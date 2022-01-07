News from the world of education - January 7, 2022

07 January 2022 12:40 IST

Information on admissions, courses, events, MoUs and more

Learn Fest 2022

OrangeSlates recently announced its ‘Learn Fest 2022’ on the theme ‘Seamless Learning Experiences’ on January 8, 2022, from 9.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. The free digital event is for teachers and educators to learn critical teaching strategies, latest ed-tech tools and various self-care tips with 10 interactive sessions. It offers over 1000 learning minutes, useful resources and a Digital Goodie bag to all participants. Register at https://learnfest.orangeslates.com

Quiz Contest from Practically

Advertising

Advertising

Learning app Practically has launched the ‘School and Student Championship,’ a nationwide quiz contest. There is no registration fee. The quiz offers top three winners cash prizes of up to ₹600,000. Students can also win scholarships worth ₹500,000 on the Practically App. The competition will be held in two segments: one for students from Classes 6 to 8 and the second for Classes 9 to 12. The last date to apply is January 10, 2022. The qualifier round will be held on January 12 and the final on January 14, 2022. To enrol, visit https://bit.ly/3q7Mmgo

IMS Noida opens admissions

Institute of Management Studies Noida, affiliated to CCS University, Meerut, invites application for its 2022 batch. The institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology. Those who have passed or will appear for the higher secondary exams from any recognised board can apply for undergraduate couress. For postgraduate courses, applicants must have completed graduation. All eligible candidates have to undergo an entrance exam comprising a written test and personal interview. For details, visit https://imsnoida.com/ For admission-related queries, call 18001039383, +91-9911500000 or 0120-4798800-02

Extramarks launches free JEE course

Extramarks has launched a free online crash course #JEEtKiTaiyaari to help students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022. The course will help students revise the syllabus with 115+ hours of live sessions, 13+ mock tests and 70+ practice worksheets. Experts will share tips, solve doubts, and conduct error analysis to get students exam-ready. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3G5iPuv or download the app from Playstore or Appstore.

M.Sc. Water Engineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year, full-time M.Sc. Water Engineering course starting in September 2022. The course will prepare students for work in areas such as the water industry, sustainable urban development, flood and environmental management.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class from a reputable university in Civil or Structural Engineering or other appropriate Engineering or Science subject. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Visit https://bit.ly/3n35HhU for more details

Child Rights Fellowship

Ashoka University and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights have opened applications for the second cohort of Child Rights Fellowship (CRF) commencing in March 2022. The deadline to apply is January 10. The one-year fellowship is open to post-graduates with one year work experience or graduates with three years of work experience, and those are 30 years or below as of March 1, 2022. Proficiency in Hindi and English as well as willingness to reside in Delhi during the fellowship is essential. For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3zsXdFU

Vidyanjali Higher Education Volunteer Programme

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has started registration for the Vidyanjali Higher Education Volunteer Programme, which aims to create a robust team of volunteers who can positively impact the nation’s higher education system by contributing with academic, training, and infrastructure support. To participate, both volunteers and institutions can sign up at https://bit.ly/3HDiTSt

PG Diploma in Global Logistics and Supply Chain

MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai will launch its second batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management from January 11, 2022. The thrice-a-week course will be conducted by industry professionals. The curriculum covers Global Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Material Management, Distribution Management, Transactional Logistics, Foreign Trade Policy and international Business and includes an orientation programme, industry case studies, project assignment and written exams. To register, visit https://forms.gle/U5k2oomEadW2eJYSA

Seekho launches SeekhoX

Seekho will launch a weekly live virtual event series ‘SeekhoX’. This will comprise four hour-long sessions per month held with leaders from fast-growing companies, entrepreneurs and public figures. The first will be on January 8, 2022, with Ankur Warikoo, entrepreneur, public speaker and digital educator. SeekhoX is an interactive series where freshers and young professionals can seek advice and insights on building their careers. In his SeekhoX session, Ankur will talk about career management, personal growth and his hacks to succeed in life.

Career Counselling for rural students

LaunchMyCareer is partnering with CSC Academy to provide career guidance to rural students from Class 8 onwards at all CSC Academies across the country. Children from rural areas can reach out to the nearest Academy and seek career counselling, further their knowledge about different careers, and seek guidance from expert advisors. The Online Platform for Career Guidance and Counselling was officially launched in the presence of Dr. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, MD, CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd and Secretary, CSC Academy; Ankur Aggarwal, MD and Co-Founder, LaunchMyCareer and David Hogdson from British Psychological Society.

JAGSoM’s Industry Internship Programme

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has successfully placed the entire eligible batch for the Industry Internship programme (IIP) as of December 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic. As per the Internship report 2021, the average stipend of JAGSoM students has risen by 60%, and 50% of the students received pre-placement offers with their internship. A significant number of students have been hired by Information Technology and Services, Consulting, Financial, and Banking sectors.

BHIS Santa Cruz partners with SAC

Billabong High International School, Santacruz, partnered with Spark A Change (SAC) Foundation to celebrate Christmas. Students and staff played Secret Santa for the children at SAC’s centres and provided necessary educational material. Children under SAC visited the school and were entertained with a Christmas programme and given various tips about online education.

Intel Unnati Lab at CIIC

Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) and B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST) have entered into an MoU with Intel Technology India Private Limited under the programme Intel Unnati – Data Centric Labs for Emerging Technologies” managed and executed by System Integrator partner AUK Computing. The MoU will deploy AI, ML, IoT and Smart Mobility-related training curriculum on Intel architecture (IA) to the students and startups and establish a state- of-the-art Intel Unnati Lab at CIIC.

AWS Young Builders Challenge 2021 results

Students from 10 schools across India demonstrated ingenious ways to tackle real-world problems in smart farming and smart irrigation, urban transport management, and utilities management to emerge as winners at the AWS Young Builders Challenge 2021. The schools were Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Delhi; Amity International School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Army Public School, Kolkata, West Bengal; Bal Bharati Public School, Dwaraka, Delhi; BCM Arya Model Sr. Secondary School, Punjab; Delhi Public School, Sector-45, Gurugram, Haryana; HAL Public School, Karnataka; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vijayanarayanam, Tamil Nadu; Salwan Public School, Delhi; and The Amaatra Academy, Karnataka. Individual students showcased various innovative ideas based on Cloud Computing and AI to address rissues such as an app for water conservation, an AI-enabled application for smart farming, an intelligent bus lane system, a smart energy application, and a ‘diagnoser robot’ that identifies health conditions.

GLIM sees successful placement season

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, witnessed successful placements of PGPM students’ batch of 2022. The average CTC grew by 31%. Companies such Accenture, ADP, Bain, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Cognizant, EY GDS, FedEx, HCL, Infosys, Incedo, Optum, Tiger Analytics, Zoom, and ZS Associates participated and placement was observed across segments such as Analytics, Business & Technology Consulting, Product, Logistics & Supply Chain, Fin-tech, Healthcare, Sports, Ed-Tech and Digital.

In the ARIIA rankings

The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) was launched in 2018 by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Government of India, announced the results of the Third Edition of ARIIA Rankings on December 29.

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, has been ranked Number 1 under Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) - 2021 in General (Non-Technical) Category. EDII is the only institute from Gujarat to be ranked as Number 1 across all seven categories.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal was the only one among the seven IISERs to be identified in the ‘Promising’ band under ‘Institute of National Importance and Central Universities/CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions) (Technical)’ Category.

IIIT-Naya Raipur students to intern in Canada

The International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) recently announced that seven B. Tech final-year students had been selected for a Summer Internship in Canadian Universities through the non-profit research organisation Mitacs. Of the seven, Sparsh Agrawal will go to Universityof Toronto, Toronto; Gaurav Mundada toThompson Rivers University, Kamloops; Tushar Agrawal to the University of Calgary, Calgary; Aakash Agrawal to York University, Toronto; Sakshi Kumari to Ryerson University, Toronto; Prathistith Raj Medi to the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Ritik Bompliwar to Dalhousie University. They will work on different research topics in their respective universities for 12 weeks from May 22.

NAV BackOffice helps learners

In order to provide continuous learning facilities to destitute learners, ITes solutions provider NAV BackOffice distributed pullovers and gave a cheque of ₹100,000 to purchase tablets and bicycles. The company has collaborated with NGOs, I-India and Top Neurons, for this purpose. NAV BackOffice also launched a campaign ‘Hum Layenge Khushiyan’ across Jaipur and leveraged its 1500-strong employee base, who get ₹4000 each and decided on the cause they want to work for.

Online session on journalism

SAI International Education Group hosted an online event on ‘Journalism Without Fear’ to help aspiring young journalists. The event was organised in collaboration with 18 Round Square schools and the keynote speakers were Shyamal Majumdar, author, columnist and former Editor of Business Standard; and Ashok Pradhan, News Head, Times of India, Odisha. Students got a glimpse of journalism’s impact on society and the opportunity to interact. Around 200 students from Classes 6 to 8 participated.

Chitkara University news

Shipra Dureja, an alumnus of Chitkara University, was awarded the DAAD Award 2021 for excellence in academics. The prize is awarded through the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) annually by the University of Magdeburg, Germany, to foreign students. Shipra Dureja completed her Computer Science Engineering from Chitkara University in 2016 and her Master’s in September 2021. She nd headed the management team of Academic Club of the Faculty of Computer Science and was also student leader for a year. She was active in projects and developed other forms of support for International Master’s students.

With the aim of promoting interdisciplinary research, Chitkara University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Chitkara International School (CIS) have launched a Collaborative Research Project (CRP), which facilitates collaboration between the faculty and students. By participating in the Collaborative Research Project, faculty members can find colleagues with whom they can collaborate and students who may be interested in assisting with their projects.

Teachmint acquires Airlearn

Teachmint has announced its third acquisition with Airlearn, a video engagement platform for education businesses. With this deal, Teachmint strengthens its developer offering called Teachstack, enabling ed-tech companies across the globe to build state-of-the-art classroom solutions for their users. The entire team at Airlearn becomes a part of Teachstack, with founders Awadhesh Kumar and Somveer Payal taking up roles as the Director of Product and Director of Engineering respectively.