Importance of libraries in the digital age

Once, libraries in colleges were filled with students and teachers and much of the learning process happened in this place. However, with the advent of the Internet, libraries in colleges are almost empty and students spend most of their time browsing the Web. Apart from a lot of this being not useful or unproductive, it has also affected their attention span.

Browsing the Internet and reading a book in the library are very different from each other. On the web, one tends to get distracted by the many options on display and the suggestions for related sites. Whereas, a library offers a tranquil and serene environment conducive to concentration and focus and stimulates inherent learning skills. Reading the book in a quiet place and taking down important points helps enhance one’s memory and learn effectively. This helps the student’s performance in a test or exam.

Role model

The teacher also has a role to play in encouraging library use. Teachers must serve as role models by using the library for their work. Though most educational institutions have mandated a library hour, students either do not go there or they sit in the room chatting or playing on their mobile phones. Therefore, it is important that gadgets such as mobile phones and laptops are not allowed into the library allowing students to focus on the task in hand.

There is a great difference between studying in the classroom, in one’s home and in the library. The latter offers the greatest impact and teachers need to emphasise the subtle difference to students and encourage them to cultivate the habit of using the library regularly. This can be done by giving assignments that will involve students referring to specific books in library. This will also nurture the habit of reading something that is not on a screen.

Reading need not be confined to the curriculum. Teachers must encourage students to read for their professional requirements and for developing oneself and to spend time in the library after college hours. For those students who are preparing for competitive exams such as the GATE or the UPSC Civil Services Exams, this will be of tremendous help.

Today, there is a general belief that all information is available on the Internet. But the importance of libraries cannot be understated even in this digital age.

The writers are faculty at SSM College of Engineering, Komarapalayam, Tamil Nadu.