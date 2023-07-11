Indian students can also apply at IIT’s African campus

July 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

Indian students can also apply and appear for the three-level process for admission into the first offshore campus to be started by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on the African island of Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Classes start in October

The fees will be $12,000 per year for bachelors and $4,000 for post-graduate. Classes will begin in October.

IIT-Madras Director V. Kamakoti told reporters, in New Delhi, on July 10 that the campus will offer two full-time academic programmes — a four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, 70 students will be admitted to the courses — 50 for Bachelors and 20 for Masters courses. “Applications for the 2023-batch are currently open. Faculty will be deputed from IIT-Madras or recruited from India during the initial days of this campus. Activities to ensure local talent is developed and can be employed as faculty are underway already,” he said adding that the construction of the campus on about 300 acres will be completed by 2025.

Pact with Tanzania

India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week with Tanzania to establish the campus. “The office of global engagement, IIT-Madras, will coordinate the student entrance process, which will include a screening test developed by faculty experts at IIT-Madras and an interview, as per the IITM Senate-approved admission process for international students,” Prof. Kamakoti said.

Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of School of Science & Engineering & Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said the home campus is proud to bring its long-term education and research strengths to East Africa. “The campus will be similar to the Madras facility, with verdant natural surroundings, state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories, research facilities, and innovation centres,” she added. She said at present, the institute will operate from a temporary campus in the Bweleo district of Zanzibar and added that the local administration has been providing the support required to start classes this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.