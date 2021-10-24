News from the world of Education: October 23, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more....

M.Sc. Satellite Data for Sustainable Development

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Satellite Data for Sustainable Development course starting in January 2022.

Eligibility: A first- or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in either Engineering, Science, Public Policy, Law, and Business.

Fee: £21,850 for international students.

https://bit.ly/3nhdqIw

Unisys Innovation Programme

Unisys Corporation opened registrations for the Unisys Innovation Programme (UIP), its annual flagship technical project competition for Engineering students across India. Open to research students, postgraduates, pre-final and final-year Engineering students in Computer Science, Information Technology and other related streams, it brings together stakeholders from across the tech innovation fields to provide rich experiential learning to students. To join, visit, https://bit.ly/3nkdjw6

Jamia Millia Islamia joins hands with Learning Spiral

Learning Spiral recently successfully managed the admissions and regular exam process of Jamia Millia Islamia University through its online application engine UCanApply and Smart Exam. The association included a variety of exams and assessments, including 350+ courses, 200+ entrance exams in 40+ cities over a 20 days, and 1,800+ regular semester exams for evaluating academics. Through their university management system, Learning Spiral assisted Jamia in removing manual processes, resulting in a 250% increase in applicant numbers over time. The entire application is hosted on AWS and is protected by a strong disaster recovery system and a business continuity plan.

O.P. Jindal Global University launches UG and PG programmes

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) recently launched 17 new UG and PG degree programmes across 12 schools for the academic session beginning in 2022. The programmes are aligned towards implementing the NEP and aim to offer students scholarly choices in pursuing interdisciplinary, intellectually rigorous, and globally engaged education. These courses will be taught by over 900 full-time faculty members from 42 countries globally. Visit https://jgu.edu.in/ for details.

LSAC to administer LSAT-India in January and May 2022

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC), recently announced plans to administer the LSAT-India 2022 in two cycles, using the online proctored format. The first will be conducted on January 15, 2022 and the second over a five-day period, starting May 9. Registration are open. Students can register at discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. Those who register before December 15, 2021 will be eligible for the special early-bird price of ₹3499. Registrations on or after December 15, 2021 will cost ₹3799.

KCG College of Technology’s Graduation Day

The 19th Graduation Day of KCG College of Technology was held recently, on the college premises. Chief Guest H.E. Erik Solheim, Former Minister, Government of Norway, inaugurated the School of Fashion Technology. H.E. Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Norway’s Ambassador to India, was the Guest of Honour. Sixty rank-holders and toppers received their degrees, and 1,467 students virtually received their degrees.

Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath joins Krea University's Board of Management

Krea University recently announced the appointment of Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath (Ph. D.) as a Member of its Board of Management. She is the Founder and Director of Women in Security Conflict Management and Peace, an initiative begun in 1999 to promote the leadership of South Asian women in the areas of international politics, peace, security and diplomacy. She is Principal Emerita of Lady Shri Ram College, and served the college as its Principal for 26 years.

Certificate Programme in Computer Science for faculty launched by IIIT-Delhi

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) recently launched a Certificate Programme in Computer Science for professors. Designed for Computer Science teachers from Engineering (B.Tech/BE) and non-Engineering (B.Sc./BCA/MCA) backgrounds, the aim is to improve teaching abilities in various Computer Science disciplines.

Pearson launches Engineering entrance exam

Pearson VUE announced the launch of the ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam for Engineering’, aimed specifically at engineering students during the important university admissions stage. This is aimed at recognising the potential and talent of engineering students for the 2022 university admissions cycle. The three-hour exam comprises 178 multiple choice questions with sections on verbal, quantitative, and abstract reasoning and on physics and maths. Candidates only need to sit for one entrance test for admission to those universities that accept the exam scores. Students will be able to choose between taking their exam at a Pearson VUE Authorised Test Center or at home via Pearson VUE’s online proctoring solution, OnVUE.