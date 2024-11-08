Engineering and Science students can now register for short-term training programmes in the semiconductor industry at IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation. IIT Madras has partnered with the SWAYAM Plus initiative of the Union Education Ministry to launch training programmes for graduates from electronics, electrical, mechanical, manufacturing and production disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recently launched short-term courses include Comprehensive Electronics and Embedded Systems; Comprehensive Electronics and Advanced Embedded Technology with IoT; Advanced Electronic Manufacturing with Power electronics fundamental and Digital Manufacturing Practice. On completion of the course, a certificate will be issued by SWAYAM Plus in association with IIT Madras. More details at IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation website.

The course in Comprehensive Electronics and Embedded Systems aims to remove fear of Electronics among Students and will be conducted in three slots, between mid-November to December, 2024. The course in comprehensive electronics and embedded systems will be conducted along the same timeline and aims to develop skills to design electronics hardware, code, and build IoT projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advanced electronics manufacturing with power electronics fundamental course has been designed to inculcate skills for engineering students to enter into Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS). It will be conducted in three slots between November and January. To teach 3D modeling of Engineering parts, the university has designed the Digital manufacturing practice course which will be held at CSTF, IIT Madras between November and December.

The short-term training program will be taught in physical mode at IIT Madras. The program offers placement assistance for high-performing students and will make them industry-ready by skilling them with hands-on training.

The program aims to inspire students and industry partners to pursue careers in electronics and tackle challenging scientific problems relevant to societal needs and sustainable growth.

SWAYAM Plus is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and IIT Madras, launched in line with National Education Policy’s focus on promoting and encouraging employability-focused, skilling courses. It aims to build employable skills among graduates across sectors critical to India’s growth. The aim is also to align industry skills with academic courses, thereby bridging the gap, the release said

The participation certificate will be issued by SWAYAM Plus in association with IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak. Accommodation will be offered at IIT Madras campus at a basic cost of ₹650 per day per student, which includes food and stay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.