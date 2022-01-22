News from the world of education: January 22, 2022

22 January 2022 17:27 IST

M.Sc. Molecular and Cellular Basis of Human Disease

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the course starting in September 2022.

Eligibility: A three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 65% from a reputable university in a Biomedical-related subject. Medical students may also apply. Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent is required.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fEqyUO or contact biosciences-pgt@sheffield.ac.uk

M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence and Applications

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the one-year course starting in September 2022. Scholarships between £4,000 and£5,000 are available to new international students.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree or overseas equivalent. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5) is required.

Visit https://bit.ly/3o13Wmb or contact science-masters@strath.ac.uk for details

LLB and LLM Law

Fateh Education in partnership with The University of Manchester invites applications for LLB and LLM Law -2022. Partial scholarships are available to students from India with the highlight being a British Council GREAT scholarship for Law and Justice for Master’s students. All scholarships are awarded based on academic merit. For more information, visit, https://bit.ly/3rqcdAE For details on eligibility and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3tFHcM3

Applied Finance programme

KPMG in India has partnered with Masters’ Union to launch a one-year part-time programme in Applied Finance with embedded internship for B.Com, BBA and MBA students. The programme aims to improve employability and fill in the gaps in the curriculum. The hybrid programme includes a six-month virtual internship with KPMG in India. Each student will receive mentorship and training in tools like SAP and Power BI.

University of Essex extends School Membership Scheme in India

The University of Essex will extend its School Membership Scheme in India to offer structured support and engagement with more schools to offer focused support to students, teachers and counsellors. There is no cost associated with membership and participating schools have to attend member events and engage with the network activities.

SOS Children’s Villages of India trains over 2,000 youth

SOS Children’s Villages recently organised workshop on Skilling Youth in Pandemic Times. It was addressed by Sumanta Kar, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, along with Naveen Singh, District Coordinator, Nuh-Haryana Skill Development Mission. The NGO had trained over 2,000 youth in the past two years.

Extramarks Weekender

Extramarks’ recreational festival, ‘Extramarks Weekender’, was held on January 15 and 16. Aimed at rediscovering the joy of learning, the festival had dedicated zones for learning and education, group counselling sessions, a live classroom, workshops and talks, and interactive games, entertainment and a pop-up market. Celebrities like Mithali Raj, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared their experiences on following one’s passion, empowering children, mental health, and more.

Sanskriti University on a patent high

Sanskriti University was recently ranked seven in the list of Indian academic institutions with the highest number of patent applications. The institute has filed more than 400 patents and over 150 design applications, and more than 50 patent applications have been published.

Universal Business School appoints new academic director

Universal Business School recently appointed Karunakar Jha as its Academic Director, to deliver high-quality outcomes, set academic standards, collaborate across the multiple programmes, deliberate on faculty productivity assessment, develop industry-international connections with teaching, research publications and mentoring interventions.