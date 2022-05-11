News from the world of Education: May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022 14:34 IST

M.Sc. Data Communications

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the course starting this September.

Eligibility: First or upper second class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Physics, Maths, and other branches of Engineering. Applicants must have a strong background in Maths and technical modules. They must present evidence of relevant work/practical experience or strong performance in a major individual project during their degree. They must have an overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For information, visit, https://bit.ly/3Fhbb0q

Discount on TOEFL iBT with GRE General Test

ETS is offering a 25% savings on the TOEFL iBT test with GRE General Test Registration. With this, test takers save more than ₹3,480. For details visit, https://www.ets.org/india-toefl-gre

B.Sc Computer Science programme launched

BML Munjal University’s School of Engineering and Technology launched a three-year B. Sc. Degree programme in Computer Science. It offers specialisation in Data Science and AI, Cybersecurity, Big Data Analytics and mandatory minor specialisations in Business Analytics, Financial Technology, Digital Marketing. For details, visit www.bmu.edu.in

Part-time internships for college students

Internshala recently launched a new initiative to bring over 6,000 part-time internships for aspiring college students in India. Interested candidates may apply by May 14. The part-time internships under this campaign include varying profiles including but not limited to content writing, web development, digital marketing, business development, programming, and more. Hired students will need to work 2-3 hours a day from their home or office during. All internships under the initiative come with an assured stipend. For more details and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/part-tim6k

MEXT scholarship

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Government of Japan (MEXT) offers scholarships to international students who wish to study in Japan at a university (undergraduate level), college of technology or at a specialised training college. The scholarships offered are for five years, four years and three years respectively, beginning from April 2023. the last date to apply is May 27. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3PfjSwK

Free online courses on mental health in children

The U.K.-based University of Essex recently announced a series of free online courses on mental health in children to raise awareness of some of the challenges faced by children and youngsters today. The courses offer an insight into issues such as body image disorder, gender identity difficulties, self-harm, challenging behaviour, and interventions like psychodynamic counselling and the positive roles of schools. They courses will be of interest to those who work with children, as well as teachers and parents. They will be conducted on May 13, June 14, June 21, June 29, and July 6. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/39d4e4s

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM-Kozhikode and African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) recently signed an international MoU to collaborate and promote sustainable agriculture and rural development in 30+ member countries.

A book, titled Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications, co-authored by Professor B.Mahadevan, Professor of Operations Management, IIM-Bangalore was released recently. It aims to fill the gap for the required course on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), recently mandated by AICTE.

IIMA, in collaboration with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) recently organised its first, two-day International Research Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy. The conference was supported by the Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy, IIMA and co-sponsored by the National Stock Exchange, State Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, and National Institute for Securities Markets.

IIT-Madras researchers recently developed a structured model to help in the production of bio-cement, which is an alternative sustainable process for cementation. The team was led by Prof. G. K. Suraishkumar, Department of Biotechnology; Nirav Bhatt, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology; and Subasree Sridhar, Research Scholar. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed Biochemical Engineering Journal (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bej.2021.108214). The institute also recently partnered with International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Chennai, and Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), Chennai Chapter, to organise the National Conference on Energy Technologies (NCET-2022).

Partnerships, MoUs, and collaborations

Sanskriti University recently signed an MoU with Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for international academic cooperation in developing managerial skills and promoting the use of information technology.

Schoolnet recently announced a partnership with the R ajasthan government to provide Geneo, ReadToMe, and teacher training services in 6,500 government schools across all 33 districts of Rajasthan.

IIS (Deemed-to-be-University), Jaipur, recently extended its International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) partnership to its Jaipur campus by signing an MoU, to provide value-added programmes as global professional qualifications to its students. ISDC, in collaboration with Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), will enable the institute to offer US Certified Management Accountants (CMA) to its Commerce students.

In an effort to empower teachers by equipping them with knowledge about innovative pedagogies, the Sri Aurobindo Society and Square Panda India recently conducted a five-day experimental residential learning workshop for 24 teachers of Army Public Schools, Puducherry, through which teachers got hands-on experience in programmes such as foundational literacy, numeracy, scientific skills and 21st-century skills.

ALLEN Career Institute (ALLEN) and Bodhi Tree Systems recently announced a strategic partnership to build the world’s most admired and trusted education brand.

Future Nexus

Centurion University of Technology and Management (enacted in Odisha and AP), recently organised an event titled Future Nexus – Developing Skills for Industry 4.0. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, was present. It was organised keeping the objectives of India’s recently announced New Education Policy (NEP) in mind.

Pi Labs inaugurated

Pi Labs, where kids tinker, innovate, and learn Computer Science was recently visited and inaugurated by Saurabh Rao, its CEO and Divisional Commissioner. During the lab opening ceremony, students from classes 6 to 8 presented multiple projects related to physical and creative computing.

Uday Virmani at BITSoM

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has appointed Uday Virmani as Assistant Dean - External Engagements. He will be responsible for career services and industry partnerships, executive education programmes, and alumni relations.

SGU students secure US residencies

Eighteen South Asian medical students from St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada have secured residencies at various hospitals in the U.S.. Out of these, 14 are from India. The residencies cover a variety of specialities including neurology, emergency medicine, surgery, and more.

Campus ambassador programme launched

Uable recently launched a campus ambassador programme to bring together teen communities in schools, colleges, neighbourhoods, and other institutions. The chosen ones get a chance start their own mini social media network outside campus.

Ocxee launched

Ocxee-All in one platform recently announced its entry in India.It has partnerships with over 1,500 colleges across the globe. The platform helps students find the right country, course, and college. It supports them in collecting all the necessary documents, visa Process, appropriate budget-friendly accommodation, part-time jobs, and more.

Leadership Summit 2022

SIMB-Pune recently hosted the Leadership Summit for Diploma Principals and HODs. The theme was to deliberate on the NEP with respect to diploma technical education.

JK Lakshmipat University gets A Grade from NAAC

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, went through the process of assessment by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and was accredited with “A” Grade in its first attempt.

IIIT-NR hosts seminar

Students of IIIT-NR recently organised a seminar on Women in Engineering (WIE) to celebrate women engineers and scientists and inspire girls around the world to pursue their a career in Engineering. It was coordinated by Student Branch Counsellor Maifuz Ali.

AISECT National Conference

AISECT and Rabindranath Tagore University recently jointly held a day-long national conference on the Role of Social Entrepreneurship. Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel addressed the attendees on the role of providing equal opportunities to all sections to achieve economic progress.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management convocation

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), Dwarka, recently organised its 25th convocation with 241 students from the 2020-22 and 2019-2022 batches being conferred PG diplomas. Chief Guest Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, delivered the convocation address. Toppers of each PGDM programme were awarded gold medals.

Panel discussion on wealth and health

IMS Noida recently organised a panel discussion on Wealth and Health: The making of GDKP India. GK Reddy, Chairman, Stayfit Health and Fitness World Private Ltd, Manu Seth, Chairman Assocham (JEDC) International Business Leader, and Kulneet Suri, Senior Director, IMS Noida, were among the speakers.

IIAD industry conclave 2022

Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) recently held an Industry Conclave 2022 themed Disruption and Opportunities, which explored the challenges and new avenues that have risen in the design industry owing to the ongoing pandemic. The event saw participation from over 20 brands offline and online.

OUP webinar

Oxford University Press (OUP) recently organised a webinar with Simran Bhinder, author of UGC NET Paper 1, on the importance of attempting previous years’ question papers and identifying key trends and patterns. The author shared important tips and recommendations to help aspirants improve their exam performance.

Investor Education in India

Binance recently launched its Learn and Earn programme (https://academy.binance.com/en/learn-and-earn) that incentivises learning by allowing users to earn crypto while gaining knowledge about important topics across the blockchain industry. It also hosted a free, open-to-all webinar named Crypto for All to demystify myths around crypto trading.

Yale Hack 2022

A team of students from Plaksha University recently secured second position in Yale’s largest annual hackathon. Over 200+ participants from leading universities such as MIT, Yale, Northeastern participated in. Members of the winning team — Quantum Gurus — included Shreevardhan Shah and Saumya Choudhary from Plaksha University, and Rohitashwa Parikh from another college.

Global admissions

Athena Education has recorded a number of admissions to top universities across the globe. The total number of students with confirmed admissions stands at 68, of which 10 have got into the Ivy League universities. Further, 88% applicants made it to the top 10 universities in the U.K.

Holistic personality development

CMR University recently collaborated and worked with the Association of People with Disabilities (APD) to encourage students to work the community for various initiatives. The idea was to spread awareness of student community service.

International Criminal Trial Advocacy Competition

Symbiosis Law School Pune (SLS-P) recently virtually hosted the seventh edition of the Symbiosis Law School, Pune - International Criminal Trial Advocacy Competition, 2022 (SICTA 2022). There were 440 participants.

Smash Mains from Civilsdaily is successful

Civilsdaily recently registered a success rate of 80% at the culmination of its mentorship-driven programme, the Smash Mains. Majority of the students who appeared for the mains cracked the exam.

JBCN International School students receive scholarships

JBCN International Schools’ graduating students from the 2021-22 IBDP and A levels batch recently received scholarships worth $2.5 million.

ISRO chairman at LPU

S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Secretary, Department of Space (Government of India), recently visited Lovely Professional University, and inaugurated its second International Conference on Small Satellites (ICSS-2022). Addressing the students, the ISRO chairman encouraged them to work on various opportunities available in the space sector at present.