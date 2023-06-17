In a world of hope

June 17, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

Most nights I am better prepared. But what with school reopening and new books and all that, I kind of got caught in the drama and missed the time. I barely made it to Ruchita’s room and found a small black folder-like thing on her bedside table. But it wasn’t light like a folder, I found out as I crawled under her bed with it. I opened the flap and the screen came alive. It said, “Waking up”. Then, I cottoned on. This was a Kindle. The reading app that everyone was talking about. I was excited. For the first time, I was going to read on a Kindle. Just then Ruchita came in and let out a screech. I thought my cover was blown. No, it wasn’t that. She was crying about her Kindle. “I leff i’ here and is mithing” she lisped. I felt like chuckling. “You must have misplaced it, darling,” said an adult voice and went on to console her. After much pacifying, Ruchita settled down. I sighed with relief.

The Kindle had opened to somewhere in the second chapter. Obviously Ruchita had been reading this book. What caught my eye were the lines:

His mom leaned in from the chair beside his. She was small, not much bigger than him, but she somehow still managed to make Max feel trapped.

“Claire is in high school. She can’t have an adventure like you.” (Says the mother.)

But the word “adventure” didn’t fool Max. He knew what she was really saying: Claire is an A student on track to go to Harvard or Yale. You barely passed sixth grade, and we’re afraid you’re going to end up living in our basement.”

This struck a chord because my sister was smart and topping the class and walking away with all the prizes in school. Me? No, I was a ‘mediocre student’. That’s how teachers described me. I had to go back to the beginning to find out what this was all about.

This is a story about a 14-year-old boy named Ahmed, who had to flee from Aleppo, Syria. If you are wondering why he had to run away, then I have to say you are very badly informed and it’s time you kept abreast of the news. Anyway, getting back to Ahmed. He flees from Aleppo with his father hoping to find asylum in Europe. But, along the way, he loses his father and lands up all alone in Brussels, Belgium, where he must make a life for himself.

Then, there is 13-year-old Max from Washington D.C. in the U.S. who is also in the same city because his father now works there. Max is having trouble fitting into his new school and nothing he does seems right. Almost at the end of his tether, Max finds Ahmed.

This is a story of friendship that crosses all borders. As their bond strengthens they learn to be brave and realise that hope can change your destiny.

For a first read on a Kindle, I’d say Nowhere Boy was pretty good.

