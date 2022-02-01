News from the world of education: February 1, 2022

01 February 2022 15:15 IST

Eckovation’s Gyanodaya Godda bags the Silver

Gyanodaya Godda, an initiative by Eckovation, recently won the Silver Award for its excellence in district-level initiatives, at the National E-governance awards held by the Government of India. The initiative was successfully implemented in Jharkhand’s Godda district to improve the pass percentage of students by enhancing infrastructure and resources at schools.

Young Innovator Programme

Following the announcement that January 16 will be designated as National Start-up Day, CuriousJr launched the Young Innovator programme to provide mentorship and support to select young innovators so that they can learn and grow their start-up ideas in the best possible way. The programme was open to students from Classes 6 to 12 who had ideas related to computer technology and had a basic knowledge of coding and the technology they wanted to develop.

National Conference of Sahodaya School concluded

The 27th National Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes recently held its valedictory session, at the end of a two-day discussion and deliberation by thought-provoking leaders. The event was witnessed by over 7,000 attendees on the virtual platform and 20,000 attendees on YouTube.

Fyp acquires Edunify

Fyp recently acquired Edunify as part of its expansion plans. With this acquisition, the company aims at expanding its user base through school tie-ups pan India.

At IIT-Kanpur

IIT-Kanpur’s Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), in collaboration with the American India Foundation and Acquafront Infrastructure, recently facilitated a seven-day virtual Oxygen Plant Refresher Training workshop to educate and train the operators for the smooth operation of the facilities under the Mission Bharat O2 initiative. SIIC also partnered with Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX), to scout and mentor entrepreneurs and MSMEs to create, deploy and commercialise technologies and products for the Indian military and defence PSUs.

Professor Bushra Ateeq, Associate Professor in the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) Department, was recently selected for the prestigious Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Award-2021 in the Medical Sciences- Basic Research category. She received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in Medical Sciences (2020).

On National Girl Child Day, Kiran Bedi joined the team of Udghosh, IIT Kanpur’s annual sports festival and interacted with students. She narrated anecdotes from her journey and launched Udghosh’s programme “Wednesday For Women, an initiative to celebrate female sports legends whose serve as an inspiration.

In a recent virtual function for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded digital certificates to 61 winners of PMRBP 2021 and 2022, using a blockchain and self-sovereign identity-driven technology developed by CRUBN, an IIT Kanpur-incubated company, under the National Blockchain Project.

IIT-Kanpur’s MBA Programme under the Industrial and Management Engineering (IME) Department recently recorded 100% placement for the outgoing batch of 2020-22. A total of 61 offers were received from 35 visiting companies, in addition to 11 pre-placement offers/interviews. The programme had recruiters from various sectors with 37% getting placed in Analytics, 24% in IT/Consulting, 20% in Marketing, 11% in Finance and 8% in Operations respectively.

IIT-Roorkee wins National Gold Award

IIT Roorkee’s team of researchers led by Prof. Dharmendra Singh recently won the National Gold Award for e-governance for Outstanding Research on Citizen-Centric Services by Academic/Research Institutions. The team won for the development of E-waste-based Microwave Absorbing Material for Electromagnetic Shielding and Stealth Applications.

At Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University was recently ranked at top 30 Band Performers at national level in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement 2021. The university has also been recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO).

Coding curriculum launched

The Delhi Government, in partnership with Camp K12, recently launched coding and 21st century skills in Delhi schools as part of its Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE). Students will have the opportunity for experiential learning through projects, field visits, internships, and so on, in their field of interest.

Bry-Air and DRI bring about education unification

Bry Air and DRI recently have provided the students with laptops and tablets to help students to pursue their education without any hindrance during the lockdown. Along with Literacy India, they have adopted a few learning centres to provide free education to underprivileged children.

upGrad launches upGrad Alumni Network

upGrad recently launched an online community platform, upGrad Alumni Network (UAN), which allows its alumni to find and discover other members and schedule/organise video meetings, avail of 1-1 mentorship, register and attend alumni events, apply and post jobs, access to resources library, and so on, at one go. The platform is available to the alumni pool irrespective of the location.

GIIS hosts webinar

Global Indian International School, Noida, recently organised a webinar to counsel high school students about career prospects in aviation management as part of its University Placement Programmes. The two-hour session emphasised on the career prospect and opportunities after B.Sc and BBA in Aviation Management, with commercial pilot license and Drone Pilot training programme.

TVS Credit and IIM Trichy sign MoU

TVS Credit Services Limited and the IIM Trichy recently signed a MoU to boost innovation, R&D, and collaboration to design new solutions for promoting financial inclusion in the country. The partnership will bring together academic and industry stalwarts and professionals who will jointly design, develop and deliver cutting-edge technological solutions in areas of management and financial inclusion. It will also be a platform to train and mentor young professionals.

Online course on Hinduism launched

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently launched a six-month Online Certificate Programme on Introduction to Hinduism. The fee is ₹10,000, and anyone over 16 years can enrol at https://amrita.edu/ahead/introduction-to-hinduism/. The first batch starts from April 2022.

Indian Knowledge Systems launches three initiatives

Indian Knowledge Systems, MoE, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently launched three initiatives: Proposals for New IKS Centres, Competitive Research proposals and Student Internships Programme. The goal is to act as a catalyst for initiating research, education, and outreach activities in various parts of the country. An online event was conducted in the presence of AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, IKS Division Team including National Coordinator Prof. G.S. Murthy, Coordinator Prof. Anuradha Choudry, Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, Anurag Deshpande and Shreyas Kurhekar.

Inaugural session of AICTE UKIERI

IMS Ghaziabad recently hosted the AICTE- UKIERI “Further Education Leadership and Management Training Workshop-II” for academic leaders across India, under the Technical Education Leadership Development Programme (TELDP).

New technology for charging electric vehicles

IIT (BHU) Varanasi scientists recently developed a new technology for charging electric vehicles. A team of researchers from the Department of Electrical Engineering at the institute developed a new technology for on-board charger for vehicles, which will help reduce the cost of two and four wheeler electric vehicles.

CFA Institute reports results for CFA Programme Level II

CFA Institute recently announced that of 18,047 candidates worldwide, who sat for the Level II CFA Programme exam in November, 46 percent have passed. More information is available at https://www.cfainstitute.org/en/programs/cfa/exam/results-info

Wadhwani TakeOff

Wadhwani Foundation and the National Entrepreneurship Network recently launched the Wadhwani Takeoff Programme. It will give shortlisted participants extensive exposure to the entrepreneurial ecosystem through networking exposure with entrepreneurs, mentorship by business leaders and entrepreneurs, and a golden opportunity to pitch ideas to investors.

Software Product Management Summit

The Centre for Software and IT Management (CSITM) at IIM Bangalore and the International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA), hosted Software Product Management Summit 2022 recently. CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka; Ramana Reddy, IAS officer in charge of IT, and Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, spoke at the event.

ISB Executive Education and Eruditus collaborates

The Indian School of Business recently launched the next cohort of the 12-week Advanced Business Analytics Programme with Eruditus. The programme will start from February 14 and help professionals make informed decisions by leveraging data analytics tools. Learners will gain alumni status of the ISB Executive Network.

GitHub launches new web series

GitHub's Education Stream Team recently launched New Beginnings, the second season of its Campus TV series. This free resource spans a range of topics from navigating the academic landscape, demystifying blockchain to learning CSS and Python. For details, visit, https://github.blog/2022-01-26-get-ready-for-campus-tv-season-2-new-beginnings/