachelor’s degree, with 50% marks or equivalent in any discipline recognised by the UGC/ AICTE. Candidates appearing for the final exam for the Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent exam) can apply. A valid CAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT/NMAT/XAT Test score is required. Eligible candidates will have to undergo an entrance exam at the institute, consisting of a written aptitude test, group case discussion/extempore and personal interview.

https://admission.ims-ghaziabad.ac.in/

The institute recently organised a two-day Value-Added Certification Programme on Advanced Microsoft Excel for students of PGDM Batch 2020-22. It was conducted as part of the ‘Skill Enhancement and Corporate Readiness’, an initiative undertaken by the institute to improve the corporate readiness and employability of students.

Aakash Institute student cracks NEET UG with AIR 43

Prasenjithan, a student of Aakash Institute, cracked the NEET UG 2021, and scored 701 marks and obtained AIR 43. He has been a student of Aakash since he was in Class IX.

SAIT ties up with Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology (SAIT), Indore, recently signed a MoU with Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre to guide students who are interested in start-ups. Knowledge sharing sessions and workshops will be conducted on business model development, lean start-up, fundraising and industry connects to selected students over four months.

Prepaid Card For Home Learning launched

Convergia, backed by S. Chand and Co., recently introduced a prepaid card option for the home learning app, Learnflix, in 20 states including Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat Tamil Nadu. The The cards are available for ₹2,000 and ₹2,500 at local book shops across India.

Skill-Lync to expand

Skill-Lync recently announced its decision to hire over 3,000 employees by February 2022, to fuel and support its next phase of growth. The development will work towards strengthening its workforce across its markets in India and abroad, keeping in mind the high demand for Indian engineers. Intending to drive its goals, the hiring includes young talent in a variety of areas including sales, marketing and operations departments respectively.

FRI and Learning Spiral collaborate

Learning Spiral recently successfully conducted the All India Entrance Examination 2021-22 Using Online AI-Based proctoring for Forest Research Institute (FRI), with its highly secured online exam system UCanAssess. The company’s online exam system was specially modelled for universities and colleges to help them conduct exams remotely and securely. UCanAssess has been used for conducting several national-level online exams besides central and state universities.

WWI kickstarts academic year

Whistling Woods International (WWI) recently hosted its first film forum session with the team of the acclaim film, Mimi. Rriter and director, Laxman Utekar, writer Rohan Shankar, and cinematographer Akash Agarwal spoke at the session moderated by Rahul Puri, Head of Academic, WWI. The masterclass started with a series of questions that helped students understand the role and contribution of each guest to the film.

Toppr partners with NDMC to educate underprivileged students

Toppr recently partnered with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to educate underprivileged students as part of its CSR programme, Asha. It will provide access to its learning programmes to around 12,500 underprivileged students studying in classes 9 to 12 in NDMC schools. For details, visit, https://www.toppr.com/

Xebia Academy’s Professional ICP-ACC certification programme launched

Xebia Academy recently launched Professional ICP-ACC certification programme. The IC Agile Certification Training is a 24-hour training session where attendees will learn the roles and responsibilities of an Agile coach.

Eligibility: There are no prerequisites but basic Agile experience will be beneficial.

Deadline: November 25

https://bit.ly/3xbuCnA

Infosys Prize winners announced

The Infosys Science Foundation will announce and felicitate the laureates of the Infosys Prize 2021 on December 02, 2021. The prize celebrates success in research and aims to inspire young scholars to choose a vocation in research. The Prize comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $ 1,00,000 and is awarded in six categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences. Winners will be felicitated by Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore, Infosys Prize laureate and one of India’s leading virologists.

DataTrained sets placement record

DataTrained recently clocked more than 300 job offers in the last quarter, with the highest package in the Data Science and AI domain. More than 400 companies conducted virtual campus placement drives for students of Data Science, Blockchain Development HR Management, E-commerce Operations, and Marketing and Investment Banking.

Crejo.Fun launches CANVAS

Crejo.Fun recently unveiled CANVAS, a digital portfolio for kids that allows them to store and showcase all their creative work in one place. CANVAS allows kids to share the desired media with their friends and family and like and comment on others’ creative posts over the platform. It is also supporting UNESCO MGIEP’s global campaign, #KindnessMatters, where children are invited to share their acts of kindness with the world on CANVAS. For details, https://www.crejo.fun/canvas/welcome

Teachmint announces Continuous ESOP Liquidity Plan

Teachmint recently announced an industry-first Continuous ESOP Liquidity Plan (CELP) to reward and recognise the contributions of its team. Any member of Teachmint’s workforce will be able to liquidate their vested ESOPs against cash at any point of time over the next year. With the aim of scaling its current user base from 10 million to 100 million and beyond, it is focused on doubling its team strength over the next six months.

Global Studies Centre launched

ALLEN recently opened its maiden ALLEN Global Studies Division (AGSD) in at its Sadhya campus at Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, to help local students who want to apply for international Studies in top oniversities. It will will offer online and physical classes towards preparing for exams such as SAT, ACT, TOEFL and IELTS. It will offer short-term and long-term courses for students from Classes 9-12.

XLRI hosts Annual Finance Symposium – GNOSIS 21

The Finance Association at XLRI (FINAX) recently hosted ‘GNOSIS 21’, its 12th Annual Finance Symposium, online. Faculty, students and corporate delegates across India participated. The theme was Shifting Tides in Financial Services. The keynote address was given by R. Gandhi, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India.

IMS Law College hosts webinar

IMS Law College recently organised an webinar on Emerging Challenges in Implementation of International Law. The chief guest was Affef Ben Mansour, Attorney at Law, Paris Bar Public International Law and International Arbitration and Arbitral Women Board Director. The purpose was to provide an analysis of the traditional analysis of the post-adjudicative phase.

Great Learning Excelerate clocks over 10,000 placements

Great Learning, a part of BYJU’s group, recently announced that its career assistance platform Great Learning Excelerate, has clocked over 10,000 placements in digital roles. Over 1,200 organisations across IT/ITES, Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, and Telecom sectors have used the platform to hire professionals in Python, SQL, Machine Learning, Full Stack, Cloud and Digital Marketing.

Skill development academy launched

Manipal Global recently collaborated with Salesforce to launch a skills initiative to build a talent pool of Trailhead certified professionals. The programme will be delivered online and learning will be hands-on. Upon successful completion, candidates will appear for the Salesforce Certified Administrator and Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I product certification exams. For details, visit, www.salesforce.com.

M.Sc. Urban Planning

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for Masters in Urban Planning for January and September 2022 entry. Scholarships options are available.

Eligibility: A four-year Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject or a three-year Bachelor’s degree (first-class or good upper second class) from a recognised institution in India. Applicants with relevant work experience can also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

To apply visit https://bit.ly/329hDXR and for more details write to dubaiqueries@contacts.bham.ac.uk