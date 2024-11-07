India with a total of 163 universities ranked is the most represented country in the recently released 16th edition of the World University Rankings: Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds. The rankings have featured 984 universities across 25 higher education systems. Experts say that the focus on research, recognised and encouraged by NIRF rankings, has led to Indian institutions advancing in global rankings such as QS.

Published annually since 2009, the QS Asia University Rankings highlights the top universities in Asia each year. The methodology used to create the ranking is similar to that used for the QS World University Rankings, but with some additional indicators and adapted weightings.

The 11 indicators used to compile the QS Asia University Rankings are academic reputation (30%), Employer reputation (20%), Faculty/student ratio (10%), International research network (10%), Citations per paper (10%) and papers per faculty (5%), Staff with a PhD (5%), Proportion of inbound exchange students (2.5%) and proportion of outbound exchange students (2.5%)

While Peking University retains the top spot, The University of Hong Kong the second, with the National University of Singapore confirmed in third.

While Mainland China is the second most represented country overall with 135 universities, it leads in the top ten universities. India excels in research productivity. IIT Delhi now ranks 44th, surpassing IIT Bombay, which slips to 48th.

O.R.S. Rao, Chancellor of ICFAI University, Sikkim, says that Indian universities are taking more interest in international rankings. The rankings reflect that the universities are doing well in terms of research output both in terms of quantity and quality. He says that NIRF rankings have a role to play in this as it places the largest weightage to research which has inculcated healthy competition in Indian universities. He also emphasises that the percentage of Indian researchers in the Stanford university ranking of the top two percent of researchers of the world has gone up.

Mr. Rao comments that Indian universities are doing well in almost all parameters except their international footprint, which analyses how many international students come to study here and the number of international faculties present. He says that NEP 2020’ emphasis on internationalisation of Indian Universities by 2030, might give it the needed push.

While addressing the criticism these rankings usually get for not being multidimensional enough to capture all the aspects of universities, Mr. Rao says, “Do these rankings say everything? Maybe not. The parameters considered in the QS rankings are international. As far as India as a country is concerned, there are specific issues. In professional education, we believe placements are very important. Students don’t join universities thinking about research outcome. But QS doesn’t give weightage to placement but rather to employer reputation”. Talking further, he also highlights that these international rankings do not take into account issues like inclusivity in terms of geographical representation or lack of representation of students from weaker sections.

Another criticism that these university rankings receive is that they give heavy weightage to research which might hamper teaching outcomes in an institute. Addressing that Rao says, “As a faculty member of a university, one has to do research. Research is not expected out of college and school teachers and professors. I don’t see a contradiction. We cannot become international and call ourselves a university without research. Research and innovation is vehicles for country’s growth which come from research, it has to come from universities

He says that if teaching is included how is one to measure it as a parameter because teaching is a process. The outcome is through students, when they get employed and employers are happy, internationally they focus more on employer happiness than salary. Input for teaching is quality of teaching, faculty student ratio, adequacy of faculty members through student teacher ratio.

Another point of contention with the critics of the rankings is that it uses intangible parameters like reputation and gives them high weightage. Mr. Rao says, “One way of doing the ranking is by absolute quantifiable parameters like NIRF. All over the world initially they started with just quantifiable parameters. The way intangible parameters are measured might not be entirely scientific. They rely on voting and surveys for the same”.

In the QS Asia 2025 rankings, eight out of the first ten universities from India are IITs and an IISc. Mr. Rao says, “IITs came into the Indian context much before social sciences. This is since the times of Nehru. He had said technology is very important to India. The first five IITs were very well funded and set up a good infrastructure and research. IITs over the time have also moved into management and social sciences. IIMs on the other hand have only one discipline. IIT-KGP is now trying to get into medicine. IIT-Madras getting into healthcare services. IITs are universities today with multiple disciplines and degrees. IITs stand out no doubt. Numbers are much higher, but representation of others will come in the later ranks. They need some time, but the good thing is they are coming up there.”

