News from the world of Education: October 10, 2021

Financial Analytics Programme

Fourthrev and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants recently announced their partnership with the launch of an online global Financial Analytics Programme. This can be integrated into the curriculum of accounting and finance degrees and also be used by recently qualified accountants. The programme will be guided by leading financial experts and built in collaboration with industry partners including Tech Mahindra to provide authentic business projects.

IIT Kanpur and REC Foundation sign MoA

In its efforts to get underway the upcoming School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), IIT Kanpur has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited. REC Foundation has committed a financial assistance of ₹14.4 Crores under its CSR programme to IIT Kanpur to construct student housing facilities. As a part of the SMRT, the institute will set up a 500-bed super-speciality hospital and centres of excellence (CoEs) to pursue R&D activities in futuristic medicine. The school is likely to offer postgraduate and Doctoral programmes in various super-specialities.

Marwadi University partners with Coursera

Marwadi University recently announced a partnership with Coursera to provide its students and faculty access to 4,500+ high-quality, job-relevant courses and 1,500+ guided projects to supplement on-campus learning. The partnership will drive student employability, incorporating digital skills programmes into the university curriculums. Through Coursera for Campus, university students and faculty will gain access to job-relevant courses taught by top instructors from over 200 leading universities and companies such as Yale, University of Michigan, Google, and IBM.

NITIE’s Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry recently inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE). The centre aims to conduct cutting-edge research, knowledge creation, and capacity-building programmes to develop India’s logistics sector through applied research and industry outreach to tackle real-time business scenarios.

Usha - Chhaya Gyan Arpan 2021

39S Educate Empower Enlighten Foundation recently organised Usha - Chhaya Gyan Arpan 2021, an education empowerment drive. The Foundation will enable and empower 108 underprivileged and talented kids with scholarship up to ₹ 21,000. Those with family income of less than ₹8 lakh can apply for scholarships to pay school, college, classes or skill development/workshop fees. Applicants may also get grants to buy laptops and other tools for growth. The foundation will also consider special concession for COVID-19 warrior family members. The scholarship is open for all communities. To apply, visit, https://www.39sfoundation.com/GA21/.

Toppr Asha

Toppr recently concluded the first edition of its CSR programme, Toppr Asha. The year-long programme aimed at supporting secondary students from low-income families through access to Toppr’s Learning App free of cost, had 5,011 underprivileged students utilising the platform to gain a better, tech-enabled learning experience. It also recently announced the programme winners, who received prizes worth up to ₹10,000 each.

WhiteHat Jr and Reckitt launch Swasth Bharat Tech Champs

WhiteHat Jr and Reckitt joined hands earlier this year to launch WhiteHat Jr Swasth Bharat Tech Champs with an aim to inspire the younger generation to find solutions to the health and hygiene issues in the country leveraging technology. The programme saw participation from more than 10,700 students, from 700+ cities and towns in India. The top 50 winners explored ideas ranging from waste management, COVID-19 care and vaccination, community and personal health and hygiene, and more. They were awarded a scholarship of ₹ 50,000 each by Reckitt and also got the opportunity to engage with Amitabh Bachchan.

AI-driven test assessment solutions for JEE and NEET

BasicFirst Learning recently announced its partnership with Riiid Labs to deliver AI-powered personalised test prep solutions for JEE and NEET. BasicFirst and Riiid Labs will develop an AI-powered test-assessment solution that will be accessible through the web, iOS, and Android. It will also introduce a formative learning solution to evaluate an individual’s performance and helping them to score higher most effectively and efficiently.

JK Business School final placement

JK Business School recently recorded a massive placement record for PGDM Batch of 2021. Altogether, 82 firms participated in the final placement process. EY, Berger Paints, Flipkart, Transport Corporation of India, Decathlon, Ameriprise Financial, Future Supply Chain, and so on, were some of the top recruiters that participated in the placement drive this year. Nineteen students have been placed in the big 4 companies, with 16 students hired by EY.

Government of Uttar Pradesh partners with Wheebox

The Government of Uttar Pradesh recently roped in Wheebox, a Cloud-based Global Assessment Platform, to digitise its entire exam process. Students from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University, and The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTE) appeared for the online exams. These AI-enabled remote proctored exams offered robustness, scalability, seamlessness, and anti-cheating prowess. It also ensured credible and secured exams.

IIMB’s Mizuho India Japan Study Centre celebrates Foundation Day

Mizuho India Japan Study Centre (MIJSC), IIM Bangalore, recently celebrated its Foundation Day. The event was conducted online in the presence of several dignitaries from the economic, technological, political, industrial, and banking sectors from within the country and overseas. The theme was ‘Connect. Explore. Transform’ and the event was divided three sessions, with each session addressing the theme in detail.

Thomas Cook India targets high-growth education segment

Thomas Cook (India) Limited recently delivered on an extensive end-to-end student portfolio covering visa support, travel including quarantine packages, travel insurance, foreign exchange, health and safety services (COVID-19-negative certification, safe travel helpline with guidelines), and so on. It has accelerated its digital-first strategy with the launch of innovative solutions that deliver simple, swift, seamless contactless solutions for Indian students planning to study overseas.

BYJU’S Lab launched

BYJU’S recently announced the launch of BYJU’S Lab, an innovation hub based out of the U.K. the U.S., and India. With a vision to propel and shape the future of education, the new venture will incubate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough solutions across BYJU’S ecosystem of learning products.

Start-up GUVI becomes a ‘Google for Education’ Partner

GUVI (Grab Ur Vernacular Imprint), a start-up incubated by IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad, recently become a Google for Education Partner to enhance users’ learning experience, especially in Indian Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. As part of this partnership, GUVI, plans to offer Google Cloud and Google for Education training and certification programmes. More than 12 lakh people have already signed up for its advanced pedagogical tools with 100+ tech-courses that help the learners to gain tech-skills at affordable prices.

Architect B.V. Doshi calls for an inclusive built environment

On the occasion of the World Architecture Day, Anant National University, recently organised its third convocation ceremony. India’s first Pritzker Prize Laureate B.V. Doshi gave the keynote address. More than 300 graduates from Anant Fellowship, School of Architecture, School of Design and the first batch of Anant Fellowship for Climate Action were conferred with degrees this year. The event, organised in blended mode, was attended by 162 graduates physically on campus and 141 students online.

117th Birth Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri celebrated

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi, recently celebrated the 117th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri. The event was presided by Anil Shastri, son of Lal Bahadur Shastri and former Union Minister and Chairman, LBSIM. Padma Shri Pankaj Udas (Ghazal Singer) performed at the event.

ACCA’s Careers fair

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants recently held its newly enhanced virtual Careers Fair. The innovative digital event used up-to-date technology to enable employers to make real-time connections through chat, with a vast array of its future-ready finance professionals. A total of 7,300 people registered for the event and 22 organisations participated. Organisations such as EY GDS, KPMG India, BDO Rise, Accenture, Siemens, Dupont, SandMartin, QX Global Group, Synchrony, Olam and many more were present.

Career Launcher’s workshops to train teachers on MCQ evaluation skills

Career Launcher recently announced that it would conduct teacher training workshops ahead of the board exams 2022 to help teachers sync with the new process and patterns earlier in the academic year. Over 700 teachers have already been trained in the first workshop titled ‘The art and science of MCQ creation’ conducted at Sankalp Sahodaya.

Goa’s KCCA welcomes French Master Chef

Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA) recently welcomed a French Master Chef on the Faculty team as Head Chef. Chef Patrick Albert will usher the new academic year not only as a chef, but also as an educator. Having expansive experience and expertise in world-class onshore and offshore hospitality avenues, Chef Patrick Albert’s culinary acumen is here to make an impact.

Sharda University orientation programme

Sharda University recently organised its freshers orientation programme To kickstart the semester, the university welcomed new students on campus for Orientation Day, after over a year of blended learning.

Six-month programme in Wealth Management

OAWA recently launched its six-month programme in Wealth Management, open to final-year graduates and postgraduates across all streams, and industry professionals seeking to upskill. It consists of three modules — Foundation, Soft Skills and the Advanced Module. It is priced at ₹ 1,58,238, inclusive of GST. For details, visit, https://www.oawa.in/index.php

Winners of the ‘Conquest’

BITS Pilani recently hosted the 17th edition of Conquest, the student-run start-up accelerator. Backed by Canara Bank VC and Icertis, the six-week accelerator programme provided promising start-ups with incubation possibilities, networking with industry leaders, and funding opportunities to navigate a highly competitive and challenging start-up environment. Newsreach, an Ahmedabad-based digital media tech start-up was the winner. The runner-up was Ecovia, a progressive, sustainable packaging company and the second runner-up was Backyard Creators, an innovative tech start-up addressing environmental, social, and medical problems, specifically healthcare and disability sectors.

SVKM’s NMIMS appoints Prashant Mishra as Dean for School of Business Management

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University recently appointed Prashant Mishra as the Dean for School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai. He earned his Doctorate and Master’s degree in Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore, and Bachelor’s degree in Science from Patna University. Before joining NMIMS, he was associated with IIM Calcutta.

Civilsdaily sees a record jump

Civilsdaily recorded a 300% jump in the UPSC CSE Mains results this year. Compared to last year, 224 students from Civilsdaily will be appearing for the UPSC interview. In 2020, 80 students took the interview, and 51 made it to the final list.

IDP’s new app launched

IDP Education recently launched the IDP Live fast-track service, a new app and service, which helps students in India receive in-principle offers for their dream course. Students are invited to share their study goals and current qualifications. Upon completing their academic profile, they are matched to courses they are eligible to apply for. This transformative real-time response means that students can choose to apply to courses where they know they meet the entry criteria, greatly reducing the number of applications they submit, while institutions receive higher-quality applications, more quickly.

BrainGymJr aims to teach children ‘how’ to think

BrainGymJr recently launched an innovative subscription programme that supplements academia. Focused on building a strong foundation of reasoning and logic, the full suite portal offers application-based learning and children receive a fresh set of exercises across Maths, English and real-world skills every day, in 16 different formats such as crosswords, match the column, multiple choice, and so on. Additionally, 4,000+ exercises are available for practice over and above the daily questions that children can do at their time and pace.

Heal the world

Pranet Pahwa of Class 6 at Shiv Nadar School and his team recently developed “Heal the World”, an app which provides recycling solutions and encourages people to protect the environment. The app has been recognised by the MIT, the U.S., as the winner of MIT App Inventor Appathon, and was selected as the winner for People Choice Youth team. ‘Heal the World’ creates awareness among people, especially children, about waste management in an engaging manner. It offers three solutions to make sure that cities meet their recycling goals.

HCL Launches second edition of HCL Jigsaw

HCL recently announced that registrations are now open for the second edition of HCL Jigsaw, which is devised to identify and award India’s Top Young Problem Solvers through a multilayered evaluation process. It assesses school students from Classes 6 to 9 on key 21st century skills including research, critical thinking and communication, and helps them apply these to solve real-world challenges. The competition will take place virtually in three rounds. Winners will earn gift prizes and gadgets worth up to ₹ 1 lakh, each along with learning opportunity at HCL Engineering and Innovation labs. Those interested can register at www.hcljigsaw.com, by November 26.

Gamified music learning

Furtados School of Music recently introduced Music Buddy, an online assessment tool embedded with live teaching classes, to make the learning process fun-filled, offering a structured curriculum with the new tech support. It not only lets the students play/sing along the backing tracks and/or metronomes fed into the platform, but also judges them on how accurate they are. It was launched in partnership with Match My Sound.

mPokket appoints its first Chief Data and Analytics Officer

mPokket recently announced the appointment of Maninder Singh Grewal as Chief Data and Analytics Officer. With more than 16 years of experience across Data Sciences, Predictive Analytics, AI, ML, Deep Learning and consulting domains, Maninder will craft a robust data strategy to enable its sustainable top line growth.

Aditya Birla Education Academy partners with The Renzulli Center for Creativity, Gifted Education, & Talent Development

Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) recently partnered with the Renzulli Center for Creativity, Gifted Education, and Talent Development, University of Connecticut, the U.S, to introduce a six-week-long Schoolwide Enrichment Programme for teachers to learn and grow. For more details, visit, https://abea.in/course/schoolwide-enrichment-program.

Greenwood High students help build awareness on NGO for prisoners' kids

Greenwood High student Aryan Jain and his schoolmates are raising awareness about an NGO, Kolbe Homes, through a creative video project called Animation Explanation. As part of this project, write-ups on various topics such as space, science, sports, and so on, are invited from IB students and are converted into doodle animation explainer videos. A 10-15 second clip on the NGO is included in the videos, which helps spread information about what Kolbe Homes does, what they stand for, and how to help them. The videos are uploaded on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and their website to build awareness.