News from the world of education - August 27, 2021

27 August 2021 10:00 IST

Information on admission, scholarships, courses, partnerships, webinars and more...

TFI extends deadline for Fellowship application

Teach For India has extended the deadline to apply for its two-year, full-time paid fellowship to September 19. An applicant must be an Indian citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India, who has graduated with at least a Bachelor’s degree by June-July 2022. Those selected are placed as full-time teachers in government or low-income private schools where they teach English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies across Classes 1 to 10. For details, visit https://apply.teachforindia.org/

Programme in AI and Autonomous Software Systems

Advertising

Advertising

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, is accepting applications for its programme in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Software Systems within the Software and Information Systems Engineering M.Sc. programme. The two-year programme is designed for students with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Computer Science, or equivalent from an internationally recognised research university at a minimum GPA of 80/100. A TOEFL score of 85/120 or equivalent score in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam is required. English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a programme taught in English. GRE is recommended but not required. Applications are now being accepted for 2022. Visit https://bit.ly/3kjk4fOfor details

Furtados School of Music introduces Music Production Course 2021

Furtados School of Music has launched Music Production courses to enable students improve their music knowledge, create music-based business plans and strengthen marketing strategy skills to effectively sell their production as well as monetise music created by them. Designed and conducted by music producer, DJ, guitarist and educator Mihir Raina aka Lacuna, the two-month junior programme (8 to 13 years) begins on August 30 and is priced at ₹10,000 and the Pro course for those above the age of 14 will start in September. Visit https://www.fsmbuddy.com/ for further details

VMC to hold National Admission Test

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) is all set to conduct its last National Admission Test (NAT) for the current session on August 29. This test is an opportunity for students from Class VI to XII to join one of the various courses with an opportunity to get a scholarship. Visit http://www.vidyamandir.com for more information

Clever Harvey collaborates with PUMA

Clever Harvey has launched a new industry-certified course ‘JuniorMBA Marketing’ in collaboration with PUMA. Certified by PUMA, the course gives teenagers an in-depth glimpse into what marketers do. From case studies of companies like Starbucks, Burger King, Apple and Cadbury, students discover the fundamental principles of marketing and apply their learnings to an industry project given by PUMA. Working in groups and guided by a Clever Harvey facilitator, the 25-hour programme ends with a project, in which students design a social media campaign for PUMA. The platform has two other industry-certified courses, JuniorMBA Strategy and JuniorMBA Technology, in partnership with Samsonite and Infinity Cars, respectively. For details, visit https://cleverharvey.com/

IIT-Jodhpur researchers develop improved version on blockchain

Researchers from IIT-Jodhpur have developed an improved version of a blockchain technology that is computationally lighter and both energy- and time-efficient allowing its application for making secure communication in IoT networks. A paper on this, co-authored by Dr. Debasis Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Jodhpur, along with his research scholars has been published in the international journal ‘IEEE Transactions’. To make the IoT platforms more secure, researchers suggest the use of blockchain technology to run the IoT platforms. Dr. Das has come up with a blockchain protocol that is an improvised version of an existing blockchain protocol-Bitcoin-NG and is energy efficient and can be integrated with lightweight IoT devices.

Survey on role of parents in online learning

In the wake of the study-from-home model of schooling, online learning platform Brainly conducted a survey on the role and response of Indian parents. The key highlights are that most parents have adapted to the new, online-assisted model of learning; they are more involved in their children's education compared to pre-pandemic times; and they use online learning platforms to help their children study from home. Maths, English and Science top the list of subjects in which children need help from their parents followed by Social Science.

New study on seafood consumption in Inda

A new study by a team of researchers from Ashoka University, InSeason Fish, and Foundation for Ecological Research, Advocacy and Learning (FERAL) has found that urban seafood consumers in India are important contributors to unsustainable seafood trade because they reject diverse options and choose only a few options. Urban seafood consumption focuses on only six species groups on average through the year, despite marine fisheries in India producing highly diverse and seasonal seafood catch consisting of at least 200 edible species. Due to this mismatch between seafood harvest and consumption, sustainable fishing in India is being eroded. The findings have implications for how fisheries and seafood sustainability policies should be implemented in India ,which is now the third largest harvester of marine captured seafood in the world, following China and Indonesia. Further, India's fisheries are also highly integrated into globalised seafood supplies. It is critical to develop a form of management that can work in India because its marine fishing resources have begun showing symptoms of decline.

Partnership to upskill youth

The Future Right Skills Network, a collaborative effort by Accenture, Cisco and J.P. Morgan, and facilitated by the non-profit Quest Alliance has announced the expansion of its partnership with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the aegis of Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to offer digital skills training to all students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India. Each year, over 2.5 million students enrol into ITIs across India. The skilling programme focuses on 21st century skills required in the modern workplace, and includes modules for digital literacy, effective communication, workplace readiness and advanced technology skills.

ATechnos Group partners with ITM University

ATechnos Group will associate with ITM University and ITM GOI, Gwalior to open ‘ATechnos ITM Innovation Labs’ at the campus. This will offer certified internship opportunities to students under the guidance of professional experts from ATechnos and faculty of ITM University. Along with the student club, ATechnos will compare the existing skill gap and focus on areas that will make the students industry-ready. Almond Solutions, An ATechnos Venture, will offer students an opportunity to learn while working on company’s high-end technology transformation projects.

Management Development Programme

Jaipuria Institute of Management Ghaziabad will host a “Management Development Programme” on Uncovering Managerial Effectiveness Through Psychometric Analysis” on August 28 to understand the role of personality types and their impact on managerial eﬀectiveness, the importance of self in enhancing interpersonal relationships, and the personality type via MBTI. The aim is to provide participants with clarity about themselves, in order to enhance their self-awareness and work on the areas of improvement. This will aid in the enhancement of managerial skills after developing and focusing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and social management.

McAfee releases new study on online safety

A new study from McAfee Corp. shows that 89% Indians believe schools should educate children on online safety. Of these, 62% believe that digital wellness and protection should have its own separate curriculum that is taught throughout grade school while 27% feel it should be integrated into technology subjects like IT. The report further states that 81% of the people in India said that, since last year, at least one member in their household started either full-time or part-time online learning via virtual platforms. In 34% of households, these learners fall between the age group of 18-24 years, followed by 29% between 13-18 years, 24% between 5-12 years, 21% between 25-35 years, 16% over 35 years, and 9% even under the age of 5. Given that a large young audience has adapted to virtual learning, there’s a greater need to ensure their online safety and 36% of the respondents who participate in distant learning, purchased new security/protection technology in India.

Codeyoung features in top 25 at ASU+GSV Summit

Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up Codeyoung featured in the top 25 category in the recently held ASU+GSV Summit, 2021 at San Diego, California. It was the only Indian startup to have qualified in the GSV Cup Top 25 category. ASU+GSV Summit is a strategic collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV) that works towards ensuring equal access to the future for all. Codeyoung provides live online coding classes and courses to students from Class 1 to Class 10.

Mental health support

Kaleidoscope, a unit of Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare, has joined forces with Inkclick, a digital learning platform, to offer comprehensive mental health support to students, parents and educators. With this association, Kaleidoscope aims to offer mental health support to students across age groups, parents and teachers through a team of clinical and counselling psychologists. The students will get to avail recorded and live courses around various aspects of mental wellbeing and a chance to

book a free consultation with expert child psychologists. Inkclick and Kaleidoscope will allow the students to combat mental health challenges such as anger management, depression, anxiety and other concomitant emotions.

Shri Shikshayatan School wins Notebook Ignite

The Grand Finale of Notebook Ignite, the inter-school innovation and entrepreneurship challenge, saw 12 teams from Singapore, Nigeria and India battle it out. The event was a collaboration between Notebook and IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park. The jury members were Philip Burrett, former Deputy Headmaster of the Doon School; Dr. Subhrangshu Sanyal, CEO at IIM Calcutta Innovation Park; and Amit Antony Alex. At the end of the session, Shri Shikshayatan School, Kolkata, emerged winners with its plan for a Super-App to empower sustainable lifestyles. Bhavan’s R.K. Sarda Vidya Mandir, Raipur, came second with MicroPa, their innovative water filtration technique, and Greenland Public School, Lucknow, came third with a plan to use advertisements printed on biodegradable plastic milk delivery bags. The final round was attended live by over 3,500 students, parents and teachers across Zoom, and simulcast on YouTube.

WUD records 100% placement for architecture students

The World University of Design has successfully placed all students of the Bachelor’s of Architecture (batch of 2016-21) with companies such as Axiom India, Ace Architects, Kalpataru Architects, Hermosa Tierra Design Studio, Yogeeta Interiors, Jaishree Associates and Infra Projects. Despite the pandemic-related issues, the academic year 2020-21 has been a harbinger of new beginnings for the students being launched into promising careers.

Stella Maris College celebrates golden jubilee of its Sociology department

The Department of Sociology, Stella Maris College, Chennai, turned 50 this year and Golden Jubilee celebrations began on August 19, when K. Ponmudi, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu addressed a gathering of educationists, teachers, former students, industry leaders and current students. Other speakers included Dr. Sr. Rosy Joseph fmm, Principal; Dr. J. Maria Sasitha, Head, Department of Sociology; and Dr. R. Ravanan, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu Government.

University of Birmingham opens campus in Dubai

The University of Birmingham is all set to open its new campus in Dubai where students will receive the same internationally recognised ‘University of Birmingham’ degree certificate. The state-of-the-art campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) will provide a modern academic home that is capable of adapting to changes in technology, learning and the climate. The campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology to deliver a world-class physical and digital experience and has been designed to embrace sustainable practices. At the heart of the campus design is ‘collaboration’ and ‘digital first’ approach, reflecting real-world working practices. The university is welcoming international students including Indians with a scholarship of up to 40% based on their academic performance across undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For details, visit https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/index.aspx

Colive offers stay scholarship for Afghan students

Colive, a prop-tech platform for rental accommodation, has launched #CoLiveAndLetLive to offer 100 stay scholarships for Afghan students stranded in India. These students need to complete an online application form, submit a 30-second video, along with all KYC documents, including FRRO registration and a bonafide college certificate, to apply for this scholarship. Students can stay rent free in any of the Colive properties in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune) for the current semester or until December 31, 2021. In an earlier announcement, Colive offered stay scholarship for deserving Indian students pursuing higher education in urban markets across the country. Students need to fill in basic details online and share along with a 30 second video reel online. Upon selection, the entire semester stay will be free for these students.

Internshala releases report and hosts Internship Day

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently brought out the yearly ‘e-learning trends report’ highlighting the growing inclination of learners towards online learning. Observing a steep growth of 17x in enrollments over the past six years, from 2015-2021, the platform projects that there would be one million students registering for online trainings by 2025. Interestingly, students’ participation in online trainings grew by 142% in the past year alone. As per the report, increasing job prospects in the field of technology and online marketing led to the popularisation of trainings like programming with Python with 26% enrollments, and digital marketing and web development with 23% enrollments in each. The report also pointed out that the highest number of enrollments were registered from tier-3 city learners with 41% participation.

Internshala also organised an online ‘Internship Day 2021’ on August 25 to felicitate colleges across India for their efforts to improve the employability of their students by encouraging them to pursue internships from May to August. This year, over 1,500 educational institutions participated and more than 67,300 students benefited through this initiative. Internshala also helped colleges through its ‘Intern Skills Campaign’, which emphasised the importance of learning and polishing new skills through internships. An open dialogue session on ‘Optimising the journey from internships to employability’ was also organised to discuss real-time problems and share solutions.

Two FIITJEE students win at IChO 2021

Two students from FIITJEE won awards at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2021. Dhananjay Raman, a student of FIITJEE Dwarka (Delhi) centre’s Udaya Two-Year Classroom Programme plus Four-Year Classroom Programme won a gold medal; while Rishit Singla, a student of Four-Year Classroom Programme at FIITJEE Faridabad centre won the silver medal at the virtual event held from July 25 to August 2.

CareerNet to host virtual career fair for women

CareerNet will host ‘Women in Tech’, a virtual career fair through CareerNet Prism, on August 28 from 11.00 a.m. The fair is meant to help women discover opportunities in technology and to be a platform to connect and interact with professionals. For more information, visit https://www.prism-diversity-hiring-inclusion-solutions.careernet.co.in/

KL Deemed-to-be University organises entrepreneurship meet and State Skill Competition

KL Deemed-to-be University organised an “Entrepreneurs Guild Meet” for its alumni for a concept enablement. The alumni assembled volunteered to extend all possible support in mutual support and exchange of benefits in technology and co-sharing of knowledgeto boost entrepreneurial spirit of students. This professional networking connect was an elaborate brainstorming session among entrepreneurs to encourage beneficial opportunities among the alumni and the university for co-sharing of knowledge, skills & technological resources.

The university also hosted a two-day event, State Skill Competition 2021 in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). Over 22,500 students registered and 72 were selected from 31 technical trades and 12 winners from six Traditional Skills (demo skills). Students of the university D. Lokesh Chavan and B. Sai Manikanta won the Mobile Robotics competition while K. Vamsi came first in the Prototype Modeling competition. The state level competition was a hunt for talent to represent Andhra Pradesh in the South Regional Competition to be held in Kerala in September. The winners will attend the National Skill Competition at Bangalore in December 2021 and the national champions will represent India in the global World Skills Contest in Shanghai, China, later this year.

ACCA launches financial literacy programme

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) recently launched a Financial Literacy Programme for children of Classes 6 and 7 on different aspects of managing money. The programme was unveiled by Helen Brand, Chief executive, ACCA and Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The digital launch saw 700+ principals from CBSE schools all over India participate. The programme takes children through the evolution of money, banking, investments and insurance as well as career options in finance.

Talentedge partners with AIU

Ed-tech firm Talentedge has tied up with American InterContinental University (AIU) to launch a one-year MBA programme with nine specialisations. With this agreement, Indian students can realise their ambition of gaining a foreign degree while staying safe in their homes. The programme fee is ₹3 lakhs. For details visit https://talentedge.com/american-intercontinental-university/