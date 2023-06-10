Impact of wearable technology in education

June 10, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

What is Wearable technology? This refers to any electronic equipment that may be inserted into the body, carried as an accessory, fitted into clothes, or even painted on the skin. The latest devices are hands-free and operate on microprocessors with the added benefit of sending and receiving data over the Internet. Smart watches, virtual reality gadgets, and implants are examples of wearable technology. While these are being used in many industries, the education sector has been cautious about accepting this technological innovation. While there are some devices that can have positive effects, others can be intrusive or get in the way of the learning process.

Benefits

Minimal learning duration is the main benefit. Students are able to gain information online with the help of wearable technology. In order to generate lectures, the instructor can also link his/her devices to the wearables. Because the students have access to the learning material, it cuts down on the time required to complete a task or learn a lesson. This also allows more information to be covered during class. If learning is simple, fast and enjoyable, students can quickly achieve their full potential.

Another advantage is to create a dynamic teaching-learning environment. The concrete class is intimidating and boring and all clarifications come from the teacher. Wearable technology allows students to approach learning like entertainment. The goals will be easier to achieve by creating a contemporary learning environment. Students can also do research without visiting a laboratory or take school trips while still in class.

Assessing student achievement and collecting data is another benefit. This will enable administrators and educators to customise the learning environment according to the students’ needs. The proposed technique uses the information to reduce stress and improve learning.

Flip side

However, there are certain disadvantages to this as well. First, wearable technology is expensive. This means access is limited and not all institutions or students will be able to afford it. This could lead to a level of inequality with some having more access than others. Second, the rate at which technology is advancing is also so rapid that keeping pace with the changes can be difficult. The third is the level of intrusiveness and interference this may engender.

But, in the end, technology has become a part of our lives and both teachers and students are looking for new ways to teach and learn. We will have to learn how to harness the benefits of technology in education and ensure that the cons are dealt with in an appropriate manner.

The writer is Executive Vice President, Sky Global