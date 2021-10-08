News from the world of Education: October 8, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

B.Tech. admission 2021 through JAC Counselling

IIIT-Delhi, recently announced admissions to undergraduate programmes through Joint Admission Counselling (JAC).

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed 10+2 with an aggregate of 70% or more. Candidates with JEE Main 2021 Rank (Paper I) will be eligible. Candidates with achievements in extracurricular activities can also apply. Fee waiver and scholarships are also available for students from lower-income group.

Coures: B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM), Computer Science and Bio-Sciences (CSB), Computer Science and Social Sciences (CSSS), Computer Science and Design (CSD), and Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI).

Deadline: October 24

For details, visit, www.iiitd.ac.in

Internshala’s Daan Utsav

Internshala has opened over 15,000 volunteering opportunities for Daan Utsav, under its #InternshalaYouthForce initiative. Last date to apply is October 16. Under this initiative, students can apply for opportunities with NGOs including but not limited to Bhumi, Team Everest, iVolunteer, TYCIA Foundation, Dhankak Paathshala, Saksham, and Safecity. Daan Utsav volunteers will work towards social causes such as education for underprivileged children, spreading awareness regarding sexual harassment, women safety, and more. For details, visit https://bit.ly/DanUtsv

Pink City Design Confluence

Arch College of Design and Business will host the Pink City Design Confluence, an initiative to create an interface between education and industry sectors on how Design-Technology education can be leveraged to support the emerging economies of the new world. The theme is Form Reform Transform. Sub themes include Creativity 5.0, Society 5.0, Harmony, Safety and Sustainability, and, Design Leadership. The event will take place on January 27 and 28 and invited designers, academicians, scholars and experts will brainstorm the best of design ideas and present research papers, digital posters and installations on the theme and sub-themes. It will also invite participation for design culture awards, design story and a designathon. Entries are open till October 15. Those interested can submit their entries at https://www.archedu.org/designculture2022/

Sanskriti University admission deadline extended; organised a webinar on Virtualisation

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites online applications for admission to diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing courses.

How to apply: Fill online application form available on www.sanskriti.edu.in. The application form can be submitted online or in-person at the university by depositing ₹1000. For online submission, use the link https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/register. The admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of Education. For admission to Diploma Programmes, students are required to have passed the Class X exam from any state or central board.

Deadline: October 31

https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/admissions/admission-procedure

Sanskriti University’s School of Engineering and Information Technology recently organised a webinar on “Virtualisation”. Goutam Sirker- IT Consultant at V.G Technology Pvt. Ltd, was the key speaker. The objective was to give an understanding about the emerging role of virtualisation, and its impact on future growth.

University of Sheffield’s M.Sc. Genomic Approaches to Drug Discovery; Engineering students launch winning rocket at UK Championships

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the M.Sc. Genomic Approaches to Drug Discovery course starting in September 2022.

Duration: One year

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year/ four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class in a biomedical-related subject from a reputable university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas (2022 annual fee) : £28, 500

https://bit.ly/3BkkmKZ

Students from the university have designed, built and launched their own mid-powered rocket to win a national rocketry competition, beating beat 27 teams from across the U,.K. in a competition run by the U.K.’s national student space society (UKSEDS).

Maruti Suzuki partners with TISS

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently announced its partnership with Tata Institute of Social Sciences – School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE), Mumbai, to train the youth in automotive retail. Under the partnership, the company along with TISS-SVE will offer a customised three-year Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) in Retail Management with specialisation in Automotive Retail. The curriculum, co-created by Maruti Suzuki and TISS-SV, is in line with the UGC guidelines and covers full spectrum business processes of automobile trade. Under the ‘Earn while Learn’ concept, students will also get a stipend during their on-the-job training. To apply, visit, https://sve.tiss.edu/TISS/admission/

Virtual seminar on Education

ETNB Mission, a nationwide campaign to empower education, and KASpaces of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Germany, are organising a national seminar on Breaking all virtual barriers in Education. This will be held virtually on October 13 and 14. Prominent speakers from the Indian education industry include Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE); Jairaj Bhattacharya, CEO, ConveGenius; Christian Echle, Director Regional Programme Political Dialogue Asia, KASpaces, among others. To register visit https://bit.ly/RegisterforETNBwebinar

DSCE students shine

The team of Shreya G, Vinutha G, and Isha G, from the Department of Aeronautical Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE), won the “Best Project of the Year-2021” award in the Students Project Programme (SPP) of Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST). Farhan Hyder, Aravind Krishnan, Sumukhi T, and Andrea Clement, Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, won the “Best Project of the Year-2021” award in the same. The official Aero-Design Team of Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering also bagged international awards in SAE Aero-Design Events.

Digital Platform ObserveNow acquired

Credenc recently acquired B2B New Age Digital Content Platform ObserveNow and will further solidify relationships across all its verticals by consolidating ObserveNow’s extensive media network, brand partners and marketing experts. The deal is also a step towards achieving Credenc aims of building a loan book of ₹ 3,000 crore by 2025 and enable more education loans.

Young authors from CampK12

Six students from Camp K12 have become published authors with the company’s English course. From India, Ishanvi Jain from Durgapur, West Bengal; Nevaeha Palkar from Pune, Maharashtra and Parvathy Ramnarayan from Kanhangad, Kerala have novels which are available on Amazon’s Kindle platform. The edtech startup launched its English Communication course which covers fundamental skills such as grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, spelling, creative writing and public speaking.

Online National Conference on Genetic Based Pharmaceutical Formulations

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy, Indore, recently held its two-day online national conference on the theme Genetic Based Pharmaceutical formulations, which was sponsored by AICTE, New Delhi. It was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Professor Shailendra Saraf (Vice President, Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi), Guest of honour Professor Rajendra B. Kakade (Advisor, AICTE, New Delhi) and Dr. Rao V.S.V. Vadlamudi (President, Commonwealth Pharmacists Association).

RV University launches CXO Lecture Series; hosts Distinguished Public Lecture by Harish Hande

RV University recently launched the CXO Lecture Series to inspire students and provide an opportunity to interact with and learn from the best minds in business, start-up, and corporate worlds. The first lecture featured Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy. The lecture series will cover topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, business challenges in India, impact of COVID-19 on businesses, skills to develop in the 21st century, how to unlearn and relearn new skills, and more.

The University recently hosted a Distinguished Public Lecture by Harish Hande, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SELCO Foundation. The lecture was attended by over 150 students from the three schools in RV University.

Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Bezwada Wilson inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Contemporary Ethics at the university and expressed concern over the persistence of manual scavenging in India. The National Convener of Safai Karamchari Andolan said that his mission would not be over until manual scavenging is fully eliminated.

IIM Kozhikode secures 100% summer placements; awarded EQUIS Accreditation; high up in the NIRF ranking;

IIM Kozhikode recently closed its summer placements drive for the 25th Batch of its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the second batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance. The cohort comprised of candidates with average 26 months of pre-MBA work experience, 39% gender diversity and 40% non-engineering graduates. This season attracted participation from 132 recruiters, which offered internships to 559 students.

IIM-K was recently awarded the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) Accreditation. The institute now joins the ‘Double Crown’ accreditation status, which is enjoyed only by a few institutions in India. It organised a ‘Gurukul of Gurus’ discussion series, commemorating Late. Prof. C.K. Prahalad and to celebrate its EQUIS accreditation. It also recently attained rank 4 in NIRF 2021 Rankings: Management released by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Wellington College partners with the Unison Group

Wellington College recently partnered with the Unison Group to establish Wellington College schools in India. The schools will share the values, ethos, enduring quality and ambition of the college, while combining the very best of British and Indian education. Unison will establish the first school in Pune.

Smile Foundation activities

Smile Foundation has enabled around 19,456 students get back to classrooms besides helping 87 schools to reopen across India. Under the Shiksha Na Ruke initiative, Smile Foundation provided smartphones and tablets to underprivileged children, curated educational content tailored for mediums such as radio, television, and door-to-door visits by its teachers and volunteers. It has been training teachers specifically on digital learning and counselling parents to ensure children’s regular participation in online education. A helpline service for children is also part of the initiative, offering them one-on-one mentoring and engagement sessions. Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Dahiya has joined hands with the foundation to promote the campaign. Along with Change the Game Academy (CtGA), the foundation recently organised a graduation day to felicitate youth from across the globe who successfully completed the modules of CtGA’s programme.

MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management

Shalby Academy, a Unit of Shalby Ltd., and Ganpat University have collaborated to offer an MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management and a one-year certificate course in Health, Nutrition and Dietetics. After the MBA, students will get placement opportunities in hospital setups, pharmaceutical industry, and more. Post certification in the nutrition programme, they can work in health, nutrition, wellness and hospitality industries as dieticians, nutritionists, and trainers.

Research from IIT Mandi, IIT Delhi and Yogi Vemana University

A multi-institutional team from IIT Mandi, IIT Delhi and Yogi Vemana University, led by Dr. Venkata Krishnan, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, recently replicated the structure of the leaf in a low cost inorganic catalyst to enable light-induced production of green hydrogen and ammonia. The results have been published the Journal of Materials Chemistry A. The article was co-authored by Dr. Ashish Kumar from IIT Mandi. The other authors include Dr. Saswata Bhattacharya and Mr. Manish Kumar from IIT Delhi, and Dr. Navakoteswara Rao, and Prof. M.V. Shankar from Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh.

Orientation Lectures Series

Mahindra University School of Law recently organised a series of lectures as part of its orientation lecture series, online and offline. Each session was an enriching experience for its newly admitted students of BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programmes. In the first session, Prof. VC Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor, Hitayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur, undertook a virtual session on the required skill sets for the legal profession and spoke about how strength of ethics, discipline of law and the applicability of law in uncharted fields.

AVIZVA launches full-stack development training programme

AVIZVA recently launched its full-stack development training programme where it will equip young talent with the critical knowledge and skills required to kick start their career in tech. The intensive 14-week programme is conducted by leading industry mentors. It will be a mix of classroom and practical training followed by practical assignments and assessments. Additionally, team members will be exposed to real-life projects. AVIZVA has partnered with Hero Vired.

Unacademy group company Relevel raises $20 million; Signs MoU with Government of Tripura; educator honoured

Relevel, an Unacademy group company, announced that it has raised $20 million from the parent company. The fund raise comes within just four months of its launch. The platform currently has over 2.35 lakh users and a 100% placement rate of users who have qualified in the tests. Companies hiring through it have rolled out offers in less than a week since being onboarded.

Unacademy recently entered into a MoU with the Government of Tripura to empower girl students from the state to prepare for NDA exams. As per the MoU, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Dept. of Education, Government of Tripura) and Unacademy will conduct two aptitude tests over the next 12 months to select 125 meritorious students in each exam and award them scholarships on Unacademy for the NDA/Defence course.

Unacademy educator Jaspal Singh, known for mentoring lakhs of young students in the country, was recently honoured with the ‘Champions of Change’ National Award, for his contribution to Indian education. He received the National Award from the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

Smart and sustainable energy ecosystem

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India recently signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Roorkee to progress toward a smart and sustainable campus energy ecosystem. The project involves the creation of a smart energy management system and microgrid with battery energy storage, and will also establish an Integrated Monitoring, Analytics and Control Center for systems ranging from energy assets to transport, water, and waste on the IIT Roorkee campus. Additionally, the collaboration will develop opportunities for technology competency enhancement.

JAIN Online launches its inaugural brand campaign

JAIN Online, a part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), recently launched its new brand campaign focusing on two primary aspects that influence decisions regarding online-based learning — a workplace with #BroKnows and home with #AuntyApproved ad films.The campaign, featuring inquisitive office colleagues and probing neighbours, explores how a circle of influencers impacts the choices of an aspiring learner. Since its release, the videos have garnered over 10 million views.

BridgeLabz launches scholarships worth ₹ 50 lakh

BridgeLabz recently introduced scholarships worth ₹ 50 lakh for Engineering graduates. Eligible candidates will be able to enrol into BridgeLab’s skill training programmes at a reduced fee. The company aims to train more than 3,000 candidates in the next 12 months. The eligibility criteria to apply for the scholarship include being a fresh graduate from any Engineering streams (BTech or MCA grads). They must have a consistent academic record with no backlogs. Furthermore, their financial situation and inability to afford the programme will also be part of the selection criteria. Candidates must also take the BTEQ (BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient test), an online MCQ that gives a detailed understanding of candidates’ preparedness for getting a development job and areas of improvement. For information, visit, https://www.bridgelabz.com/

Orientation programme

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, recently organised a formal orientation ceremony Shubharambh 2021, which saw the orientation and induction of over 240 students of the 2021-23 batch. Top industry delegates shared their experience and also guided students.

JK Lakshmipat University gets 43% B.Tech students placed

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) recently placed 43% of its students from the B.Tech; 30% were placed in the first two weeks and 43% were placed within the first month. Most of the students in these companies have been placed for core profiles.

GIIS celebrates 152nd Gandhi Jayanti

The 152nd Gandhi Jayanti was recently celebrated with aplomb and fervour by students of the Global Indian International School in Noida and Bengaluru. Students participated in the two-day event through skits, making documentaries, and competitions like slogan-writing. Over 2,000 students from pre-primary to class 12 indulged in craft activities, essay writing, skits, and a quiz contest, which covered questions on the Mahatma and his works. The events were an extension of the Peace curriculum, which is implemented in school through MGCUV and other platforms.

O.P. Jindal Global University and Deakin University Sign MoU

Deakin University, Australia, and O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat (JGU), recently announced the establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership, which will offer innovative models of global education, training, and research for students in India. The partnership, through innovative and hybrid models of teaching and learning, aims to provide opportunities for students from India and other parts of the world to have an international campus experience at Jindal and Deakin universities. Students will commence studies with JGU in India and subsequently transfer to a Deakin University campus in Australia.

Thirayil Bharathi

A music competition under the caption Thirayil Bharathi was recently held by Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai, to commemorate the death centenary celebrations of Mahakavi Bharatiyar. Many students and teachers participated and prizes and certificates were issued. Dr.Srinivasan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, sponsored the prizes and certificates. The programme was telecast live on YouTube.

Genius Inside partners with global assessment leader SHL

Genius Inside recently partnered with SHL to create personalised learning experiences based on the learner’s competency and personality. At Genius Inside, assessment combined with a bespoke process delivers integrated learning solutions through AI-driven recommended modules, personal coaching and upgrades to relevant programmes. Recommendations are used to seamlessly queue up learning content that is tailored to the individual learner’s needs and roles.

GD Goenka Healthcare Academy launched in Chennai

The GD Goenka Healthcare Academy recently announced the introduction of Paramedical and Allied Healthcare Courses in Chennai. These courses will be delivered through its first dedicated Centre of South India based at Arumbakkam, Chennai. As part of the initial phase offerings, it offers two years of Diploma courses in Medical Laboratory Technician, Cardiac Care Technician, Emergency medical Technician — Paramedic, Radiology Technician, X Ray Technician and Operation Theater Technician. The Certificate Programmes include, Emergency Medical Technician — Basic, Medical Nursing Assistant, Patients Relations Associate, Phlebotomy Technician Course. For details, visit, www.gdgoenkahealthcare.com

Limited seats left at the School of Management and Liberal Studies, The NorthCap University

As The NorthCap University enters its final phase of admissions, it is accepting applications for admissions to the limited seats left across various degree programmes offered by the School of Management and Liberal Studies at the undergraduate and graduate levels for Academic Year 2021-22. The on-campus classes have commenced from October 1. For details, visit, https://apply.ncuindia.edu/

Lecture series on “Speculative Futures”

World University of Design recently organised a lecture series “Speculative Futures” at a global stratum. This lecture was given by Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi. The lecture-series involved participation by the entire design fraternity wherein, discussions were carried out on a plane that pivots on the junction of various disciplines such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Design.

Clever Harvey accelerates teens’ entrepreneurial dream

Clever Harvey will be offering a first-of-its-kind incubation programme, which aims to give high-school students a real-life start-up experience and help them build their ideas into a full-fledged business. As part of the programme, 20 teams will receive 1:1 mentorship and funding from start-up founders and entrepreneurs. The mentorship sessions, funds, and advice will help teens translate their ideas into prototypes and launches. At the same time, the career exploration and acceleration platform will also provide accessible infrastructure to the selected start-ups to build their product.

Jigsaw launches Foundation IoT programme in collaboration with NASSCOM

Jigsaw recently launched its Foundation IoT course led by industry experts to cater to the increasing demand of learners. With emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, IoT, and more, this initiative is industry-driven and addresses real-world gaps to prepare learners to navigate the wave of digital disruption. For details, visit www.jigsawacademy.com.