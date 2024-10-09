A giant 10-meter high replica of the moon is set to come up in Guwahati to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan mission as the city gears up to host the India International Science Festival from November 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1:50,00,000 scale model of the moon will be erected at the centre of the city when the IIT-Guwahati will host the four-day event organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology in association with Vijnana Bharati, an NGO engaged in science popularisation.

The replica of the moon will be installed by British artist Luke Jerram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Measuring seven meters in diameter, the moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface with each centimeter of the internally lit spherical sculpture representing five km of the moon’s surface.

"The aim of the science festival is to celebrate the achievements of India in the frontier areas of science and technology," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

The four-day event will have participants from across the world who would deliberate on ideas for a developed India by 2047, focussed session on science and technology for the north-east, a workshop for educators and teachers, nuclear energy for self-reliant India and science literature festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.