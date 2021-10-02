News from the world of Education: October 2, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

CSIP invites application Research Fellowship

Ashoka University’s The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) recently launched a call for applications for its nine-month Research Fellowship, aimed at building knowledge of philanthropy in India.

It is open to individuals who are based in India full-time and possess several years of relevant professional research experience, and will commence in January 2022. Ten fellows will be selected. To apply, visit, http://csip.ashoka.edu.in/RF22

M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for its M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management.

Course dates: Autumn (Fall) semester dates: October 17, 2021 to January 14, 2022. Spring semester dates: February 27, 2022 to June 24, 2022.

Deadline: Rolling admission

Eligibility: Students must have a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management or in closely related fields from an accredited institution, with a minimum GPA of 80/100 and a TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or an equivalent in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam.

Tuition: Approx $5,000 per year.

https://bit.ly/3D1BlBV

2021 Yidan Prize awardees

Dr. Rukmini Banerji and Professor Eric A. Hanushek have been awarded the 2021 Yidan Prize in recognition of their ground-breaking work addressing a crucial piece of the education puzzle — improving quality of education and outcomes for learners at scale. They will join nine laureates who have been awarded the Yidan Prize since its inception in 2016, established by the Yidan Prize Foundation.

International Relations programme

University of Haifa’s School of Political Sciences, in collaboration with the Institute of International Relations, University of Warsaw, will be offering a two-year double degree in International Relations M.A.

Deadlines: Early registration date is December 30. Second deadline is March 15. Final deadline: May 31. After May 31, applications will be reviewed on a rolling admissions basis.

Eligibility: Open to students who have obtained or are about to obtain a completed undergraduate degree from a recognised university in India. Applicants should have a GPA of at least 3.0 or equivalent. The minimum TOEFL score required is 89 on the Internet-based test or 6.5 for IELTS.

https://bit.ly/2Y16aHQ

eMasters degrees for working professionals

IIT-Kanpur recently announced the launch of four new postgraduate programmes through virtual learning to enable seamless e-learning for working professionals. These include programmes in Communication Systems; Cybersecurity; Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management; and Derivatives Market and Risk Management. To apply visit, https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/

Photography competition

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) launched an exclusive photography competition and campaign on the occasion of World Heart Day 2021. Under the banner name of #HealthyHeartHealthyLife campaign, the campaign received over 500 entries from across the country. The aim was to strengthen heart health by encouraging people for lifestyle changes.

National Coding Olympiad 2021

Codingal’s National Coding Olympiad 2021 is a two-and-half-month-long online event that will offer K-12 students a platform to participate in hackathons and coding challenges to build websites, apps, games, and more. It will have two types of challenges — Hackathons, for young coders build projects around themes specific to their age groups, and Code Battles, an online coding competition lasting three hours, will have coders solving problems through code. Registrations are open. To register, visit https://www.codingal.com/national-

coding-olympiad-2021/

Kraftshala LIVE sessions

Kraftshala recently announced its fourth annual Kraftshala LIVE sessions dedicated to Cracking Summer Placements for first-year B-School students, free and open to all. The sessions will be conducted by Varun Satia, Founder and CEO. The LIVE session will include a brief about how to succeed in online interviews, frameworks for solving the most common marketing hurdles or issues, additional upskill resources with emphasis on sales, marketing and personal storytelling.

ICRI to launch 30 new courses

ICRI is launching 30 new courses for students to provide exposure to new-age courses, which will include courses related to Logistics, AI, Crypto Investments, UX/UI and others, to to bridge the gap between skill development and job market.

Soli J. Sorabjee Endowment Award & Scholarship

To honour the memory of former Attorney General for India, Soli J. Sorabjee, O.P. Jindal Global University has established the Soli J. Sorabjee Endowment Award and Scholarship, to be awarded annually to a deserving student in Human Rights Law and Theory, offered as part of the undergraduate programmes at the Jindal Global Law School. The award will be announced on March 9 every year and will carry a scholarship, along with a medal.

Undergraduate Virtual Series 2021

Indo-Canadian Business Chamber recently announced the Undergraduate Virtual Series 2021 which will be held virtually on October 5 and 6, for students in India and neighbouring countries, and will provide information to international students about the different education opportunities and UG programmes in Canadian universities and colleges. It will also highlight course offerings, scholarships, student experience, accessibility, affordability, and career paths in an all-Canada context. Those interested can register at:

October 5, North, East, West and South India regions: https://bit.ly/3FeBX9A

October 6, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: https://bit.ly/3A2iBR4