IIT Kharagpur up in global ranking, but still behind Mumbai and Delhi counterparts

Indian Institute of Technology K​haragpur ranks fourth in India in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2025 released recently, globally moving up from 271 in 2024 to 222 this year.

The Indian institutions to precede it in the ranking are IIT Bombay (no. 1 in India, 118th rank globally), IIT Delhi (150), and IISc Bangalore (211). The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, continues to retain the no. 1 spot globally for the 13th time.

“The institute jumped ahead 49 places in comparison to its 2024 performance to become the 222nd university in the world. The first and the largest IIT of the country ranked 3rd among all IITs of the country in the QS World University Rankings 2025,” IIT Kharagpur said in a press release.

“The [ranking] by Quacquarelli Symonds featured 1,503 Universities from all over the world and evaluated 5,663 institutions in total. The institute has performed well in parameters like International Research Network, Sustainability and Citations per Faculty,” the release said.

Its director V.K. Tewari said that the institution was committed towards contributing to an Atmanirbhar Bharat and that “successful implementation of Vikshit Bharat as instituted by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi requires participation of several stakeholders including government agencies, public and private enterprises, academic and research organisations.”

“IIT Kharagpur has upheld the nation’s resolve to excel the standards of globalisation with artificial intelligence, advance manufacturing systems and transportation, 5G network, safety engineering and analytics, quality and reliability, affordable healthcare, precision agriculture, food nutrition, and smart infrastructure to contribute towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Professor Tewari said.

IIT Kharagpur was in news in the recent past for a 2024 calendar circulating it its name, claiming that India was the birthplace of practically everything in the world and that religion, science and culture were actually connected. After the calendar was circulated widely on social media, the institute ran a ticker on its website, saying it had nothing to do with the calendar. The ticker runs even today.

Also in January this year, the institute claimed that a joint study conducted by it had found evidence of cultural continuity in Vadnagar — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native village — even after the Harappan collapse, thus making it India’s oldest living city within single fortification.

