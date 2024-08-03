GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India made strides in education in the last decade: AICTE Chairman 

AG R. Venkataramani conferred honorary doctorate at ICFAI convocation 

Published - August 03, 2024 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Image used for representative purpose only.

T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The country made several strides in education in the last decade, especially in areas of total enrolment, female enrolment, digital integration, Research & Development, and the government support to R&D, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) chairman T.G. Sitharam said on Saturday.

There are also groundbreaking innovations, such as quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies. And it is important that students remain informed, adaptable, and committed to continuous learning in the rapidly changing landscape of technology, he said, addressing the graduating students at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education’s 14th convocation here.

Mr. Sitharam observed that investing in innovation and research was investing in the country’s future. Citing the Union Budget’s ‘Anusandhan National Research Fund’, with a ₹1 lakh crore corpus for basic research and prototype development, he said was aimed at private-sector-driven research and it would go a long way in making India a global power in R&D.

According to former Reserve Bank of India governor and Chancellor of the university, C. Rangarajan, India has a long road to travel in terms of per capita income.

“To achieve this the country needs a real rate of growth at 6 to 7%, which is possible with an increase in private investment. This rate of growth calls for a multi-dimensional strategy encompassing exports, services, manufacturing, and agriculture.,” he noted.

Mr. Rangarajan also cautioned that efficient import substitution was needed. “What is needed is efficient import substitution. Atmanirbhar should not degenerate into inefficient ‘import substitution’,” he said.

On new technologies that are challenging job creation, he said it can’t be ignored but needs to be absorbed. The government needs to carry out the difficult exercise of developing mix of sectors to ensure job increase along with growth.

Laying emphasis on exports-driven growth strategy, job creation and adoption of emerging technologies and social equity as the drivers of future growth, Mr. Rangarajan also called for growth with equity, with emphasis on health and education.

At the convocation, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani was conferred with doctorate honoris causa. He dedicated the honor to his law teacher N.R. Madhava Menon.

Mr. Venkataramani congratulating the graduates, reminded them that the benefits of technology must flow to everyone and emphasized the importance of equity. He said the next generation of universities should look at confluence of different disciplines of knowledge.

In all, 2,515 students received degrees, 13 students were awarded Ph.D. degrees and 1,070 were given MBA degrees. Other streams included LLM, BBA-LLB, BA-LLB, B.Tech, BBA, online MBA, Executive MBA, distance MBA, BA (Economics), B. Arch, and B.Sc. degrees.

0 / 0
