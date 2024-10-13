IIT shows the way in honing students’ ideas

In a city like Chennai, riding a two-wheeler during the day could leave you wishing you carried a fan. At Sukoon, that is what a youngster has designed: a jacket with fans that will keep the rider cool. The company already has a purchase order from the city-based companies. Phalgun Vyas, who graduated with a M.Tech in Data Science and a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the institute, developed the jacket.

How did he come up with the idea? “Actually, it was in the hostel here. We used to rush to the library because it is extremely hot in the hostel. We talked about how we could keep cool with a fan on us,” said Mr. Vyas of Pune.

Prototype developed in two months

The group interviewed 15 segments, including mothers, traffic policemen, and shop floor workers in industries. They landed a chance when a company asked them to come with a prototype. “Because of the heat, the productivity of the workers is affected, the company said. In two months, the team developed the prototype,” Mr. Vyas said. The jacket has battery-operated fans inside, near the waist region.

For Easwar V., watching his grandparents work in the field was the trigger to come up with a novel machine to plant rice seedlings. A B.Tech in Engineering Design and M.Tech in Electrical Vehicles, Easwar and his team developed a machine that will plant saplings on an acre in two days. He was also driven by the difficulty in finding workers to do the job.

Sensors are placed along the borders of the field and the machine makes its way through. His startup, Krishaka, is testing the equipment on paddy fields in Chengalpattu. “We started with groundnut harvesting but that is a seasonal crop, and rice is planted more extensively. So, we chose paddy,” he explains.

Sai Gowtham Tamminaina, co-founder and chief technical officer of Seat of Joy, has designed a seat for children aged three to six for use on two-wheelers. The seat can double up as a storage box when not in use. The product is priced ₹3,000 to ₹5,000. Is it not a little steep? No, he says, pointing out that a similar product for cars costs ₹10,000 to ₹12,000. Besides, the product serves another purpose. The seat is already being used by a professor in the institute itself.

Fuel pellets for hilly terrains

Kokilavani R. and Nishanthini T., Ph.D scholars from the National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh, have developed a briquette-maker better suited to hilly terrains. Ms. Kokilavani is working in waste management. The women have developed a mobile unit to manufacture fuel pellets from agricultural waste that are moisture-resistant and easily transportable. “The commercial product’s durability is not good as the pellets gather moisture during transport, especially in the hilly regions. Our quality conforms to the ISO standards,” Ms. Nishanthini says.

On September 27, Sudha and Shankar Innovation Hub at the IIT was abuzz with students explaining their unusual ideas and products. Some of the products were in commercialisation mode. There were nearly 30 interesting start-ups. There was one on water meter in apartment complexes and another on buying gold.

How much support students’ ideas receive from the institute was obvious at the inauguration of Nirmaan Day, as the event was called. Director V. Kamakoti urged industry representatives to place a purchase order of “at least ₹10 lakh” to motivate the students.