GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian embassy in U.S. is connecting students with top US universities

Published - October 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST

ANI
Harvard Yard, old heart of Harvard University campus, on a Fall day in 2013. | iStock/Getty Images

Harvard Yard, old heart of Harvard University campus, on a Fall day in 2013. | iStock/Getty Images

The Indian Embassy in Washington, launched a virtual mentoring series, "MARG" (Mentoring for Academic Excellence and Research Guidance), to connect Indian students and researchers with top US universities. According to an official release, this initiative, coordinated with the Ministry of Education of India, and the University Grants Commission of India, aims to bridge the gap between Indian students in smaller cities and renowned US universities.

"The objective is to give Indian students and researchers exposure to the latest developments in their fields of study as well as knowledge, career, skilling and research opportunities from the relevant experts across the US," the release mentioned.

As per the release, Indian-origin faculty from renowned US universities like Stanford, Purdue, University of Maryland, George Mason University etc. are participating in the first round of this series.

In the inaugural session of the series, Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the expanding academic, research, skilling and industrial ecosystem in India in the areas of critical and emerging technology including Semiconductors, AI & ML, High-Performance Computing, Quantum Science & Technology, Bioengineering, Clean Energy, Advanced Materials etc., which are also sectors of deepening academic-research-technology partnership between India and the US, driven by the leadership of both countries.

Vice Chancellors and Directors of participating Indian Universities expressed that these sessions would benefit the students as well as faculty involved in teaching, skilling and research in these areas of critical and emerging technology.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.