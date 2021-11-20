News from the world of Education: November 20, 2021

20 November 2021 14:29 IST

IMS Noida invites applications for 2021-22

Institute of Management Studies, Meerut, invites application for courses.

How to apply: Application form can be collected from the institute or obtained via post/online.

Admission process: Applicants should have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board. Eligible candidates must undergo a written test and personal interview. Qualifying candidates must carry their portfolios. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and the performance in written tests and personal interviews.

For details, visit, http://imsnoida.com/ http://imsnoida.in

Postgraduate programme in Cybersecurity

Imarticus Learning has launched a Postgraduate programme in Cybersecurity, where learners will be trained for six months to make them job ready. It includes EC-Council’s Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Practical Certification Exam to get a global validation for the skills learned and enhance the profile of the learners. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3oAQDs3

Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education launched

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, with the Tata Trusts as founding partner, has launched the Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE). It aims to become a catalyst for transformation in teacher development, and will work across five key areas — Academic Programmes; Research; System Strengthening; Technology-enabled Programmes; and Evidence-based Policy Advocacy — to build upon CETE’s vision.

APU opens admissions for undergraduate programmes

Azim Premji University announces admissions to its full-time, residential undergraduate programme.

Programmes: Three-year B.Sc. degree in Physics, Biology or Maths and B.A. degree in Economics, English, Philosophy or History.

Four-year B.Sc. B.Ed. Dual degree in Science and Education with specialisation in Physics, Biology or Maths and Education

Deadline: For the early admission process, December 7

www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ug

IIT-M relaunches MS in Entrepreneurship

Indian Institute of Technology Madras will re-launch the MS in Entrepreneurship programme for ‘commercialisable ideas’, and guidance on how to discover entrepreneurial opportunities and formally establish their start-ups.

Eligibility: Open to students who have completed their UG or PG.

Deadline: November 30.

https://research.iitm.ac.in/

JAIN International Residential School opens admission for 2022-23

JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, has started its admission process for 2022-23. Admissions are open for CBSE, Cambridge Assessment International Education, and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. For details, visit, https://www.jirs.ac.in/academics

Startup Grand Challenge

IIT Mandi Catalyst invites applications to the fifth edition of its Himalayan Startup Trek, where start-ups will get ₹5 lakh cash prizes and upto ₹ 50 lakhs funding opportunity. It will be held on December 11 and 12. It aims at bringing together the stakeholders of the Indian start-up ecosystem and providing a platform to young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for incubation support and to raise funding from investors. The last date to apply is November 25. To apply, visit, https://www.iitmandicatalyst.in/hst/

Anant National University announces admissions for 2022-23

Anant National University announces admissions to its undergraduate, postgraduate, and fellowship programmes for 2022-23. The last date for the Early Admission process is January 16. To apply, visit, https://anu.edu.in/admissions/admission-process

Webinar on ‘India – Japan Business: A Practitioner’s Perspective’

The Mizuho India Japan Study Centre (MIJSC), at IIM Bangalore, will host Venkataraman Sriram, CEO, Cocreate Inc., and the VP of the Indian Commerce and Industry Association Japan (ICIJ), at its lecture series ‘Tatsujin-Speak’, on November 26, from 3.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. The online webinar is titled, ‘India – Japan Business: A Practitioner’s Perspective’. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3ovvTB

IIM-A PGP summer placement

The first two clusters of the Summer Placement process for the PGP class of 2023 was recently held at the IIM Ahmedabad. Recruiters from over 50 firms participated. Cluster 3 will be held on November 22.