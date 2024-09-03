GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi opens in UAE capital

Updated - September 03, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 06:16 pm IST

PTI
HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the inauguration of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus and launch of strategic partnerships with HEIs in the emirate. | Photo credit: Dharmendra Pradhan official twitter account

HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the inauguration of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus and launch of strategic partnerships with HEIs in the emirate. | Photo credit: Dharmendra Pradhan official twitter account

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Monday attended the inauguration of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi, the first international campus of India’s prestigious Indian Institute of Technology in the UAE capital. The inauguration was announced by the UAE’s official news agency, WAM.

During the event, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also oversaw the launch of strategic partnerships between IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi, its parent campus IIT-Delhi, and leading higher education institutions in Abu Dhabi, including Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Zayed University.

These collaborations will foster joint research, academic programs, and student and faculty exchanges.

The partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will enable joint research projects, postgraduate student exchanges, and the organisation of scientific seminars. Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will engage in joint research, offer seed project grants, and host internships, according to WAM.

Sheikh Khaled, also chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was on hand as a raft of deals were made between the Abu Dhabi IIT and a number of the emirate's leading universities.

IIT Delhi is one of 23 such institutes in India renowned for producing accomplished engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators. The IIT is often referred to as the MIT and Harvard of India, the report said.

Sheikh Khaled toured the extensive campus and was told of its diverse academic programme, including courses in energy, engineering and computer science.

The foundation of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi was formalised through an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, IIT Delhi, and India’s Ministry of Education, witnessed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023, the release said.

