In a dilemma

I am 18. I was good at studies in class XII, and scored well in the board exam. I then got into Delhi University, but I couldn’t afford the fees and other expenses. So, I left college after completing the first semester. Now, I am depressed about my career. I have no idea what to do next, and am constantly distracted. Please guide me — Chandraprakash Kumar

Dear CP,

What kind of a career are you hoping for without an education? I say this to you since you come across as an academically sound student, who would like to pursue his education and build a sound career. I am not sure what the situation was like and the choices, when the finances were tight; but leaving college and not doing anything constructive now is a surely a sincere concern. Get up, dust yourself, and start working on fixing it and move away from the sheer sadness of it. You can do this. Don’t lose faith in yourself. Where are you based? Could you please try and meet a good career counsellor who can help you identify a course of your choice and aptitude? Then, shortlist aided colleges that will make admission possible.

Hello ma’am,

I will be turning 26 this year. I worked in an MNC till July 2017 after which I quit my job to prepare for MBA exams. I didn’t fare well in the exams. I had simultaneously applied for colleges in the U.S. , got an admit in the University of Illinois, Chicago, for master’s in Management Information System. The course fee is around ₹45 lakh for one and half years. I am apprehensive about whether I should join the college this year, or try again next year in India as well as the U,S. However, what is bothering me is that I am currently unemployed — Priyanka Narain

Hi Priyanka,

Sounds to me that you are unable to make a choice about whether to study now or get back to working. You probably feel (or are made to feel??) unproductive, and that you are wasting time and energy without going to work. What do you want to do? Didn’t you quit your job to prepare for MBA? Master’s in MIS is not really exciting for you, apart from it being an expensive course. India has some of the finest B-schools and you could certainly attempt the exam this year again, with proper preparation. What and where is the confusion? Work on a cost-benefit analysis of what you stand to gain and lose with both conflicting choices and you will have your answer.

I am 23 and I have been preparing for bank exams for two years. I did not get through, both times, and due to financial issues in the family, I have joined in MSME as an employee. I am not able to study for exams, but my goal is to become a bank employee as it is important to my family. I am depressed. Please guide me — Priyankayadav Marri

Dear Priyanka,

Working at MSME at 23 is quite a feat. Congratulations. Do you like your job here? Is working for a bank your dream or your family’s? What would you love to do? You will need to weigh what you are doing here right now (the fact that you have a good government job) and what you want to do (with its challenges — exams are tough: two attempts haven’t helped, preparation time is not sufficient and it is important to your family. But is it important to you?).

Depression, due to such issues, is not an acceptable answer at 23. Tap into your inner strength and identify what will make you happy, give you a reason to wake up with a smile, and jump out of bed. Try and meet a good counsellor in your city to get some clarity, if you are unable to make up your mind on your own. All the best.

Hello ma’am,

I recently completed my class XII in PCMC. I am interested in pursuing BA in journalism and mass communication, but my parents are forcing me to join IIT or pursue engineering, though I haven’t written JEE and other competitive exams. W hat shall I do ? I am confident that I will do well in this field. My parents believe I won’t get a well-paying job if I take up journalism. Is it so? How will I convince them? — Prajwal JS

Dear Prajwal,

A degree in mass communication opens up opportunities in journalism, public relations and advertising, as a career. Solid command over the language is crucial for success, and rest assured, there is enough money to be made in this profession. You need to explain to your parents that you are not interested in pursuing engineering, and so, there is no point giving the best years of your life to a course you will not enjoy. You will waste your time and energy collecting arrears, being with disinterested peers, being mediocre, and using unhealthy coping skills. Rather, you could pursue a course of your choice and strive to be the best in it. Also, engineering admissions are not easy or inexpensive. Should your parents be willing to spend that much money to get you a seat at a good institute, they could might as well do the same for your graduation in mass communications from a premier institute like Indian Institute of Mass Communication (New Delhi), Xavier’s Institute of Communications (Mumbai), Asian College Of Journalism (Chennai), Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (Pune), Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (Bengaluru).

