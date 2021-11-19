News from the world of Education: November 19, 2021

19 November 2021 21:11 IST

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

Aakash Institute students score high

Three students of Aakash Institute from Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai recently became Joint National Toppers securing AIR 01, 02 and 03 in the NEET UG 2021. The students are Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad secured AIR 01, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi secured AIR 02, and Karthika G. Nair from Mumbai, secured AIR 03. Others in the Top 10 included Jashan Chhabra from Mangaluru, Shubham Agarwal from Meerut and Nikhar Bansal from Agra, who secured AIR 05, AIR 07 and AIR 08 respectively, by scoring 715 marks each. Meghan H.K., from Mysuru, secured AIR 10 by securing 715/720.

News from the IITs

Advertising

Advertising

So far 40 companies have registered for the placement drive at IIT Jodhpur with more expected in Phase Two starting from December 2021. As many as 128 students were placed by early November. Some companies that offered PPOs include DE Shaw, Arcesium, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Gojek, Amazon, Adobe, Codenation, SMS Data Tech, Diverta, Otsuka, Exawizard,Goldman Sachs, and Google.

IIT Jodhpur, along with WileyNXT, recently announced the launch of its first online Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing with academic credits and Career Assurance Programme for successful candidates. The 12-month live online programme includes 600+ learning hours by the IIT Jodhpur faculty and practical sessions led by Wiley’s industry experts.

IIT Madras students have registered a strong Pre-Placement performance this academic year, with offers increasing during 2021-22. As many as 227 PPOs have been made as against 186 in the entire 2020-21 Academic Year. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of Campus Placements, which is scheduled for December 1.

The 58th convocation of IIT Madras was recently held virtually. Olympic Medallist and Badminton star PV. Sindhu was chief guests. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, presented the annual report.

Researchers from IIT-Madras have developed a new approach for accurate detection of earthquakes, which provide a small lead time and enable measures to save lives. This research was undertaken by Kanchan Aggarwal (First Author), under the guidance of Prof. Arun K Tangirala, Department of Chemical Engineering. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed open access scientific journal PLOS ONE.

On its 62nd Foundation Day, IIT-Kanpur recently recognised its illustrious alumni and fellows for their outstanding achievements and contributions in various fields. Held in a hybrid mode in view of pandemic restrictions, the event was presided over by K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO and presently, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur.

IIT-Kanpur recently developed an Aquatic Autonomous Observatory named Niracara Svayamsasita VedhShala (NSVS), for In situ Monitoring, Real Time Data Transmission and Web based Visualisation of the river Ganga. The project has been implemented by a team of earth scientists, mechanical, electrical, and aerospace engineers from IIT Kanpur, led by Prof. Bishakh Bhattacharya as the Principal Investigator.

IIT-Guwahati will collaborate with Oil India Limited (OIL) on the development and introduction of new technologies energy, and related sectors. The partnership will also focus on cooperation in transfer of existing technologies, knowledge up-gradation and innovation partnership, training and skill development, and other areas of mutual agreement.

V.K. Singh, Minister of State Civil Aviation, Government of India, recently launched India’s First Center for Excellence in Research on Drone/UAV Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Skill development Center for Drone/UAV operation and maintenance, Nodal Center for overall administrative Drone Data management for NE region and AXOMDroneports, at IIT Guwahati. This will be used to support cargo drones delivering urgent/medical and emergency supplies/precious supplies to remote areas of the North East.

IIT-Roorkee recently won the Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), supported by the Smart Cities Mission, the National Institute of Urban Affairs, and GIZ India. The research team comprised of Prof. Amit Agarwal, Dept. of Civil Engineering, along with his students Arpit Shrivastava, Devesh Pratap Singh, and Itisha Jain. Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, awarded the team at the fourth annual Urban Mobility Conference of India, held in New Delhi.

Simplilearn wins recognition; launches PGP in AWS Cloud Architect

Simplilearn was recently recognised as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2021, by the Training Industry Inc. It was named to this year’s Training Industry Top 20 Online Learning Library list for the fifth year in a row, and also won a 2021 Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Success.

Simplilearn, in collaboration with the University Of California Irvine (UCI), Division of Continuing Education (DCE), recently launched its Professional Certificate in Cloud Computing. With 100+ hours of core learning, this six-month intensive programme provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced videos, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. Learners will also benefit from the exclusive master classes conducted by the UCI’s faculty. For details, visit, www.simplilearn.com/

Arundhati Bhattacharya wins seventh JKLU Laureate Award

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) recently conferred the JKLU Laureate Award to Arundhati Bhattacharya, former Chairperson of State Bank of India, for her contribution in governance and management in Banking and Finance, and inspiring thousands of women across different walks of life. The event was webcast live on October 30.

At University of Otago, New Zealand

The University of Otago, Christchurch, New Zealand, will offer a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science degree from 2022. This will be a lab-based degree with practical experience in the discovery, design, synthesis, formulation and delivery of pharmaceuticals. Also unique to this degree, the curriculum intertwines rongoā Māori (Māori medicine) to help understand medicines beyond western practices.

Dr. Khoon Lim from the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Medicine at the University of Otago, has been awarded a Rutherford Discovery Fellowship by the Royal Society Te Apārangi. Dr Lim’s research, which aims to overcome the barriers of engineering living tissues in a laboratory using 3D-bioprinting, has the potential to alleviate the world’s organ shortage crisis.

Podar Innovation Centre creates ‘EVOLVE’

Podar Innovation Centre recently created ‘EVOLVE’, an online self-driven professional learning programme for teachers to foster a culture of professionalism where learning is self-driven and focused on not only self-growth but also the growth of peers. It involves activities that require research, discussions and knowledge and experience sharing within the peer groups.

News from the IIMs

IIM Bengaluru recently selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its administrative needs. This will provide a complete, innovative and secure financial platform for the institute and help it improve business efficiencies by automating manual processes, reducing significant reporting time and by providing a real-time view into accurate financial data.

The JSW School of Public Policy (JSW-SPP) at IIM Ahmedabad recently launched its Public Talk Series, on public policy related matters. Titled India 2031: The Decade of Transformation, this series will see eminent speakers from across sectors share their perspectives on public policy in India and across the globe. The talks can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/IIMA-OFFICIAL/featured

Unacademy acquires Swiflearn; announces a new policy

Unacademy recently announced the acquisition of Swiflearn, an ed-tech platform that provides live face-to-face online tuitions for CBSE and ICSE students. It also launched free Unacademy subscriptions across K-12 and competitive exam categories for current as well as new employees and Plus Educators joining the company from November 14 onwards.

Thiagarajar Polytechnic College celebrates 61st Graduation Day

Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Salem, recently celebrated its 61st Graduation Day to award certificates to 756 successful diploma holders from 11 Engineering disciplines. Hemanshu Desai, CEO, New India Electricals, Bengaluru, distributed the graduation certificates. Of the graduating students 122 students were awarded first-class with superlative distinctions and 533 were awarded first-class with distinction.

RV College of Engineering hosts conference

The Department of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at RV College of Engineering, recently organised a two-day National Conference on ‘Critical Thinking for GenZ: A multidisciplinary approach in association with ISTE, New Delhi. The conference was aimed at providing a dais for educators, learners, researchers, and employers to share their opinion on the topic.

UnMath HotSpot

UnMath School recently launched UnMath Hotspot, which allows students to see how Maths is used on campus, thereby allowing children to explore how Maths concepts are used on their campus, as well as what would happen if Maths was not used. During the process, students begin to use an investigation model and begin to comprehend the ramifications.

News from University of Sheffield

The 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject has ranked the University of Sheffield among the top 100 universities in the world for Arts and Humanities subjects. Sheffield has been ranked 67th out of more than 600 universities worldwide.

The University also invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Advanced Aerospace Technologies course starting in September 2022. Holders of a three/four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class from a reputable university in Aerospace Engineering. Overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component. Overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component. More details at https://bit.ly/30v5fRL

The institution also offers one Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship in 2022. Applications will open in mid-November. Applicants must be currently studying at a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) in India and receive an offer to study a full-time undergraduate degree or foundation degree programme at the University of Sheffield before they can apply for this scholarship. Last date is April 25, 2022. For details, https://bit.ly/3Fsjxl0

Ananya Mukherjee is next Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, recently announced Dr. Ananya Mukherjee as its next Vice-Chancellor. She is currently Provost and Vice-President Academic at the University of British Columbia (UBC) Okanagan, Canada. She will take over from Rupamanjari Ghosh on January 31, 2022.

At the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for a one-year M.Sc. Digital Health Systems course starting in September 2022. Minimum second-class Honours degree, or international equivalent in any subject and English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5) is required. Details at https://bit.ly/30BJe3q

The university has also opened applications for the MSc 5G Advanced Communications course starting in September 2022. Eligible candidates must have a first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in electronic, electrical or communications engineering, or a related physical sciences subject from a recognised academic institution. For details visit https://bit.ly/3CrxoWu

The institute also offers a number of scholarships for applicants joining postgraduate taught programmes in January 2022, joining the Faculty of Engineering in academic year 2021/22 for subjects such Architecture, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical and Process Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Design Manufacture and Engineering management, Electronic and electrical engineering, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Naval architecture ocean and marine engineering Applicants should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree. Deadline is January 17. Details at https://bit.ly/3no8GSC

Satkriti app

Aditya Srivaths, a class 10 student at National Public School, Indiranagar, Bengaluru recently released an Android application called Satkriti, on Google Play Store, to students them socially aware and responsible. Satkriti .The first release includes lessons on topics such as bullying, discrimination, cleanliness and traffic rules. You Download the app at https://bit.ly/3qJvRca

Found my Teacher launched

Founded by Raunaq Kakkar, Found My Teacher (FMT), an online education platform was recently launched to bridge the gap between compassionate educators and passionate learners by helping them to connect, from anywhere. To know more, visit, www.foundmyteacher.com

Chandra Prakash Dwivedi joins Rishihood University

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, writer, director, and protagonist of the Chanakya TV series, recently joined Rishihood University as a founder. He will aid in guiding the larger vision of education and creating future leaders at the university. He will also guide the curriculum design and delivery of academic initiatives, contributing to some of the unique courses at the university, such as the undergraduate major in public leadership, which is a first in the world.

SRM University-AP’s University Research Advisory Council Meetings

SRM University-AP recently organised its University Research Advisory Council Meeting. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI AAYOG, chaired the meeting. P Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM University-AP, Prof VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar-in-Charge participated.

KL Deemed-to-be University announces placements

KL Deemed-to-be University recently announced successful placements of students in key fields. The 2022 batch has already received over 3,200 offers from Dream and Super Dream Companies.

#MeraFutureMeraHaq campaign by LaunchMyCareer

LaunchMyCareer recently launched its new campaign, #MeraFutureMeraHaq highlighting the importance of the career selection process, and the need to liberate parents and children from the ensuing pressure regarding the future. The roll out has been planned in three phases, with each capturing various activities around the theme.

Surveys and studies

A recent national survey conducted by LIRNEasia, showed that only 20% of school-aged children who were enrolled in the formal education system received remote education during COVID-19 induced school closures and that access to education was greater among students residing in urban areas, from wealthier families, with more educated household heads, and in higher grades. However, their experiences were heterogeneous. Only 55% of students (of the group that received some education) participated in live (real-time) online lessons, while 68% watched recorded video lessons and 75% had information and assignments communicated to their smartphones through channels such as WhatsApp.

A recent survey by Brainly revealed that students missed in-person celebrations at school. According to the key findings, 78% of Indian students are excited to be back at school. A majority look forward to in-person celebrations of Children’s Day at school.

D2L, in collaboration with Times Higher Education, recently published a study titled Digital transformation in education. Some of its key findings included how APAC countries had an overall positive approach towards digital transformation in education with over 93% of respondents from India agreeing that technological developments enhance the quality of higher education.

OUP conducts webinar

Oxford University Press recently organised a webinar on Machine Learning (ML), in association with S. Sridhar and M. Vijayalakshmi, bestselling authors of Machine Learning. The webinar addressed the basics of ML, its popularity, and the future prospects for students. It concluded with a Q and A session.

CATking Educare prepares students

CATKing Educare recently organised a webinar on preparation strategy for CAT aspirants where to make them aware of the pattern, topics and syllabus. Sumit Singh Gandhi discussed the last year’s paper pattern and also motivated the participants with success stories of toppers.

The institute also hosted a webinar on Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) preparation strategy. Attendees got the chance to understand the concept-based questions asked in the competitive exams and subjects such as Verbal ability and reasoning, Data Interpretation, and General English.

March Ahead with eGurukul

eGurukul is an app from DBMCI for PG medical aspirants. It offers students learning resources including video lectures, test series, question bank, MCQS, custom question bank module, connect with the topmost faculties, community engagement, among others, that they can use anytime, anywhere on their smartphone.

Booming Bulls Academy to hire 20 new recruits

Booming Bulls Academy, recently announced that it is hiring up to 20 new employees for its hybrid centres across five Indian cities — Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The academy plans to recruit two admission counsellors, one centre head (manager) and a trainer for all its five locations.

Skillskonnect launched

Skillskonnect is a unique technology platform for training institutes, colleges and job consultancies with a singular mission of simplifying access to relevant jobs and facilitate job application and interview process. It uses ‘Gazabjobs’ to help training institute, college and job consulting organisation to go digital by launching their own job website, access thousands of jobs and enable employment.

BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes

BITS Pilani recently announced its next cycle of admissions for its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) that are designed for and offered to working professionals looking to upgrade their educational qualifications in industry-relevant technology and management domains.

IISER Bhopal research

IISER Bhopal researchers have recently shown the differences in the type of gut bacteria between Indian and Western populations. These variations arise from the differences in the diet patterns in these two regions — the Indian diet being richer in carbohydrates and fibre than the Western. This work was published in Biofilms and Microbiomes, in a paper co-authored by Vineet K. Sharma along with research scholars, Vishnu Prasoodanan, Ashok Sharma, Shruti Mahajan, Darshan B. Dhakan, and Abhijit Maji from IISER Bhopal and Joy Scaria from Animal Disease Research & Diagnostic Laboratory, South Dakota State University, the U.S.

BYJU’S appoints Anil Goel as President - Technology

BYJU’S recently appointed Anil Goel as President - Technology to strategise the direction of technology within BYJU’S and its group companies and introduce emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes and efficiency in support of the company’s long-term goals. He will also be responsible for the product development, network operations, and implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure.

BHIS teacher win ISA 2021 Rising You Award

Neha Punshi from Billabong High International School recently won the ‘ISA 2021 Rising You’, award for using the best teaching technique method for English literature and language subjects for her students. She participated in the competition last November where she presented her work and how she was awarded as the best teacher for teaching her subjects creatively and in a fun method to her students.

Oswaal 360 launched

Oswaal Books recently launched its personalised exam-oriented learning and practice app ‘Oswaal 360’, which offers a comprehensive assessment of all the subjects of class 10 and 12. Questions will be based on the new assessment schemes recently introduced by CBSE for 2021-2022 board exams. A user-friendly app, some of its features include easy access and daily updated practice tests with varied difficulty levels. Cognitive learning tools such as Mnemonics, rapid revision tools, mind maps and concept videos are also included. Other key features include live score updates and detailed solutions for on-the-spot analysis, the chapter-wise MCQs of all the subjects will help you prepare for your actual board exams. Moreover, students will also get fresh daily practice papers to enhance their confidence, accuracy and time management skills.