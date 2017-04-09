‘Indian students are innovative’

A delegation from ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering recently visited India for a student recruitment drive where they interacted with potential candidates. Excerpts from an interview with Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs and Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Dr. Patrick ‘Pat’ Phelan.

What does ASU offer to international students?

Our rankings and recognitions continue to rise, which position ASU as a global leader in higher education.

For example, ASU is ranked first in the U.S. for innovation. We have received this ranking for two consecutive years from ‘U.S. News & World Report’. This distinction is due in part to the world-class opportunities available for our undergraduate and graduate students in entrepreneurship and innovation. An example of these opportunities includes the Edson Student Entrepreneur Initiative, which funds student start-ups up to $25K.

Also, the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering consists of six engineering schools that encourage collaboration across traditional engineering boundaries. This is one of the most unique models for engineering education in the world.

On opting for studies abroad in the current political climate

We strongly believe that studying at ASU is beneficial for prospective students in India. We remain committed to international students because we believe that in order to solve real, global challenges, we need the input and perspective of students from across the globe. This philosophy is one of the reasons why we are named the number one public university chosen by international students in the U.S.

Expected relationship between ASU and Indian students

Primarily, we expect to learn from the perspective of our Indian students, and we expect Indian students to learn from the expertise of our faculty. At the heart of ASU is an educational experience that values this transfer of knowledge. Beyond the classroom, we create opportunities for students from India to connect and engage with ASU.

Why engineering students from India are sought-after globally

We have found that students from India are well prepared, talented, innovative, and driven to succeed. We have seen this especially in STEM fields. To illustrate this point, ASU has recently spun out 19 start-up companies with start-up leads from India. One is 33 Buckets, a non-profit organisation with the goal to develop self-sustaining clean water access for developing communities. Another is Neolight, which has garnered $2 million in venture funding to develop a system to treat infant jaundice.