News from the world of Education: October 9, 2021

09 October 2021 15:21 IST

Samsung commences its campus programme

Samsung has commenced the sixth edition of its national campus programme, Samsung E.D.G.E., which invites people from leading academic institutions across the country to work on real-life problem statements, interact with Samsung’s top leaders, and provide unique solutions to the problem at hand. The participants shortlisted from the regional round will compete in the national round and the top three will get a cash prize along with a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

TCS iON launches free certification course for educators

TCS iON launched a free certification course for educators on World Teachers’ Day, titled ‘TCS iON Career Edge: The Art of Question Paper Construction’. The self-paced course will help teachers learn the art and science of drafting impactful questions and question papers in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The course can be accessed at https://iur.ls/CE-AQPC

IELTS at-home test option next year

IELTS has announced at-home option with IELTS Online, which will be rolled out globally early in 2022. IELTS Online will cover all four skills of IELTS Academic (Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking) and has purpose-built a secure remote proctoring test platform with integrated video call speaking software to deliver secure English language tests to streamline the experience for test takers, examiners and proctors.

Anant Centre for Sustainability launches EIR programme

The Anant Centre for Sustainability launched the Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR) programme in which three chosen entrepreneurs will work with students, faculty and a Board of Mentors from the industry to refine their products and services, take them to market, and scale-up. The EIR programme offers physical infrastructure such as state-of-the-art Makerspace, library, working spaces, extensive industry knowledge and the pool of faculty, researchers, and students.

Room to Read launches campaign

Room to Read India ran a nationwide campaign called #Harkadambetikesang: Leadership ki Tarang 2021 in solidarity with girl students across the globe. The first phase ran in July and the second began on September 28 and will end on October 12, in light of the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Despite the hurdles of distance and online learning, adolescent girls have been able to recognise and understand their strengths, talents and contribute positively to their surroundings. The campaign will attempt to bring forth such stories of leadership and hope by adolescent girls and their caregivers.

TEC Olympiad to be conducted

Edtech start-up WizKlub will host a global ‘TEC Olympiad’ on tech aptitude, Coding and Robotics. Being held in association with 1200+ schools across the world where participating students can win scholarships, certificates and medals worth ₹ 85 lakhs, the Olympiad will have three stages and the finals will be conducted in February 2022. The objective is to get children initiated to the exciting world of using technology to solve real-world problems.

Dr. Tara Thiagarajan joins Krea University’s Governing Council

Krea University announced the appointment of Dr.Tara Thiagarajan as a Member of its Governing Council, the overarching supervisory and statutory authority of Krea University. She is a scientist and entrepreneur with an interest in understanding and enabling the productive evolution of the human mind and human systems. She holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Stanford University as well as a BA in Mathematics from Brandeis University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Skoodos launches mobile app

Skoodos has released a mobile application that aims to ease the admission process and provide a hassle-free on-the-go experience to parents and students. The programme, which is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, allows users to select, shortlist, and compare schools with a single tap on their phone screens, regardless of their location or time constraints. The app is available for download on Google Play store and is free of cost.

Yocket helps fulfil study abroad dreams

Ed-tech company Yocket announced that it has helped more than 2500 students and working professionals fulfil their dream of studying abroad with ₹1000 crore of financing. According to Yocket, the top five states in terms of loan applicants are Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Yocket has tied up with 10 educational loan providers across various categories. Yocket not only provides higher education consultancy but also helps with visa applications, loans, forex, accommodation, and counselling to evaluate the student’s profile.

IIT-Mandi to host international colloquium

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, in conjunction with Centre for Design and Fabrication of Electronic Devices (C4DFED), will host an International Colloquium on Technology Readiness for High Volume Chip Manufacturing (FAB) 2021 (ICTFAB-2021) on November 15 and 16. Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog, GOI, will be the Chief Guest; Banmali Agrawala, President-Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace and Global Corporate Affairs, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Bombay, India, will be the Honoured Chief Technology Guest, and Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary (Electronics), MEITY, GOI, will be Honoured Guest. Interested participants can register at https://ictfab.in/. The last date to register is November 10.

Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti

The students of Billabong High International School (BHIS), Vadodara, celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with various programmes. Students participated in a virtual Gandhi March campaign to deliver the message of Sustainable Development Goals through transformative actions and by mobilising youth. It marked an international campaign aimed to inculcate compassion and love towards oneself, society, the environment, and animals.