News from the world of education: September 21, 2021

IDP Education hosts conference

IDP recently hosted a virtual round table conference on new expansion policy and upcoming developments for IELTS after the company acquired the British Council's IELTS business in India. IDP’s South Asia Regional Director, Piyush Kumar, introduced the organisation’s policies and infrastructure management to take care of IELTS operations on a large scale. IDP conducts the IELTS exam across India and offers both paper-based (PB) or computer-delivered (CD) options, depending on the candidates convenience and preference. Kumar said that security of the test was ensured and that the PB test was being held four times a month and CD test all around the month for smoother handling of the increased demand. IDP has also introduced the ‘Train the Trainer’ programme for the faculty of referral partners, organises masterclasses for referral partners’ candidates (online/offline) on request, and conducts on-demand seminars for them.

Build reading culture

The CBSE will partner with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver to launch a two-year nationwide Reading Mission, which will impact young learners across its vast network. Its main objective is to promote reading habits among students by setting up a structured reading framework for schools. Under this, CBSE schools and teachers will have access to a large repository of openly licensed high-quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes 1-8 through the Pratham Books Reading Programme. These resources, which can be read for free, will be available in English and Hindi on Pratham Books’ open-source digital platform, StoryWeaver (www.storyweaver.org.in). StoryWeaver will support the Reading Mission by empowering teachers with training materials, and conducting engaging virtual reading sessions and activities through periodic ‘Teacher Connect’ interactions where teachers can share best practices, showcase their work and share inputs.

University of Sheffield’s M.Sc. Antimicrobial Resistance and set to spearhead open research drive

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the one-year M.Sc. Antimicrobial Resistance course starting in September 2022.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60%, or first class in Molecular Biology, or a related subject (e.g. Biochemistry, Genetics, Biotechnology, and Microbiology). Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3kmJLgT

Along with 17 others in the UK Reproducibility Network (UKRN), the university was recently provided funding by the Research England Development (RED) Fund to ensure that the U.K. remains at the forefront of the open research agenda and continues to generate globally leading research of the highest quality. The fund will be used to support projects that enhance the U.K.’s higher education research and knowledge exchange activity.

M.Sc. Biomedical Engineering at University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the MSc Biomedical Engineering course at an additional entry point in January 2022. Scholarships are also available.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering, Physical Science, Life Science, Medicine, or a profession allied to medicine.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3tSU8fo

Scholarships at Noida International University

Noida International University recently announced a scholarship scheme for students depending on the level at which they have represented the institution. The objective is to to motivate sportspersons to achieve higher levels of performance by assisting them financially in relation to education and sports development. The scheme will be applicable to those who have secured medal or participated in university games or State, National, and International Competitions Recognised by Olympic Association of India. Those who have participated in the last three years will be eligible for sports scholarship. For more details, contact: +918745862200 or 0120-4862200

MBA EduConnect 2021

The Indo-Canadian Business Chamber recently announced that the EduConnect MBA showcase Tour 2021, which will be held virtually on September 27 and 28, will provide information to students about higher education opportunities and MBA programmes in Canadian universities, and highlight their course offerings, scholarships, student experience, accessibility, affordability, and career paths in an all-Canada context.

September 27: All India. Register at https://bit.ly/2Xw2k9A

September28: For students in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Register at https://bit.ly/3CsYeOz

SVKM’s NMIMS launches Centre for International Studies.

SVKM’s NMIMS has launched a Centre for International Studies and its first international collaboration is with Kingston Business School, London, for the BBA (Hons.) programme, which allows students to study two years at the CIS Campus in Mumbai, and the third year at Kingston University, London. Candidate must pass the selection process at NMIMS CIS which includes assessment of application form and a personal interview and SOP writing. For details, visit, cis.nmims.edu

T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE)

T.I.M.E. will be conducting the T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for CAT21/22 aspirants on September 26. It will be conducted in two slots — 10.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. Every student writing it and enrolling for the CAT 2021/22 between Sep 18 - 26 will get a ₹3,000- discount on CAT 2021 crash course and ₹ 6,000 discount on CAT 2021/22 regular course. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3AtmRKf

Amrita University InCTF Cyber Security Contests

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will host two major events until December. InCTF 2021 is a flagship ‘Capture-the-Flag’ cybersecurity contest for undergraduate and graduate students, and InCTFjr 2021, for K-12 school students. Participation can be individual or in teams. Registration is free and can be done at https://inctf.in/ and https://junior.inctf.in/. The objective is to create awareness of Cybersecurity. For details, visit, http://www.amrita.edu

The university has also been ranked the fifth best university in the country for 2021 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). With this, the institution has figured in the top 10 universities list five times in a row from 2017. It was placed 12th in the ‘Overall’ category and 16th in Engineering Education category.

Upraised’s guaranteed student internships

Upraised is offering college students an opportunity to get paid internships with its ‘Embark Internship Programme 2021’. Students can now get 100% guaranteed internships across five high-impact and well-paying career tracks such as Product and Growth, Design, People Operations, Business Operations, and Analytics. The goal is to help students land internship opportunities based on skills and interests and make it accessible irrespective of their college, graduate degree or the city they live in. The six-week immersive learning experience will include guaranteed internships across five career tracks at well-funded fast-growing tech companies with stipends ranging from ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 70,000, land a full-time job offer by performing during internship (PPO), and more. For details, visit, https://www.upraised.co/

Training programme for educators

Empowered Minds Edu Solutions LLP will host a training programme for educators on teaching practices and transformation to 21st century learning on September 25 and 26 at 4.30 p.m. It will also tak about teaching different subjects using technology. For details, visit, www.empoweredminds.co.in

Kotak Shiksha Nidhi; Kotak Mahindra Bank Partners Indian Institute of Science

Kotak Mahindra Group (Kotak) recently announced the launch of Kotak Shiksha Nidhi, an initiative to provide financial assistance to students for the purposes of completing their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students (from six to 22 years who have lost a parent/parents and/or a primary earning member of the family, as on April 1, 2020 onwards, and are studying in a government-recognised State and Central Board or Indian university.

Deadline: March, 31 2022.

https://kotakeducation.org/kotak-shiksha-nidhi/

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru recently announced a partnership to set up a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) Centre (Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre). The Centre will offer Bachelor’s, Master’s and short-term courses in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, FinTech, Robotics, Computational Finance and Risk Management, among others. It will also promote research and innovation in AI and ML and develop the talent pool to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet industry’s emerging and future requirements. For details, visit, https://www.kotak.com/

MAHE announces scholarship

MAHE recently awarded scholarships to its undergraduate and postgraduate students. Last year, the institution disbursed ₹43.4 crore to meritorious and needy students (3283). In addition, on the occasion of 86th birthday of its founder Chancellor Ramdas M Pai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) recently announced scholarships for deserving students who have lost their sole earning parent during their course of study. The scholarship is in the form of a 100% course fee waiver for the duration of their study.

Unacademy’s CodeChef SnackDown 2021; students get top ranks in IIT JEE Mains 2021

Unacademy recently announced its sixth edition of SnackDown, a multi-round programming competition open to all school and college students. The registration is open till October 19. The online finale will be held on January 9. The detailed schedule and learning resources are available at https://snackdown.codechef.com/

Several Unacademy students scored top ranks in the IIT JEE Mains Exam 2021. Amaiya Singhal, an Unacademy student, also ranked 1 in the exam, scoring 100 percentile. Overall, 102 students scored top ranks; 14 came in the All India Rank of 1 to 1,000, 18 students scored 99.9 percentile and above, while 70 scored 99.5 percentile and above.

Matific launches new user experience for K-6 Maths students in India

Matific recently announced the launch of its new student experience, aimed at developing foundational numeracy for students through the AI-driven, personalised and adaptive smart algorithm. It has been designed to develop problem-solving skills and curiosity among learners. In addition to an immersive and gamified learning experience, students can also create and customise their own avatar while using their Maths skills in a story context to navigate through challenges, and go on mathematical adventures while being mentored by Yedi, an animated assistant to guide.

Sparkle Box’s educational kits

Sparkle Box provides academically mapped activities, grade and age-appropriate kits in Art and Craft, Literacy, Maths, Science and Robotics to make each subject relevant, by showing connections between concepts and activities. The concept of Sparkle Box is derived from experiences in corporates and learnings from premier institutions like IITs and IIMs. Its activity kits make learning fun and engaging, taking away the attention from screen time. The instruments and models used/assembled for the activities are designed to enhance learning through a visual and learning-by-doing approach.

Orion Edutech launches LearnHat

Orion Edutech recently unveiled LearnHat, an interactive live learning platform that acts as a bridge between students and tutors. It aims to democratise learning by ensuring that every student has access to the rights tools and guidance and will focus on students in tier-2 and 3 cities and smaller towns. It provides live, interactive online tuitions for ICSE, CBSE and State Board (currently covering West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam and Tripura) students across the K-12 sector and spoken English learners in the adult learning segment. It aims to make learning engaging, scalable, and affordable for all. Students benefit with classes starting just ₹ 75 per session

Activities at SRM-AP

Faraz Azeem, a Ph.D student of the Department of Biological Sciences was recently awarded a prestigious scholarship by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Manila, Philippines, that will enable him to carry out a part of his PhD research under the supervision of Dr Jauhar Ali, Senior Scientist-II, Head - Hybrid Rice Development Consortium (HRDC), Leader - Hybrid Rice Breeding Cluster, Rice Breeding Platform, International Rice Research Institute, Los Banos, Philippines.

Prof. G.S. Vinod Kumar and Dipak Nandkumar Bhosale, a PhD scholar under his supervision, at the Department of Mechanical Engineering recently brought the first granted patent to SRM University-AP on the novel processing of Magnesium alloy foams through molten metal route. It was filed on January 14, 2020, and granted on August 16.

Anil K. Suresh, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, and his team recently developed a see-through transparent biotemplate derived from the fish scale waste to substitute for the extensive use of disposal plastic cuvettes for UV-Visible Spectroscopy measurements in the spectrum of 350-900 nm. This work has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Green Chemistry by the Royal Society of Chemistry https://rsc.li/3hScPLz

Triton 2021 held virtually

Triton 2021, a two-day virtual inter-school fest. was recently organised by the student council team of Ekya School ITPL. It saw participation from 30 schools across Bengaluru with over 250 students registered for various competitions such as music, drama, dance, poetry, debate, JAM (Just A Minute), art, and more. It was inaugurated by Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder and Managing Director, Ekya Schools, and Provost, CMR University.

Youth skilling programme

Boeing, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) and Learning Links Foundation (LLF), recently announced the launch of Learn and Earn, a youth skilling programme, which aims to further strengthen the country’s aerospace ecosystem and is in line with the Government of India’s “Skill India” initiatives. The first batch of 17 trainees will undergo a comprehensive 11-month programme that will include five months of classroom training and mentoring at Government Tool Room & Training Center (GTTC) Bengaluru, followed by on-the-job training at WIN’s aerospace division in Bengaluru. The programme curriculum, curated by LLF, includes classrooms sessions, hands-on practice, lectures by industry experts, and industry visits. It includes technical and soft skills training. The trainees will be paid a monthly stipend throughout the duration. For details, visit www.boeing.co.in

Chemical Engineering Certification Programme

CareerLabs recently partnered with Dr. Reddy’s for its New Chemical Engineering Certification Programme. It will be launched with select students across India, who will be chosen through a scholarship test administered at various colleges across the country. Towards the end of the pilot programme, successful students will be given the opportunity to pursue an internship and also be considered for possible pre-placement offers at Dr. Reddy’s in Hyderabad. For details, visit, https://programs.thecareerlabs.com/clipp/drreddys

Toppr Answr and Google Assistant collaborate

Toppr will partner with Google Assistant to resolve students’ doubts instantly and learn subjects’ concepts through voice search. With this initiative, Toppr aims to leverage Google’s voice command feature and provide easy access to Toppr Answr’s 1.6 million verified question answers to students. It also comprises topic-wise videos, stories, concept cards, short five-minute learning posts and, more.

SMEF’s Brick School of Architecture to organise international conference

SMEF’s Brick School of Architecture will organise an international conference themed Blurred Boundaries: In search of an Identity, from September 24-26. It brings together 19 experts across 13 countries and five international universities. The aim is to trigger a discourse and provide a platform for investigation of robust processes of exploration ‘in search of an identity’ in the urban and architectural realm within a global consciousness. To register, visit, brick.edu.in/conference-register.

IIM Kozhikode and India Post collaborate

To mark IIM Kozhikode’s 25th year, a commemorative ‘Special Cover’ was released by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, and T Nirmala Devi, Post Master General, Northern Region, India Post. The director also unveiled the IIMK ‘Gurukul’ and dedicated it to the faculty and students.

BYJU’S acquires Tynker

BYJU’S and Tynker recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for BYJU’S to acquire Tynker, further accelerating BYJU’S U.S. market expansion. This acquisition will enable Tynker to introduce its creative coding platform to even more kids, educators, schools and coding camps globally. Tynker co-founders Krishna Vedati, Srinivas Mandyam and Kelvin Chong will remain in their roles and continue with their mission of providing every child with a solid foundation in computer science, programming, and critical thinking skills.

Axis Bank and Manipal School of Data Analytics collaborate

Manipal Global recently launched the Axis Bank-Manipal School of Data Analytics to offering job-assured online programmes in Data Science and Analytics in partnership with Axis Bank. The School of Data Analytics offers a three-month online programme including a two-week live project. Commencing this month, the first batch will be trained in fundamental concepts and tools of Data Science and Analytics , Big Data, and Machine Learning with Python. Students will get to apply their tech knowledge and use tools and concepts across multiple contexts. The programme is designed for freshers and individuals with up to three years of work experience in tech/analytics roles.

Amazon Academy and Sri Chaitanya collaboration

Amazon Academy recently announced a strategic collaboration with Sri Chaitanya to introduce full syllabus courses for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants. As part of this collaboration, teachers from Sri Chaitanya will conduct live online classes on Amazon Academy. These structured courses will offer students a range of JEE/NEET preparatory resources including mock tests. An expansive question bank that simulates the exam pattern is organised in the form of chapter tests, part tests, mock tests and full tests. Amazon Academy conducts live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. As a launch offer, Amazon Academy is offering these JEE and NEET courses, starting September 24, at a discount of 35% (₹ 25,998, for repeaters batch).

Pratham Test Prep to host Olympiads

Pratham Test Prep is organising a series of Olympiads including Global Olympiad for Aptitude (GOA) and World GK Olympiad (WGKO, which will be conducted in two stages: School round and Regional round While GOA allows students to prepare for aptitude building, WGKO makes them prepped to be up to date with the current affairs. The Global Olympiad for Aptitude (GOA) school round will be conducted on October 22 and November 13, while the World GK Olympiad (WGKO) is scheduled to be held in October. For details, visit https://www.prathamonline.com/