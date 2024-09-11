IIT Guwahati said on Wednesday that it acknowledges the deep distress caused by the recent unfortunate incident of a student death on campus and is committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all.

A third-year BTech student of IIT Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, leading to protests by students. A media statement by IIT Guwahati said that a decision will be taken soon on the resignation given by the Dean. It said a comprehensive review of safety and emergency response protocols is underway and campaigns are being done to raise awareness about wellbeing issues.It urged students to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms.

"IIT Delhi acknowledges the deep distress caused by the recent unfortunate incident of a student death on campus and understands the concerns of the student community. The well-being of everyone remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all," the statement said.

It said the institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously and the Director had a one-on-one discussion with the students yesterday for several hours and has taken cognizance of their issues and concerns.

"As a new Director who has taken charge recently, he is committed to resolve these issues and ensure overall student wellbeing on this campus. As for the Dean who has sent his resignation, the institute authorities have received his resignation, and we are discussing this internally. A decision will be taken soon," the statement said.

IIT Guwahati said it is implementing some immediate measures such as Enhanced Wellbeing Services and Review of Safety Protocols to address the concerns raised by our students and prevent future tragedies.

"Enhanced Wellbeing Services: We are expanding our wellbeing services, ensuring that everyone have access to professional support, including specialized counsellors for both crisis intervention and long-term assistance. Peer Support Networks: We are establishing peer support groups, offering everyone a safe and confidential space to share their experiences and receive support from their peers," the statement said.

"Review of Safety Protocols: A comprehensive review of our safety and emergency response protocols is underway. This includes an assessment of wellbeing resources to strengthen our support systems and enhance campus safety. Awareness Initiatives: We are launching campaigns to raise awareness about wellbeing issues, reduce stigma, and encourage everyone to seek help when needed. Open Communication Channels: We remain committed to open dialogue and encourage everyone to share thoughts and concerns," it added.

."While understanding and acknowledging the concerns of the students, it is crucial to prioritize academic continuity and maintain a peaceful campus. Therefore, we request all to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms. By focusing on their studies and utilizing the available support resources, we can collectively work towards a more positive and productive learning environment," the statement said.

