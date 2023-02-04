Importance of academic integrity

February 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

While the advent of the Internet enables people to understand several complex subjects and access information more easily, it has also disrupted the way we educate ourselves, both formally and informally. In all the discussions about information and its accessibility, the free use of easily available third-party content is not much discussed. It is obvious that, once information hits the web, it is bound to be shared between multiple users. The ease and availability of ever-expanding datasets online have also led to information theft and intellectual property violations. This is where the idea of content ‘integrity’ comes into the picture, and it is extremely relevant to India’s student demographic.

What is academic integrity?

According to the International Centre for Academic Integrity (ICAI), academic integrity is a commitment to six fundamental values: honesty, trust, fairness, respect, responsibility, and courage. For research and learning to prosper, the academic community must be a hotbed for authentic ideas and fresh thinking. Academic integrity deters the use of plagiarised and copy-pasted content and, instead, promulgates the concept of developing content with honesty and original input. It exists and aims to promote originality, inquisitiveness, and independence of thought. Young learners in schools and colleges need to be taught that original thoughts inspire meaningful conversation and dialogue, which not just help educate people but also drive societal change.

Cultivating originality

It is not easy to always be original and maintain consistency. But this does not justify taking credit for someone else’s work without explicit permission and/or acknowledgement. Such practices allow students an easy way out, depriving them of a reason to create and express thoughts in the first place. It is important to create room for questions, deliberations, and engagement where students come up with their “own” thoughts and learn to express them in print or digital formats. Educators must understand that, if cheating and/or plagiarism remain unchecked, it leaves no room for researchers, authors, and other creators to initiate an interest in anything original.

Unintentional plagiarism

Given the lack of general awareness about plagiarism, it is possible that while writing or conceptualising an idea, many of us draw a bit too much from our sources, often unintentionally. Plagiarism exists in many forms and may not always be a deliberate attempt to steal or copy. Inexperienced writers and learners can often encounter such unintended instances simply due to a lack of information and understanding of plagiarism. Therefore, demonstration of intent to write original content becomes necessary and this can be done by citing sources and giving credits wherever necessary.

Key to writing authentic content

Compare notes: Writing authentically requires patience and persistence. When writing about a topic, be well-informed about the concepts involved. This can help the writer structure his/her work and prevent dependence on third-party resource material. Once the text is written, one can go back to excerpts that educated or inspired him/her to compare notes. It often happens that writers inadvertently write rephrased descriptions of works published by others that violate academic integrity.

Cite sources: Depending on the subject and the kind of assignment, students may have to use data/content created by someone else to validate their thoughts and ideas. The key here is to ensure that the sources are referenced or cited correctly. It is the educator’s responsibility to make students aware of the correct process. It is also important for writers to use citations and bring transparency in presenting their thoughts.

Most learning institutions today have access to plagiarism detection tools, and it is a good practice to proactively check for similarity and evaluate how much of that is inadvertent or deliberate.

The writer is Regional Director, South Asia, Turnitin.