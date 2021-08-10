News from the world of education - August 10, 2021

Information about scholarships, admissions, courses, partnerships and more

Scholarship for trans students at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School

Keshav Suri, the executive director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, launched fully paid scholarship for trans students at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School in 2019, under the aegis of The Keshav Suri Foundation. The Aditya Nanda Scholarship in Food Production and Bakery is awarded to deserving candidates after a screening process and will cover tuition fees and campus boarding. This year, the scholarship will support up to 10 students. Applications are open both offline and online. Any self-identified LGBTQ+ individual below 25 years who has passed Class 12 can apply. Aspirants can write to info@keshavsuri.foundation. Shortlisted candidates will receive a call and selections will be made after an interview.

ZooReach offers advanced training in conservation

ZooReach introduces the Ram Hattikudur Advanced Training in Conservation (RHATC), a four-month integrated residential course with three months of in-house training in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and one month of field-based challenges. The course aims to bridge the gap between academics and conservation realities. The mentors of the programme are national and international experts in various aspects of conservation. Ten selected candidates will be provided fellowships. Graduates and undergraduates from any field with field/work experience in conservation (including volunteers/interns with a certificate/letter from the organisation) for a minimum of two years can apply. For details and how to apply visit, http://www.rhatc.zooreach.org Last date to apply is August 31.

Suraasa to hold scholarship test for teachers

Ed-tech platform, Suraasa, has announced All India Teachers’ Scholarship Test (AITST) to support aspiring and in-service teachers in preparing for and clearing the Teacher Eligibility Tests (TETs). Under the New Education Policy 2020, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has made it compulsory for all teachers to clear TETs. The AITST will be conducted on August 30. Apart from this, the company has also announced a partial scholarship of up to ₹50,000 per learner for teachers who want to enrol in Suraasa’s long-term qualifications like Professional Certificate in Teaching and Learning (PgCTL) and the upcoming UK Level 5 and 7 Teaching Qualifications. For details visit https://www.suraasa.com/

M.Sc. Environmental Engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Environmental Engineering course at an additional entry point in January 2022. This degree is accredited by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE), Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) and Institute of Highway Engineers (IHE). A number of scholarships are available. Details at https://bit.ly/3s6Yj6M

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering, Earth Sciences, Environmental Management, or a background in the chemical, physical, biological or mathematical sciences.

Fee: £21,850 for international students

For more, visit https://bit.ly/3yBbfnL or email eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk

M.Sc. Pharmaceutical Engineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. invites applications for the one-year M.Sc. Pharmaceutical Engineering course starting in September 2022.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" in science, technology and engineering from a reputable university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For more, visit https://bit.ly/3AvYJpU or email cbe-msc@sheffield.ac.uk

Internshala offers virtual volunteering opportunity

Recruitment and training platform Internshala has launched the Social Work Movement to bring over 5000 virtual volunteering opportunities for students. Leading NGOs including Akshaya Patra Foundation, Sarvahitey, The Blue Ribbon Movement, Atypical Advantage, Team Everest, and Safecity (Red Dot Foundation) are part of this initiative. Under this programme, applications are invited for volunteering profiles including safety champion, student ambassador, community connect actathon, crowdfunding ambassador, and upcycling ambassador. In addition to the opportunity of giving back to the community, the students will also receive a social work certificate. Last date to apply is August 23. For more information and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/Socia1mov

WWI announces entrance exam dates

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced the dates for the August round of entrance examinations for its 2021 intake. WWI is accepting applications from film, media and creative arts aspirants for its full-time degree, post-graduate, and diploma courses for Filmmaking, Acting, Animation & Game Design, Media and Communication, Fashion Design, Music, Visual Communication Design and Event Management. The last date to register is August 15, 2021 and entrance exams will take place between August 17 and August 19. Visit www.whistlingwoods.net to fill the admission forms online.

Placement drive at NIT-Rourkela

National Institute of Technology Rourkela witnessed a stellar online placement drive for the academic year 2020-21. So far, the Institute has received more than 841 full-time offers. The 256 companies that participated in the placement drive are from the diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and public sector units like GAIL, C-DAC, TRAI, C-DOT, IOCL etc. Another 211 students bagged prestigious internship offers from global majors like Microsoft, Barclays, Bajaj Auto, Citi Bank and Qualcomm.

ICLS hosts workshop for teachers

The International Council for School Leadership (ICSL) in collaboration with Guru Angad Dev Teaching Learning Centre of Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced Connect2Learn, a nation-wide, online CPD certificate programme for school educators. This will be conducted on weekends until August 29 with a learning session on every Saturday from 4.00 to 6:30 pm and a Q&A session on every Sunday from 4.00 to 6 pm. The sessions will cover reforms proposed in the National Education Policy 2020; changes to examination formats for 2021-22 as proposed by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE); and skills required to conduct online classes. The programme also gives educators the flexibility to learn the topics that they find interesting, relevant and beneficial. Recognising the importance of addressing participants’ doubts and queries, ICSL resource persons will provide answers through emails and during an optional Sunday session. On submission of the hands-on task, a certificate will be provided by GAD-TLC, Ministry of Education, GoI. This workshop will provide an opportunity to school teachers towards their Continuous Professional Development of 50 hours as envisaged by NEP 2020.

Felicitating Olympic medal winners

Lovely Professional University (LPU) announced that it will gift ₹70 lakhs to seven of its students who were part of the Indian men’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. This is to commemorate the historic Bronze medal win after 41 years. Seven players — captain Manpreet Singh (MBA), Rupinderpal Singh (MBA), Harmanpal Singh (MBA),Mandeep Singh (BA), Shamsher Singh (MBA), Dilpreet Singh (BA) and Varun Kumar (MBA) — are students of LPU and will receive ₹10 lakhs each. The institute will also gift ₹50 lakhs to Neeraj Chopra who brought home a gold medal for javelin throw. The athlete is pursuing his B.A. from the university. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, a student of M.A. Public Administration at the institution will also receive ₹10 lakhs. Nine students of LPU have won a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Edtech platform BYJU’s has also announced rewards for those who won medals at the Olympics. The company will award ₹2 crores to Neeraj Chopra and ₹1 crore each to Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia.

Smiling Tree organised a Plantation Drive at Ramjas College, University of Delhi, to honour the Indian medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics and planted 300 saplings in the campus. The drive was held to honour Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and adhered to the safety and social distancing parameters in view of COVID-19. The drive was inaugurated by Dr. Manoj Kumar Khanna, (Principal, Ramjas College) and Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, (founder Smiling Tree).

ASDC partners with ISIEINDIA and MG Motors

The Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) has partnered with Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIEINDIA) and MG Motor to address the challenges of Electric Vehicles and the sustainable employment of youth. The partnership is specifically designed towards democratising high-end car technologies in the country through online and offline skill development courses for engineering students under Centre of Excellence for EV Research and Skill Development- Electric Vehicle Engineering. The training programme will focus on skill enhancement, thereby improving employability in the automotive sector while creating skilled manpower to cater to the automotive industry's future requirements and enable young students develop relevant skills on Electric Vehicle (EV/HEV) technologies.

IMA Student Case Competition 2021 ends

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) Student Case Competition 2021 ended after months of intensive competition in a global final. While Team Diliman Fighting Balloons from the University of the Phillipines won the first place, Team Strategist from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, New Delhi, was the first runner-up. The competition, announced last year, saw teams from Europe and Asia participate in regional championships. The finalists were shortlisted from 135+ entries. After earning their spot in the Grand Finals, the teams went head-to-head to land the global first place title, along with an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai.

Notebook Ignite challenge launched

Ed-tech firm Notebook has launched Notebook Ignite, an international inter-school online innovation and entrepreneurship challenge to let school students discover the joy of creativity and problem-solving. Held in partnership with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta Innovation Park, the event is free for schools and students. It will see 64 schools from India and other countries shortlisted for the preliminary round, of which 24 schools will proceed to the semi-finals. Six teams will face off in the finals.

Ufaber introduces Real School

Edtech start-up Ufaber has introduced a new offering “Real School” to provide project-based learning to children across subjects ranging from Communication Skills, Robotics, Drones, Mobile App Development, Phonics and Early Reading, IoT, Raspberry Pi, among others. With project-based modules, children discover their interests, aptitude and build relevant skills along the way. For details visit https://therealschool.in/home/

MasterClass with Sania Mirza

EdTech firm LEAD initiated its second MasterClass for over eight lakh students of its partner schools with Padma Bhushan awardee Sania Mirza. The tennis champion highlighted the importance of physical and mental exercises for students to combat limited physical activity and anxieties. She also spoke of the need for discipline in life to students by sharing anecdotes on how she managed sports and academics. With MasterClass, LEAD provides school children with exposure to overall development and growth by partnering with renowned experts to share their knowledge and experience.

XLRI hosts KRONOS’21

XLRI ExPGDM recently organised KRONOS’21, the flagship Human Resources Conclave. The theme for the two-day virtual conclave was “Re-defining the Role of Human Resources for the Future”. Chief Guest Deepa Narayan, VP, Employee Success at Salesforce spoke about‘Rethinking HRM Amidst Disruptions’ while Rajlakshmi Saikia, Vice President, Global Learning Operations, Genpact delivered the inaugural session address on “Next-Gen HRM”. This was followed by pandel discussions, experience sharing sessions and interactyions with experts. Speakers on the second day included Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, and Anurag Patnaik, Head of Human Resource, Nestle India Ltd.; Abhijit Bhaduri, Founder & CEO Abhijit Bhaduri & Associates and Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan, Founder, Ma Foi Management Consultant Ltd. and CIEL HR Services. The audience comprised a mix of professionals and students across various fields, faculty members, and guests.

IIT-Guwahati conducts virtual orientation

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati conducted a virtual orientation for its new Masters’ students and PhD scholars recently. More than 850 students attended the session along with their parents and guardians and were welcomed into the IIT Guwahati family. Students from Gifu University, Japan, who were admitted to the International Joint Master’s Degree Programme in Food Science and Technology also participated virtually. Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati, welcomed the students in the presence of senior dignitaries.

Fast Retailing ties up with IIIT-Delhi

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. announced a partnership with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) to create the Fast Retailing Educational Sponsorship Programme for students with high-potential who seek financial assistance. The educational sponsorship programme will be funded by Fast Retailing and cover full tuition and related costs for five students a year. While the structure of the program will be determined by the university to ensure it provides maximum benefit, recipients will be able to participate in Japanese language and culture studies and intern at UNIQLO India. Candidates who pass certain milestones will also be eligible to join Fast Retailing in Japan or UNIQLO in India to help leverage skills they gain during their studies.

New online courses at Uno Lona Academy

Uno Lona Academy has launched new online courses that provide a holistic approach to art and design disciplines for students from Classes 8 to 12. These courses are two weeks in duration and pre-recorded. They offer students resources to blogs, podcasts, movies, articles and Instagram accounts where they can learn more about the discipline; assignments that simulate the practice in real life; interviews with a student and a professional to get both perspectives; job prospects and pay scale for each discipline and college lists for each discipline with a guide to requirements for admissions. The objective is to help students identify their interest in art and design through sampling. Details at http://www.unolona.com/

RVU institutes scholarships

Bangalore-based RV University (RVU) has instituted about 100 scholarships for meritorious students and those impacted by COVID-19. These have been instituted during the commencement year to enhance access to education. RVU will provide scholarship equivalent to 100% of tuition fee for eligible students who have lost one or both the parents due to COVID-19. Ten students will be covered under this scholarship in its three Schools dealing with Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics and Finance. The university has also instituted several school-specific scholarships, which will be awarded on first-come-first served basis. Renewal will be subject to outstanding performance in the first year. The institution has also instituted Alumni Scholarships worth ₹25,000 per annum each to those students who have studied at any of the RV institutions in the past and have received their first degree/ certificate at RV Educational Institutions.

Joint degree in Commerce and Business Administration

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Delhi-NCR (formerly known as Manav Rachna International University) and the University of Waikato, New Zealand, have partnered to offer a joint undergraduate programme in Commerce and Business Administration. The agreement allows students to study the first year of their bachelor’s degree at MRIIRS, Delhi NCR. Eligible students will then be allowed to transition to University of Waikato in New Zealand for the subsequent two years of study, and then graduate with a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Waikato. For more please visit, www.estero.co.nz or email info@estero.co.nz

GLIM holds virtual convocation

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon held its ninth annual convocation for the class of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2018-20, and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) 2019-20 virtually with a total of 250 students successfully graduating in a ceremony graced by Chief Guest Sanjay Behl, CEO & Co-founder, Nextqore Inc, and Chairman, CII National Committee - Leadership & HR. A number of academic honors were announced for the meritorious students. The gold medalists of PGDM 2020 were Adithya S. and Jay Jain. The gold medalists of PGPM 2020 were Anupama Joy and Shivkumar Agarwal. The graduating classes witnessed an excellent placement season with leading companies like Deloitte, Cognizant, Virtusa, Accenture, KPMG, Wipro, Aditya Birla, and Salesforce being among the recruiters.

Celebrating success in JEE Mains

Six students from the Narayana Group of Institutions have scored 100 percentile all India in this year’s JEE Main. Additionally, five out of eight students who achieved 100 percentile in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the only student to score 100 percentile from Karnataka also belongs to the institution.

After the success achieved by its students in the JEE Main results, coaching institute Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) gathered its toppers for a grand celebration. Ruchir Bansal from Delhi obtained a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains session 3.

Three students of Aakash Institute — Anmol Arichwal from Haryana, Pravar Kataria from Delhi and Pal Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh — secured 100 percentile in session three of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, and emerged as state toppers. While Anmol and Pravar are students of Aakash Institute’s Classroom programme, Pal Aggarwal is a student of Aakash’s Distance Learning Programme (DLP). Apart from these three, four other State toppers — Chaitanya Aggarwal from Chandigarh; Parth Patel from Gujarat; Sreehari C from Kerala and Vaibhav Bajaj from Punjab who secured 99.99 percentile — are also from Aakash Institute.