To drive the growth of ‘eXtended Reality’ (XR) sector in India the eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in virtual reality and related fields, will soon launch the ‘XTIC-APP’ for academic partnership programme. The key objective is to drive the growth of highly-trained XR developers and designers in India for the global market.

This initiative aims to boost the XR field and bridge the gap between applied research and development and core research and development. It also aims to support the start-up ecosystem and will be a stepping stone for expanding XR courses globally. Vice- chancellors and principals of leading academic institutions are expected to sign the MoU during the XR Summit, scheduled to be held on November 16 and 17, 2024 at IIT Madras campus.

‘eXtended Reality’ (XR) refers to Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). According to the Institute, their Haptics Lab and the IoE Center for VR and Haptics would help them lead this effort.

Highlighting the significance of this Summit, Prof. M. Manivannan, Faculty Head, XTIC, IIT Madras, said, “As we published in the Whitepaper on XR In India earlier this year, in order to realise the goal of India establishing an XR Corridor by 2047, we must get academia on board to produce manpower resources of high quality XR system designers and developers, both hardware and software, both applied research and development and core Research and development.”

The XR Summit will also witness the launch of the first ever ‘Game Jam’ on XR Readiness, which will showcase the evolution of XR technology through the display of XR Devices and gamified parameters that influence the adoption of this technology across multiple industries

The Summit will also feature innovations in XR Hardware, XR Software, Embodiment, XR Immersive Designers and will see the participation of Gamification experts. This summit will drive the growth of this sector at IIT Madras as well as create a corridor for high quality XR content and design startups in India.

