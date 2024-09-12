GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT Delhi, Honda sign MoU in area of Cooperative Intelligence

Published - September 12, 2024 03:28 pm IST

PTI
Picture credit: IIT Delhi website https://home.iitd.ac.in/

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has signed an MoU with Honda Cars India Limited to further advance Honda Cooperative Intelligence, an AI that enables mutual understanding between machines and people through cooperative action and communication using environment, scene and intention understanding.

"The mobility industry is experiencing significant change, driven by a growing demand for sustainable and functional products powered by AI technologies that are shaping its future.

"This partnership aims to leverage IIT-Delhi's advanced research and Honda's expertise in practical applications to fast-track innovation and create solutions that benefit both customers and society across a wide range of applications," said Preeti Ranjan Panda the dean of corporate relations at IIT-Delhi.

Honda, which has been working on research and development of Cooperative Intelligence (CI) is currently conducting technology demonstrations as a proof of concept of its CI-powered micro-mobility vehicle and robot in Joso City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.

Aiming to achieve further advancement of CI, Honda and IIT-Delhi have set joint research themes such as recognition of the surrounding environment and cultivation of cooperative behaviour. They will conduct joint research and development using cutting-edge AI technologies.

"In addition, as part of this joint research, Honda, with the help of IIT Delhi, aims to verify driving assistance and automated driving technologies in the suburbs of Delhi.

"Conducting technology verification in Delhi's traffic environment will help in refining underlying technologies of CI and striving to apply them to future driver assistance and automated driving technologies in various regions of the world, including India," Panda said.

