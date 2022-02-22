News from the world of Education: February 22, 2022

Information on new programmes, courses and events in schools and colleges.

Nestlé India’s Nesternship 3.0

Internshala is hosting Nestlé India’s Nesternship 3.0., which offers 1,000 virtual internships in profiles including but not limited to corporate affairs, finance, sales analytics, and more. Selected interns will be assigned a mentor from Nestlé to guide them. They will receive an internship certificate and an assured reward of Amazon vouchers during the 50-day stint. For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/Nestship3

Great Learning webinar

Great Learning will host a webinar on Careers Post PGP-DSE: Placements, trends, and More on February 23. The hour-long, free, live session, conducted by Mishthy Sablania, Senior Manager, Career Preparation, Great Learning, is meant for those who want to understand Data Science, its scope, and influence. To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8252384943287147022

ACCA launches new campaign

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants recently launched ‘The Future is in the Curriculum’ campaign to help students be future-ready in Accounts and Finance. The band Aflatunes has created an acapella video for the campaign. For details, visit, https://www.accaindia.co.in/FutureIsInTheCurriculum

TCSiON launches programme with NTTF

TCSiON and Nettur Technical Training Foundation launched skill development programmes in Robotics, Automation, Manufacturing, and Electronics in phygital model. They will offer three diploma and 12 certification courses to make learners job-ready. Visit https://learning.tcsionhub.in/hub/ve/

KL Deemed-to-be University in Internshala’s Annual Rankings 2021

KL Deemed-to-be University recently ranked No. 1 in Andhra Pradesh in Internshala’s Annual Rankings 2021. The annual rankings are conducted in association with AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), Government of India and recognise the efforts of higher education institutes in placing their students in companies.

IIT(BHU) Varanasi and U.S. National Science Foundation collaborate

I-DAPT-HUB Foundation, a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, recently collaborated with U.S. National Science Foundation for joint research on Data Analytics and Predictive Technologies (DAPT). The focus is to solve societal challenges of both countries and scale up the Science and Technology relationship between India and the U.S.

Simplilearn and Mphasis collaborate

Simplilearn recently partnered with Mphasis to upskill freshers in Full Stack Java Development. The programme is designed to train learners in Java for front-end, backend, and database layer web development. Upon programme completion, learners will be eligible to become Full Stack Java Developers.

Sulekha survey on education

A recent study by Sulekha unveiled insights about demand for education and skilling-related services in Indian cities. Key findings include: the top five categories that have seen a spike in online searches include placement consultancies, distance education, visa consultants, designing tools training and finance and accounting tuitions; the top five cities are Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai; in Chennai, the top services are job training, school tuitions, language training, competitive exam coaching and distance education.

Trilochan Sastry speaks at Inequality Conversations

Trilochan Sastry, faculty in the Decision Sciences area at IIM-Bangalore and Founder-Chairman, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), recently delivered a lecture on Current Status of Inequality, as part of the Inequality Conversations. This was the third lecture in the series hosted by IIMB’s Centre for Public Policy (CPP).

IISER Bhopal researchers develop organic polymers

Researchers at IISER Bhopal recently developed organic polymers, which can remove highly polar organic micropollutants (POMs) from water. The research was led by Abhijit Patra, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal. The team comprised Arkaprabha Giri, Ph.D. student, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, Subha Biswas, former BS-MS student of Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, MD. Waseem Hussain, former Ph.D. student of Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, Tapas Kumar Dutta, Ph.D. student, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal. The findings have been published in the peer-reviewed journal of the American Chemical Society, ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces (https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.1c24393)

Indian students shine at NY fashion week

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) students. in collaboration with London School of Trends (LST), recently presented a sustainable, fashion-forward collection, Indian Fashion Trunk, at the seventh season of the recently concluded New York Fashion Week. Focussed on fall-winter trends for the 2022 season, the collection depicted indigenous craftsmanship, art, design, originality, and textiles from different Indian states.

Noida International University signs MoU with BRICS International Forum

Noida International University recently signed an MoU with BRICS International Forum to encourage research, academic exchanges in Science, technology, the Humanities, Medical, Paramedical, Health Sciences and Sports between both organisations. The MOU outlines the initiative for mutual cooperation in research, development, education, training, transfer of technology and dissemination of knowledge on long term non-commercial basis, among others.

KIIT College of Education’s Induction programme

KIIT College of Education recently organised an online induction programme for newly enrolled students in B.Ed. and M.Ed. programmes. The theme was Communication Skills: The Ladder to a Successful Journey. EDHEC ranked in2022 Financial Times Global MBA Ranking

The EDHEC Global MBA recently ranked among the Top 75 MBAs and got the number three spot for responsible management education in the recently released 2022 Financial Times Global MBA Ranking.

NIT-AP conducts course by GIAN

The Department of Civil Engineering, NIT-AP, recently conducted a short-term course on Online GIAN Course on Nanomaterials for Water Treatment. Sponsored by the Global Initiative for Academic Networks (GIAN), Ministry of Education, Government of India, the course was open to students pursuing post-graduate in Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology and researchers and faculty from academic Institutions.

AICTE’s IKS division receives great response for research project

The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Division of AICTE recently announced that it received an overwhelming response for its research project. Out of 156 applications received, 15 proposals in six focus areas were selected. Almost one-third of the applications received were for Science, Engineering, Technology. Other areas selected for research included Linguistics, Phonetics, Epistemology, Language Technology, Indian Traditional Knowledge Base, Arts, Literature, Culture, Aesthetics Folklore, Education, Management, Administration, Law, Governance, and Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy.

Junior Ideathon series

21k School recently rolled out its Junior Ideathon series, a platform where young student entrepreneurs can present their ideas, within a 15-minute timeframe virtually, to a panel of entrepreneurs and businessmen. It was created to help develop students hone their curiosity and innovativeness, and develop their entrepreneurial skills. Around 145 students present their ideas across 15 breakout rooms.

Tinkering Lab set up

Anant National University recently inaugurated the Tinkering Lab, as a part of Aarambh, the recently established incubation centre. Along with the Makerspace, a multidisciplinary workshop and specialised studios, the lab aims to nurture innovation and build a problem-solving mindset among students. It comprises equipment such as laser cutting machines, 3D Printers, Zigsaw, Arduino kits, soldering station and more.

Amity University ‘s panel discussion

Amity Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies (AIDSS), Amity University, recently virtually organised a panel discussion on Resurgence of China: Geo-Strategic and Security Challenges for South and South East Asia and Indo Pacific Region. The keynote speaker was Lt. Gen. J. S. Negi, Former Commandant Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehra Dun.

UPES launches School of Liberal Studies

UPES Dehra Dun recently announced the launch of its School of Liberal Studies and brought together academicians from diverse fields to deliberate on the need to redefine liberal studies. The school offers courses across multiple domains, including Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Literature, Applied Mathematics and Data Science. Students can design their own degree by combining School of Liberal Studies programmes with various options of electives, minors, signature and life skills courses available through other schools of UPES.

TIGRIS Model United Nations organised

The Delhi wing of the AVI Foundation recently organised the TIGRIS Model United Nations (TMUN) with diverse topics. Participants were from India, Australia, Canada, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates. The aim was to bring students from around the globe to engage in intense discussions on pressing global issues and engage with each other diplomatically.

GLIM hosts virtual conference

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, recently organised its 12th Great Lakes-Union Bank Finance Conference virtually. Duvvuri Subbarao, 22nd Governor of Reserve Bank of India and Former Finance Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, delivered a talk on P olicymaking Dilemmas during Turbulent Times.

IIHMR University’s annual global conference Pradanya 2022 organised

IIHMR University, Jaipur, recently inaugurated its 26th Pradanya Annual Global Conference on Innovations in Healthcare and Education: The Decade of Acceleration for Global Goals. It was a three-day conference attended by 30 speakers from 25+ country and over 2,000 delegates.