IIT Bombay-Washington University in St. Louis invites applications for Joint Executive MBA Program

The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA program is set to launch its 10th batch in January 2025. The launch event for the 10th cohort of the IIT Bombay - WashU Executive MBA program will be held at the IIT Bombay campus, bringing together a dynamic blend of seasoned professionals and emerging leaders.

This Executive MBA, a collaboration between IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis, is an 18-month program that offers a modular general management curriculum featuring 17 residency teaching modules in India and three in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis.

