News from the world of Education: November 13, 2021

SRM University-AP University Distinguished Lecture Series

The 13th edition of the University Distinguished Lecture Series was recently conducted by SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh. Its objectives were enumerated by the Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. D. Narayana Rao. He further said that the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP-2020) will greatly enhance the scientific contributions of universities, institutions and national laboratories. It was attended by Sandeep Verma, Secretary of Science and Engineering Research Board, S Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-IICT, and over 2,300 members from the IITs, NITs, IISERs, universities and institutions, CSIR, DST, DBT, and more.

All India Ramanujan Maths Club

Ganit Yatra representatives recently visited Global Indian International School, Noida, to encourage students to increase interest in Mathematics by alleviating their fear of numbers, calculations, theorems and other problems related to the subject. The Ganit Yatra is organised by All India Ramanujan Maths Club (AIRMC) which is celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence by visiting 75 schools across the country. GIIS Noida is one of the schools which was chosen by it.

Shubhra Ranjan IAS embraces technology

Shubhra Ranjan IAS (SRIAS) is planning to double its footprint from 20 regional centres to 40 centres in tier-2 and tier- 3 cities to provide a fair learning opportunity to every civil services aspirant in India. With its eyes set on $25 million revenue by FY’24, it is also targeting an increase in enrolment from 9,000 students to 16,000 UPSC and 10,000 SPSC aspirants. It offers aspirants offline, online, and blended coaching. It has been streaming classes live from its flagship Delhi centre to all regional centres.

Teachers also conduct separate Q&A sessions across centres to clear students’ doubts. It has also launched Tablet courses wherein students are provided a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (WiFi+LTE, 32-GB) exclusively configured to use the Shubhra Ranjan Tablet App. The course lectures are relayed on the tablet, followed by Q&A sessions. Hundreds of recorded course lectures are also available on the tablet.

National Seminar-cum-Workshop on Climate Resilient Agriculture

Leads Connect Services, in collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, recently organised a virtual National Seminar-cum-Workshop on Application Of Space Technology and Artificial Intelligence for Climate Resilient Agriculture and Disaster Management. It was conducted with the objective of exchanging healthy and insightful conversations on environmental issues, management strategies, sustainable practices and technologies for climate resilient agriculture and disaster management, using AI, Space Technology and GIS among others, for the future. Eminent speakers from academia, research organisations, industries p, and 250 students from various colleges and institutes participated.

NorthCap University launches Smart Classrooms

To optimise students’ learning and classroom experience, The NorthCap University recently launched state-of-the-art, smart classrooms, which are fully equipped with digital technology to replicate a physical classroom. They will enable students to attend virtual interactive lectures from anywhere in the world and enables faculty to deliver lectures in a hybrid mode. They are equipped with smart audiovisual technology, and to make the learning sessions more interesting, they will also offer intuitive, easy, attractive, and visually engaging content illustrations with the help of internet-enabled media content, flow charts, maps, graphs, and more.

Amity International Moot Court Competition 2021 winners

Students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, won the 11th Amity International Moot Court Competition 2021, while National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, bagged the second position. The competition conferred an opportunity for participants to understand various conducts and procedures of International Law, and simultaneously apply them in their own unique and creative methodologies, creating noteworthy handy arguments. Over 100 teams from across the country and internationally, participated.

Xebia Academy ties up with LPU

Xebia Academy recently announced its association with Lovely Professional University (LPU). This association will help bring in DevOps course to the latter’s classrooms, ensuring that students are no longer deemed industry freshers and they graduate with enough experience to meet respective job needs. Together with LPU, Xebia Academy will be able to build strong software engineers and developed skilled professionals who will further understand modern technology and automation in depth.

SP Jain School of Global Management partners with Illinois Institute of Technology

SP Jain School of Global Management will be partnering with Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), for its one-year STEM-designated Master’s in Marketing Analytics. The programme will be offered in Chicago, and may result in a three-year Optional Practice Training rights in the United States. Students who enrol for the programme also benefit from internships and on-field training, IBM Digital Badges in topics such as AI and IoT, and access to skills development, mentoring and assistance from the Career Management Center at IIT Chicago. The programme commences in January 2022 and must be completed by December 2022. The School is inviting a limited number of applications and is offering special discounts on tuition. Undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students are eligible for admission.

IISM bestowed with Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), was recently bestowed with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. The institute received this award for its outstanding work in Sports promotion and development.

Ashoka University’s virtual conference on dyslexia

“Learning differently is not a disability,” said Dr. Nandini Chatterjee, Cognitive Neuroscientist, UNESCO MGIEP at the virtual conference, The Dyslexic Mind: Thinking Differently about Higher Education, which was recently hosted by Ashoka University in collaboration with Change INKK Trust. The conference put the spotlight on the need for higher education institutions in India to enable students with dyslexia to pursue education seamlessly. It featured three panel discussions — The Voices – Braving the Stigma, Increasing opportunities in Higher Education for students with Dyslexia and, Dyslexia and Future of Work.