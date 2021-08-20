News from the world of education - August 20, 2021

20 August 2021 10:15 IST

Admissions open at SIPM

Suguna Institute of Poultry Management has opened admissions for B. Sc. Poultry Science, Diploma in Commercial Broiler and Production Management or Diploma in Broiler Breeder Management; Diploma in Poultry Health. Opportunities include a job in the field of Poultry Housing, Poultry Nutrition and Feed Milling Technology Breeder Management, Poultry Health and Diagnostic Labs, Broiler Management, Meat Processing, Poultry marketing, Hatchery management and Entrepreneurship. For details, email admissions@sugunainstitute.com or info@sugunainstitute.com

All-India Mock NEET

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), along with BYJU’S, has announced an All-India NEET Mock Test 2021 to be conducted online on August 22, August 29 and September 5. Registrations are open and free of cost. Participating students will get an All-India Rank to benchmark their performances against aspirants across the country. After the results are announced, an advanced analytical report will be provided to help aspirants identify their weak areas. Students will also get access to an in-depth video solution of the test papers to help them understand the concepts and theories. Register at https://aakashdigital.com/mock/neet-test

Programme on Essay Writing and Interviews

Xtraview will host its flagship programme on Essay Writing and Interviews for high school students on August 28 and 29 and September 4 and 5, in collaboration with The Big Red group. The four-day intensive workshop will offer insights into crucial aspects of college applications, including the essay, resume and interview. With an amalgamation of lectures, interactive sessions and activities, students will learn concise writing, communication and expression. Visit https://xtraview.in/

RVU’s School of Liberal Arts and Sciences hosts Teen Indie Film Awards

The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, RV University Bengaluru, has announced the Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA). The competition is open for entries and participation from high school students from classes IX to XII (age group 14 to 18 years). Interested participants may submit short films (3-7 minutes) in five thematic categories: Nature and Environment, Local History and Legends, My Hero (from family, teachers, or community), Being a Teen or Abstract Art. The short films need not be story driven only, as the competition is looking for entries both in fiction and emerging genres of non-fiction like interview-driven narratives, a visual collage, experimental shorts, and documentary formats. Participants can work in a team or individually. The last date for submission is September 30. The longlist will be announced on October 15 and nominations on 1st November 1. The award ceremony and screening of the films will be held on November 14. For details,visit rvu.edu.in

NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards

Since 2010, the NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards have been awarding individuals and corporations who are enabling persons with disabilities to live more independently. Applications are invited across subjects like accessibility in Built Environment, Transport, ICT, Aids and Appliances, Advocacy, and Public Policy and Services across four categories Person with Disabilities; Working professionals; Organisations/Companies; and NCPEDP-Mphasis Javed Abidi Public Policy Award. Last date is August 21. For details visit https://bit.ly/3m8w1HX

Stella Maris College celebrates Independence Day and 75th birthday

Along with celebrating India's independence Stella Maris College, Chennai, also celebrated its 75th birthday. As a part of the jubilee festivities, August 15 also marked the beginning of year-long events and activities. Brig. (Dr.) G. Himashree, Brigadier Medical,Head Quarter Dakshin Bharat Area hoisted the national flag and spoke about the importance of commitment towards national integration and community development. She also highlighted the need for becoming proficiently competent, working hard in academics and becoming responsible citizens who touch more lives. Dr. Sr. Rosy Joseph fmm, Principal, Stella Maris College, also spoke on the occasion.

Neev Academy launches teacher training institute

Neev Academy announced the launch of The Neev Teacher Training Institute (NTTI) in Bengaluru. NTTI intends to meet the needs of teachers across the socio-economic strata from rural learning centres and government schools to elite urban schools. The programmes will be launched in a phased manner, with short-term,skill-focused and intense longer courses. NTTI is open to both aspiring and experienced teachers. The programmes will begin from January 2022 and be conducted both on campus and virtually. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2W292np

ABEA opens admission for teacher training course

Aditya Birla Education Academy has opened admissions for its new batch of ‘Advanced Certificate Course in Developing Teaching Competencies’ (ACCDTC). This virtual certificate course aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world classroom applications. The four-month course will begin on August 21. The course has been specially designed to help students in their final year of B.Ed./M.Ed./D.Ed./ECCEd be skilled and confident educators and for in-service teachers to gain critical self-reflection tools. Visit https://bit.ly/3ghvcc5

Whiz League raises $300K seed fund

Ed-Tech start-up Whiz League, led by Natasha Jain and Sonia Agarwal Bajaj in partnership with Guru Randhawa has raised a $300K (₹2.2 crores) seed fund. Whiz League offers celebrity driven, pre-recorded certificate courses and skill development courses for adults and children and allows learners to potentially collaborate with these celebrities and experts in the form of 1-1 mentorship, internships, fast-tracked auditions, access to funding etc. via their Whiz Launchpad. Whiz League also offers celebrity junior modules for the 6-17 age group so that they can get early exposure to introductory industry specific skill sets.

Research for air sanitisation

Magneto CleanTech has joined a group of top educational institutions as the sole industry partner for an upcoming research project on developing a revolutionary air sanitisation system aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus and TB bacterium. The collaboration includes IIT-Madras, Vellore Institute of Technology, and Queen Mary University of London. The Royal Academy Engineering (RAENG), the U.K., will be the chief sponsor/fund provider for this project. It is expected that this project, when successfully implemented, will benefit nearly 10 crore people in the Indian subcontinent.

Sunstone Eduversity concludes Edufest 2021

Sunstone Eduversity successfully concluded Edufest 2021, its virtual career counselling event for MBA/PGDM, BBA and MCA aspirants. The tw-day event had over 15,000 registrations from students across the country. With over 100 career counsellors, 25 influencers and motivational speakers, and three corporate leaders, Sunstone Eduversity witnessed 325 enrollments across its MBA/PGDM and BBA programs. The B-school also distributed the scholarships worth over ₹65 lakhs during the two days.

Prodigy Finance collaborates with 12 American universities

Prodigy Finance has entered into a collaboration with 12 universities in the U.S. — Bentley University, Hult International Business School, University of North Dakota, University of Southern Mississippi, Mayo Graduate School, Miami Herbert Business School, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, South Dakota State University, University of Memphis, University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Memphis, and Oregon Health and Science University. This will allow students to choose from a much wider list of Business, Science, and Engineering colleges and acquire the necessary skills to scale their future towards the path of success. With this, Prodigy Finance now works with over 800 colleges providing 1000 postgraduate programmes to its students.

Eupheus Learning to partner with Global Education Solutions

Eupheus Learning is partnering with Global Education Solutions (GES) for its proprietary platform, MyKensho, which provides life skills and career development tools for the overall development of students, aligned with the NEP 2020’s vision. MyKensho is a discovery platform which enables students to become more self-aware and make informed decisions on study and career choices with instructor-led intervention. The mentors will be certified by GES. This partnership will strengthen the Eupheus offering within schools and bridge the gap between in-classroom and at-home learning solutions. Since the schools will have to draw out content, capability, tools, and resources to offer an overall development of students, Eupheus Learning will enable this through MyKensho and the deep expertise of the GES team.

JKBS holds orientation for its PGDM batch

JK Business School (JKBS) recently conducted Adhwan, an orientation programme for its latest batch of PGDM students. This annual event takes place after a 100-day on-boarding programme ‘Buniyaad’, to strengthen the basics of management and bridge gaps by bringing together students from diverse backgrounds together. The chief guest for Adhwan was Vishal Sehgal, MD, Nischay EduCorp . The PGDM Batch of 2021-23 has a mix of graduates from various streams like engineering, commerce, humanities, science, and management.

Eruditus gets $650 million funding

Eruditus announced a $650 million funding round through a mix of primary and secondary funding, which values the company at $3.2 billion. Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 join Emeritus’ returning investors, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate and Prosus, and existing investors, Sequoia Capital India and Bertelsmann. Proceeds from the round will be used to develop new courses in conjunction with university partners, create new products and industry verticals, expand the company’s business serving governments and enterprises, double-down on new geographical markets, and fund acquisitions.

#YoungWarriorNXT programme launched

On International Youth Day 2021, the Ministry of Youth Affairs (MoYAS), UN offices (UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, UNV, UN Women, UN AIDS, UNHCR, WHO, and ILO) and YuWaah (Generation Unlimited in India) introduced the second phase of the #YoungWarrior movement called #YoungWarriorNXT. The theme is “Celebrating Youth Innovation and Resilience”. #YoungWarriorNXT has been envisioned to serve as an emergency response to the learning and skilling crisis compounded by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns and aims to equip the young people of India between the ages of 14 and 24 with key life and employability skills to enable them to pursue successful lives and careers. The programme will also include initiatives that address mental health and emotional wellbeing. To be a part of #YoungWarriorNXT, participants can register by sending YWNXT to +919650414141 on WhatsApp or sending YWNXT on the U-Report India Facebook Page. For more details: www.yuwaah.org/youngwarrior

Support for Bal Gurukul from Blackstone

Shruti Agrawal and Sambhav Jain, 25-year-old associates in Blackstone’s Private Equity team in India, have won $100,000 for the Indian Development Foundation (IDF) in the Blackstone Gives Back Challenge, a firmwide charity competition. The $100,000 won by the India team’s two junior employees will support Bal Gurukul, IDF’s flagship project that provides supplementary after school education programs to children most in need. Launched in 2005, Bal Gurukuls have supported millions of children access quality education and 247 are currently in operation nationwide. The $100,000 (₹75 lakh) grant will help expand Bal Gurukuls in the states of Orissa, Bihar, Gujarat and in North East India and support the education of more than 10,000 underprivileged children.

Podar International School expands

Podar International School has opened six news schools across Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in 2021-22. Inspite of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical schools having moved to online platforms, Podar International School has not only increased itsgeographical footprint but has also shown exceptional results in the recently concluded Class X CBSE and ICSE board exams of 2021. For the academic year 2021-22, Podar Education Network has set up Podar International School in Sangamner and Ballarpur in Maharashtra, Panelim in Goa, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Jalandhar in Punjab and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which will offer CBSE curriculum from Nursery to Class 5.

XLRI celebrates National Librarians Day

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, recently celebrated the ‘National Librarians’ Day’ at the Sir Jehangir Ghandy Library in remembrance of the 129th birth anniversary of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, the father of Indian Library Science. At a formal function Prof. A.K Pani, Dean-Academics; Fr. Paul Fernandes SJ, Director; Prof. M. Srimannarayana, Associate Dean, Corporate Programme and VIL; Prof. J; Ajith Kumar, Associate Dean-FPM and Research; Prof. Santanu Gupta, the faculty and staff members of XLRI and the library staff members were present.

GLIM Chennai collaborates with University of Chicago

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, announced a partnership with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business to provide custom executive education programmes that offer leadership, strategy, management, and finance frameworks to take participants and their organisations to the next level. The partnership will design and deliver “Project Ascent,” a high-impact next-generation custom-blended leadership programme for senior leaders of L&T and is scheduled to commence in October 2021. The programme serves to support the initiatives in developing a ‘future ready’ pipeline of senior leaders who will play an important role in the organization’s future growth.

IMS Noida holds virtual art competition

The Fine Arts Hussain Club, IMS Noida, organized a virtual art competition named “Kala Kaushal” on the theme of Independence Day. The chief guest was Priyanka Das, who holds a Master's degree in Madhubani painting. Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director IMS Noid, and club head Shikha Srivastava were also present. Students showcased their ideas of patriotism, culture, the freedom struggle, India's geographical beauty, monuments, festivals through their artwork. A slogan writing competition was also conducted.

SRM-AP celebrates Independence Day

SRM University-AP organised a ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ on August 13, 2021, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. Vice-Chancellor Professor V.S. Rao inaugurated the ceremony. A large number of students, professors and employees participated. Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar-in-charge; Sivakumar Raghavan, Director-Human Resources; Revathi Balakrishnan, Assistant Director-Student Affairs, Wg. Commander Venkatachalam, Director-Campus Life Maintenance, Suma N., Chief Finance and Accounts Officer and others were present. The university also celebrated Independence Day on August 15 with a flag hoisting and a message from the Vice Chancellor. There were cultural performances by the students and the national anthem was sung.

Bloggers Alliance launches Student Wing

On its second anniversary, Bloggers Alliance launched a “Student Wing” to help youngsters learn and nurture skills. The wing will engage with the student community across management and mass communication institutes across India and carry out following activities: Live projects on digital and social media, digital branding, influencer marketing and allied areas; Paid Internships in business storytelling, digital storytelling, social media marketing and allied areas; Campus ambassador programme; and Engage with student influencers. Bloggers Alliance has launched online certificate courses in blogging and storytelling. The Story Talks video series on business storytelling is aimed at teaching storytelling skills to every blogger and influencer. For details, visit bloggersalliance.org or contact +91-9810337995 (via WhatsApp).

Chitkara University collaborates with University of Windsor, Canada

Chitkara University announced a new international collaboration with University of Windsor to support transnational education and student mobility. The agreement was signed by Dr. Robert Gordon, President and Vice-Chancellor University of Windsor, and Dr. Madhu Chitkara Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University at a virtual event. The event was attended by senior leadership of both universities, including representation from the Canadian Consulate. Under the new academic mentorship agreement, Chitkara faculty teaching in the programme will be mentored by Odette faculty, providing feedback, support, sharing their knowledge, skills, and experience while fostering a connection to students in India who will transition to UWindsor after completing the first two years at Chitkara. This programme allows students to specialise in areas of high market demand, including in Accounting, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Business Analytics, Marketing, and Strategy and Entrepreneurship, while saving international tuition fees for students studying in India. Students will earn a UWindsor Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) at the end of their studies in Canada and are eligible to apply for three-year post-study work permits. For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in/global

Digitising education

The AISECT Group of Universities has taken a big step in digitising education through the Learning Management System that facilitates education digitally and the faculty-student relationship. The Learning Management System of the AISECT Group of Universities has registered 11,000 students with more than 500 faculty members and more than 6500 classes conducted till May. Universities have facilitated the availability of educational content 24x7 for the students and at their convenience. It provides the students with live sessions, which are recorded for later use. Each student has profile to avail numerous facilities like pre-recorded lectures, direct interaction with the faculty and other digitised projects. Additionally, students can also track their progress by themselves on their profiles.

Leap to expand team

Overseas ed-tech platform Leap is planning to add 500 employees by the end of 2021, as it embarks on the next phase of growth. The company intends to expand its team in multiple domains including community development, study abroad counselling, product, sales, engineering, business development, and will open employment avenues for both freshers as well as experienced professionals. A key hiring focus is the expansion of Leap's engineering and product teams as the company scales its digital-first and data-led study abroad solution. Additionally, Leap will also look to onboard study abroad experts onto its platform to give international aspirants personalized guidance.

Think Change Forum releases recommendations

Independent think tank Think Change Forum released a set of recommendations on “How to Make the Indian Education System Future Proof”. To supplement its research and analysis, it hosted a panel discussion on the topic brought together experts such as Gowri Ishwaran, Padma Shri awardee and Founder Principal, Sanskriti School; Maj. Harsh Kumar, Secretary, NCERT; Col. Gopal Karunakaran, CEO Shiv Nadar School; Prof. Ajay Rana, Dean, Director and Professor, Amity University; Prof. Rajib Dasgupta, Professor and Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU; and Prof Binod Khadria, Chair Professor of Contemporary Indian Studies at School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers, New Jersey, the U.S. The panellists were unanimous in their view that the pandemic has shaken up the system and that, while it has thrown up new challenges, it has also presented an unprecedented opportunity for educators and policy makers to take a quantum leap in making Indian education system progressive and future proof at a mass scale. A recorded version of the panel discussion can be accessed at the Forum's YouTube channel.

Marwadi University inaugurates moot court hall

The Faculty of Law of the Rajkot-based Marwadi University (MU) inaugurated a newly-constructed state-of-the-art moot court hall in its premises recently. The moot court hall includes HD teleconferencing facilities and interiors that match the best of Indian courtrooms, to help students gain edge in the legal ecosystem. The Faculty of Law, MU, currently offers B.Com. LL.B (Hons), B.A. LL.B.(Hons), LLM and PhD courses and specialisation in criminal, commercial, constitutional and IP laws; electives in emerging areas in law like food, entertainment, air and space, energy; and eight compulsory internships from the first year itself. MU also recently held its first pan-India virtual moot court competition featuring 42 teams.

BIHER signs agreement with BWH

Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) has successfully signed a “Mutual Understanding and Confidential Disclosure Agreement” (CCDA) with The Brigham and Women’s Hospital, (BWH), an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, to set up a world-class cutting edge diagnostic research centre. This paves the way for a formal engagement towards the joint development of a state-of-art research facility in medical, point of care, mobile-based diagnostics.

IIT-Delhi launches UJF lab

IIT-Delhi recently launched the Universal Justice Foundation (UJF) lab facility on Artificial Intelligence for the judiciary. This was inaugurated by Justice S. Ravindra Bhat. This is the second time that the institute has undertaken an initiative for the legal domain with the first being the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Law and Technology. Technology has already made its way into the courts and significantly improved data management and replaced the otherwise time-consuming paper process.

BSACIST inaugurates Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence

The Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence (COE) has been inaugurated at the at the School of Mechanical Sciences in the BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST) campus. This COE is established based on the Dassault Systèmes Academy Member Programme initiative and BSACIST will be the Academic Certification Centre of DASSAULT SYSTEMES. The programme will offer job-oriented skill-based value-added programmes for the undergraduate and postgraduate students of Mechanical, Automobile, Aerospace and Polymer Engineering streams. BSACIST has also signed an MoU with EDS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore to train the trainees.

India Skills Competition

The India Skills Competition will be conducted in Delhi this year with participants from over 20 states. Tentatively scheduled to be held in October, the victorious team will represent India in Shanghai in the Olympics of Skills in 2022, according to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. The team will be trained by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The competition has so far received more than 5000 registrations and selection will be based on a two-tier process.