Importance of short-term courses for medical students

July 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

While medicine is a vast discipline in itself, it is also a dynamic subject with fresh knowledge, research insights, perspectives and best practices on any given subdiscipline being updated on a fairly regular basis. Today, the ever-increasing interface between technology and medicine coupled with the changing nature of wider healthcare delivery services has generated a need for new roles and professions. So, apart from the availability and pursuit of traditional career paths, a wide array of short-term courses has sprung up. Why are these important? Let’s look a few reasons:

Improves expertise and patient outcome: Even after the MBBS and MD degrees, medical professionals need to improve their proficiency in their fields. So short-term courses turn out to be important options. For instance, an MBBS and MD with a long-term career interest in surgery can take up courses such as a certificate programme in Trauma Surgery, Breast Cancer Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Oral Surgery, or Gastrointestinal Surgery depending on area of specialisation. Similarly, a nursing student can opt for certificate programmes in Operation Room Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Midwifery, Emergency Nursing or Disaster Nursing. This not only sharpens the learner’s skills but also contributes to improved health outcomes.

Addresses preventive health: With lifestyle diseases such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes, preventive health has become increasingly important. This has also given rise to short-term certificate and diploma programmes related to Nutrition and Weight Management, Diet and Nutrition, Nutrition and Fitness, Sports and Fitness Nutrition, Nutrition and Dietetics, Paediatric Nutrition, Diabetes Education, Diabetic Nutrition and so on. Such courses help train and prepare a pool of professionals to reduce the health burden.

Being technology ready: With technology exercising an all-pervading influence on healthcare delivery today, healthcare professionals need to be comfortable and even adept in using technology. Apart from basic knowledge of using gadgets and IT systems, they can pursue short-term courses in Healthcare IT, Healthcare and Wireless Technology, Health Informatics, Healthcare IT Security, Big Data in Healthcare, AI and Healthcare, EHRs, and Medical Coding among others. This will be in tune with the wider digitising of healthcare infrastructure and services in the country.

Boost to administration and management: With healthcare facilities increasingly being run as corporate entities, there is a need to streamline the workflow within the hospital, ensure better coordination with other hospitals or diagnostic centres and labs, achieve better resource allocation, reduce unnecessary expenditure and improve overall operational efficiencies. Apart from executive programmes in Healthcare Administration and Management, there are short-term certificate programmes in Healthcare Management, Hospital Administration, Medical Office Administration and Nursing Care and Quality Management that can help doctors transition into efficient managerial professionals and administrators.

Beyond doctors and nurses: In light of growing demand, there has been a spurt in courses that provide training for jobs such as Medical Laboratory Assistant, Nursing Assistant, ECG Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Home Collection Agent (to collect blood and body fluid samples), Lab Equipment Operators (for equipment such as microscopes, ventilators, dialysis machines), Occupational Therapists, Homecare Assistants among others.

More qualified professionals: Keeping in mind the general shortage of trained and qualified personnel, short-term courses can go a long way in paving the way for a more proportionate healthcare delivery system in terms of sheer numbers.

While short-term courses can help professionals climb the ladder and improve patient outcomes, there is also a flip side. Before signing up, it is important to check the quality of the programme and the trainer. Also, given the nature of the medical field, there may be some skills or areas in which a short-term course may not be suitable not matter how intensive the study routine. Hence, the learner must know which subject to opt for as a short-term course and also research it properly before signing up.

The writer is co-founder and CEO, MedLern

