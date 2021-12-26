Importance of values-based education

26 December 2021 17:59 IST

Students will achieve scholastic and non-scholastic success when we begin to truly give importance to holistic education

What are the characteristics of a good school? Do educational institutions live up to their vision and mission statements? Are schools and parents really interested in imparting value-based education?

A good school is a place where students are treated equally, cared for, supported and motivated to achieve scholastic as well as non-scholastic success. It is a place where students are taught values and encouraged to discern the difference between right and wrong and discuss the importance of values such as respect, harmony, tolerance, trust, fairness and honesty. It is a place where students are trained to shape their character based on ethical principles. It is a place where not only academic but also emotional, ethical and social needs of students are addressed. It is a place where curiosity is celebrated and questioning is encouraged. It is a place where “thought” is given more importance than “content”. It is a place where people at the helm of affairs and teachers bound by ethical standards are real role models for students.

It is a shame that we do not have many such good schools with the above-mentioned characteristics as our focus has shifted from holistic education to “careeristic” education.

Value-based education

Often we come across the terms “value education” and “character education” in school prospectuses and advertisements. Preachers and teachers utter the terms frequently in their sermons and lectures. Some parents believe that value-and-character based education can shape their wards’ character and admit their children in schools that they think give importance to these aspects. But how many schools in India are committed to inculcating values among students?

The vision and mission statements of many educational institutions emphasise values. Here are some of the words and terms that are often found in these statements: values, character formation, holistic education, excellence, discipline, honesty, truth, justice, fairness, and inclusiveness.

Are the schools are faithful to their vision and mission statements? is There is a wide gap between the proclaimed statements and the translation of them into action.

Decades ago, when I was a student in a government-aided school, the focus was not only on academics but also on character formation and moral values. Teachers, as real educators, instilled values in students and prepared them for life. There was no unhealthy competition among students. Now, many schools have neglected the teaching of moral values and ceased to be a place for character formation.

No longer valued

Educational institutions that focus only on profit and act like “coaching or commercial centres” do not and cannot inculcate values in students. Edu-preneurs propagate the myth that schools inculcate values. In the absence of proper regulations, educational institutions will continue to act like business centres. They will prepare students for examinations and career but not for life. It is unwise on the part of parents to expect schools to teach values as they also want their children to become careerists.

In the age of careerism and outcome-based education, unhealthy competition among educational institutions will continue and these institutions will try to focus on achieving stated and unstated outcomes and, as a result, the focus will be on career success and not on values.

The writer is an academic and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk